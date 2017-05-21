District Track: St. Wendelin’s DeHaven, Volpe sweep distance races at Gibsonburg

GIBSONBURG — St. Wendelin’s Nick DeHaven and Sophia Volpe did as they had done all season long.

The Mohawks duo swept both the 1,600 and the 3,200 races to earn regional berths at Saturday’s Division III district meet at Gibsonburg.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to next week’s regional meet at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

In the girls District I meet, Volpe set a meet record in the 3,200 in 10:55.27 after winning the 1,600 (5:13.04) by 31 seconds.

DeHaven won both in 10:02.35 and 4:35.03.

Old Fort’s Devyn Smith and Elmwood’s C.J. Jenkins also qualified third (4:39.90) and fourth (4:42.30) in the 1,600 while Hopewell-Loudon’s Tyler Reinhart-Anez was fourth in the 3,200 (10:20.68).

Van Buren’s Autumn Pisarsky qualified fourth (12:37.84) after Volpe in the 3,200.

In the girls District I meet, Hopewell-Loudon’s Lizzie Erlanger, Courtney Palte, Abbi Roerdink and Bailey Jameson won the 800 relay in 1:50.25.

Roerdink and Jameson later teamed with Emily Pace and Corrin Hoover to take fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:22.34).

Individually, Erlanger was third in the 100 (13.37) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.53) while Pace was second in the 800 (2:25.30).

Van Buren’s 400 relay team of Elizabeth Conner, Hannah Missler, Grace Hoerig, Audrey Nessler won in 52.69.

That same quartet qualified in third in the 800 relay,

Nessler and Conner were second (13.27) and fourth (13.38) in the 100 with Conner adding a fourth in the 200 (28.06).

Patrick Henry’s Natalie Herder won the high jump (5-1).

Also qualifying for the Patriots was the second-place 800 relay team (1:50.72) of Carissa Rosebrook, Brooke Sugg, Olivia Thompson and Remi Bower.

Rosebrook later joined Sugg, Karly Weber and Natalie Meyer to take third in the 1,600 relay (4:21.51).

Meyer and Rosebrook were fourth in the 800 (2:31.61) and the 400 (1:04.19), respectively.

Old Fort’s Jenna Clouse was second in the 300 hurdles (47.73).

In the girls District II meet, Elmwood’s Katelyn King won the discus in 125-3 and her teammate Taylor Barnhisel took the 300 hurdles in 47.99.

Barnhisel doubled up by getting third in the 100 hurdles (16.50).

Lakota’s Hope Watson followed suit with a second in the 100 hurdles (16.36) and a third in the 300 hurdles (49.27).

North Baltimore’s Jordan Bucher captured the pole vault at 9-6 while Elmwood’s Mckenzie Murray qualified in fourth (7-6).

The Tigers’ 1,600 relay team of Allie McPherson, Jelena Djurovic, Chloe Lanning and Sydney Smith also got out in fourth (4:45.09).

On the boys side, Hopewell-Loudon’s Dominic Hedric, Noah Winter, Donovan Bickelhaupt and Sam Stickley each finished third in the 800 relay (1:33.90) and the 400 relay (45.01).

Bickelhaupt added a fourth in the 200 (23.10).

Elmwood’s Clay Stearns was third in the 110 hurdles, followed by Hopewell-Loudon’s Logan St. Clair (16.88).

Austin Murphy was fourth in the 800 (2:06.54) for the Royals whose 1,600 relay team of Garrett Wright, Jace Grossman, Marcus Tienarend and Jonah Childress were fourth (3:35.58).

Huron won the girls District I title 112-83 over Liberty Center.

Hopewell-Loudon (70), Van Buren (69) and Patrick Henry (66) were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively with St. Wendelin in eighth (28) and Old Fort 11th (19).

Woodmore took the girls District II crown 101-89 over Fremont St. Joseph. Eastwood dominated the boys side 174-56 over Woodmore.

Boys TEAM STANDINGS

1, Eastwood 174. 2, Woodmore 56. 3, Toledo Christian 53. 4, Elmwood 52½. 5, Fremont St. Joseph 42½. 6, Sandusky St. Mary’s 41. 7, Delta 36, 8, Hopewell-Loudon 35. t-9, Evergreen 25. t-9, Cardinal Stritch 25. 11, St. Wendelin 22½. 12, Lakota 21. 13, Ottawa Hills 20½. 14, Old Fort 18 .15, Northwood 11. t-16, Danbury 10. t-16, Margaretta 10. 18, Gibsonburg 8.

AREA Boys FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Andrews (Eas) 157-3. 6. Arnold (Elm) 136-1. 110 HH — 1, Cassaubon (Eas) 15.68. 3, Stearns (Elm) 16.66. 4, St. Clair (H-L) 16.88. 5, Streacker (Lak) 16.91. 100 — 1, Van Wert (Eve) 11.08. 6, Gudger (Elm) 11.52. 800 relay — 1, Eastwood 1:31.42. 3, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Winter, Bickelhaupt, Stickley) 1:33.90. 1,600 — 1, DeHaven (SW) 4:35.03. 3, Smith (OF) 4:39.90. 4, C. Jenkins (Elm) 4:42.30. 8, Schaser (Lak) 4:49.26. 400 relay — 1, Eastwood 43.88. 3, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Winter, Bickelhaupt, Stickley) 45.01. 7, Lakota (Clark, Frye, Streacker, Hovis) 46.82. 8, Elmwood (Gudger, Garner, Dicarlo, Wilhelm) 46.88. 400 — 1, Rosengarten (FJS) 50.97. 6, Grossman (Elm) 53.70. 300 ih — 1, Sasscer (TC) 40.75. 5, Stearns (Elm) 43.52. 7, St. Clair (H-L) 44.49. 800 — 1, Baugher (Eas) 2:01.52. 4, Murphy (Elm) 2:06.24. 5, D. Jenkins (Elm) 2:07.57. 6, Smith (OF) 2:07.88. 7, Moes (Lak) 2:08.46. 200 — 1, Schiavone (Wood) 22.64. 4, Bickelhaupt (H-L) 23.10. 3,200 — 1, DeHaven (SW) 10:02.35. 4, Reinhart-Anez (H-L) 10:20.68. 8, Schaser (Lak) 10:38.67. 1,600 relay — 1, Eastwood 3:27.10. 4, Elmwood (Wright, Grossman, Tienarend, Childress) 3:35.58.

Girls DISTRICT 1 TEAM STANDINGS

1, Huron 112. 2, Liberty Center 83. 3, Evergreen 90. 4, Hopewell-Loudon 70. 5, Van Buren 69. 6, Patrick Henry 66. 7, Margaretta 62. 8, St. Wendelin 28. 9, Tiffin Calvert 24. 10, Delta 22. 11, Old Fort 19. 12, Danbury 16.

WINNERS AND AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Black (Hur) 40-83/4. 2, Blue (PH) 35-33/4. 7, Bostelman (PH) 30-8. 8, Miller (OF) 28-81/4. HJ — 1, Herder (PH) 5-1. t-7, Douglas (SW) 4-6. t-7, Troike (SW) 4-6. 100 IH — 1, Kennedy (Eve) 16.28. 4, Erlanger (H-L) 16.53. 5, Clouse (OF) 16.59. 100 — 1, Noe (Ev) 13.00. 2, Nessler (VB) 13.27. 3, Erlanger (H-L) 13.37. 4, Conner (VB) 13.38. 800 relay — 1, Hopewell-Loudon (Erlanger, Palte, Roerdink, Jameson) 1:50.25. 2, Patrick Henry (Rosebrook, Thompson, Sugg, Bower) 1:50.72. 3, Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, Nessler) 1:52.16. 8, St. Wendelin (Troike, Myers, Tai. Douglas, Kelbley) 2:00.88. 1,600 — 1, Volpe (SW) 5:13.04. 5, Pisarsky (VB) 5:42.23. 6, Hunt (VB) 5:45.25. 400 relay — 1, Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, Nessler) 52.69. 5, Patrick Henry (Nye, Thompson, Bower, Holloway) 54.09 6, Hopewell-Loudon (Strahm, Morel, Lyons, Palte) 53.78. 6, Old Fort (Clouse, Lemons, Spencer, Wohlgamuth) 56.51. 400 — 1, Spitzley (Hur) 1:01.39. 4, Rosebrook (PH) 1:04.19. 6, Klausing (VB) 1:05.95. 7, Roerdink (H-L) 1:06.05. 300 Lh — 1, Denman (Mar) 47.18, 2, Clouse (OF) 47.73. 8, Lyons (H-L) 51.63. 800 — 1, Burrier (Hur) 2:24.08. 2, Pace (H-L) 2:25.30. 4, Meyer (PH) 2:31.61. 5, Hoover (H-L) 2:33.88. 200 — 1, Noe (Eve) 26.64. 4, Conner (VB) 28.06. 5, Erlanger (H-L) 28.28. 6, Thompson (PH) 28.54. 7, Nessler (VB) 28.54. 8, Palte (H-L) 28.72. 3,200 — 1, Volpe (SW) 10:55.27 (meet record). 4, Pisarsky (VB) 12:37.74. 5, Hunt (VB) 12:38.38. 7, Gonzales (SW) 13:10.28. 1,600 relay — 1, Huron 4:17.61. 4, Patrick Henry (Sugg, Rosebrook, Weber, Meyer) 4:21.51. 4, Hopewell-Loudon (Pace, Hoover, Roerdink, Jameson) 4:22.34. 6, Van Buren (Missler, Jackson, Mowrey, Klausing) 4:30.23.

Girls DISTRICT 2 TEAM STANDINGS

1, Woodmore 101. 2, Fremont St. Joseph 89. 3, Swanton 82. 4, Sandusky St. Mary’s. 65. 5, Northwood 49. 6, Lakota 45. 7, Toledo Christian 43. 8, North Baltimore 39. 9, Cardinal Stritch 34. 10, Elmwood 33. t-11, Gibsonburg 28. t-11, Maumee Valley Country Day 28. 13, Ottawa Hills 14. 14, Emmanuel Christian 1.

WINNERS AND AREA GIRLS FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, King (Elm) 125-3. 6, Brooker (NB) 100-5. 8, Brubaker (Lak) 96-0. LJ — 1, Dewitt (CS) 16-41/4. 8, Djurovic (NB) 14-1/4. PV — 1, Bucher (NB) 9-0. 4, Murray (Elm) 7-6. 6, Linkey (Lak) 6-6. 100 IH — 1, Dewitt (CS) 16.32. 2, Watson (Lak) 16.36. 3, Barnhisel (Elm) 16.50. 100 — 1, Nelson (Swa) 12.62. 6, Palos (Lak) 13.25. 8, Henderson (Elm) 13.47. 800 relay — 1, Fremont St. Joseph 1:47.92. 5, Lakota (Shank, Watson, Wallace, Palos) 1:55.06. 7, North Baltimore (Lanning, Bucher, Hiser, Smith) 2:00.22. 1,600 — 1, Dembowski (TC) 5:37.59. 7, Baker (Lak) 6:19.70. 400 relay — 1, Swanton 51.20. 6, Lakota (Shank, Watson, Wallace, Palos) 53.87. 7, North Baltimore (Hiser, Bucher, Djurovic, Rose) 56.50. 400 — 1, Wammes (FSJ) 59.58. 2, 7, Djurovic (NB) 1:12.48. 8, Smith (NB) 1:16.15. 300 Lh — 1, Barnhisel (Elm) 47.99. 3, Watson (Lak) 49.27. 6, Shank (Lak) 50.85. 800 — 1, Fowler (Nor) 2:22.11. 6, Wallace (Lak) 2:37.81. 200 — 1, Nelson (Swa) 25.88. 8, Schramko (Elm) 27.96. 3,200 — 1, Dembowski (TC) 11:32.65. 1,600 relay — 1, Northwood 4:19.40. 4, North Baltimore (McPherson, Djurovic, Lanning, Smith) 4:45.09.

