NCAA Women’s Golf: Barry wins D-II national title by 1 stroke

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
Talk about winning by the slimmest of margins.
Barry University’s women’s golf team entered Saturday’s final round of the NCAA Division II women’s golf championships at the Findlay Country Club with a three-stroke lead and got a strong showing from No. 1 golfer Charlotte Puts to edge Dallas Baptist by one stroke for the national title.
Barry shot a 301 on Saturday to finish with a 1,222 (70-over par). Dallas Baptist fired a 299, the lowest score of the day and tied for the lowest round of the tournament with its first-round score, to shoot a 1,223.
Indianapolis (1,232) was third, followed by West Texas A&M (1,248), St. Mary’s (1,259), Rollins (1,264), Lee (1,268), Missouri-St. Louis (1,272), Henderson State and Augustana (S.D.) (1,273), Arkansas Tech (1,275) and Grand Valley State (1,288).
Puts posted a 2-under 70, which tied the lowest round of the tournament, to finish runner-up with a 9-over 297. St. Leo’s Marie Coors, the leader entering the fourth round, fired a 71 to win with a 295.
Dallas Baptist’s Ann Parmerter, who was among the final group off the first tee with Puts, shot a 75 and finished third (299). Indianapolis’ Annika Haynes also had a 70 and tied for fourth with a 301, along with Dallas Baptist’s Hanna Harrison (73).

