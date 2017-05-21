Prep Roundup: Mohawk falls to Lucas in D-IV district softball final

SHELBY — Raenna Garber drove in a run with a single in the top of the first inning but that was it for Mohawk as the Warriors dropped a 7-1 decision to Lucas in a Division IV district softball final at Shelby on Saturday.

The win gave Lucas its first district softball championship in school history. The Cubs advance to take on Jeromesville Hillsdale Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Division IV regional at Kent State University.

Morgan Spitler stroked a pair of singles and drove in three runs and Erica Westfield added a 2-run home run for Lucas.

Alex Depue and Mackenzie Wilburn also drove in runs for the Cubs.

Mohawk finished its season with a 16-10 record.

CLEAR FORK 5

UPPER SANDUSKY 2

MILAN — Clear Fork ended Upper Sandusky’s tournament run as the top-seeded Colts knocked off the Rams 5-2 in a Division II district softball final at Edison.

With the win, Clear Fork advances to take on Oak Harbor in Wednesday’s 2 p.m. regional semifinal at Tiffin University.

Upper Sandusky ends its season with a 22-5 record.

Darian Gottfried allowed just two runs on nine hits with five strikeouts to get the win for the Colts. The Rams’ Blayc Hacker was tagged with the loss as she allowed five runs on eight hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Sara Gier and Abigail Fogle both doubled and Jenna Rodriguez and Alexis Foble both smashed a pair of singles to lead Upper Sandusky at the plate.

Emma Keene had three singles and Marissa Wade doubled and singled for the Upper Sandusky.

Clear Fork 030 010 1 — 5 7 0

Upper Sandusky 000 011 0 — 2 9 0

WP — Gottfried. LP — Hacker. top hitters: (Wade 2B, 1B; Keene 3-1B. (US) Gier 2B; Ab. Fogle (2B; Al. Fogle 2-1B; Rodriguez 2-1B.

records: Upper Sandusky 22-5.

ROSSFORD 7

ELMWOOD 4

BLOOMDALE — Rossford bolted to a 7-0 lead on Elmwood as the Bulldogs scored a 7-4 Northern Buckeye Conference win over the Royals.

Rossford improved to 5-17 overall and 2-11 in the NBC with the win. Elmwood fell to 16-10 and 6-7.

Prep baseball

OTSEGO 4

FOSTORIA 1

FOSTORIA — Otsego finally broke through to score three times in the top of the 10th inning to knock off Fostoria 3-1 in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game on Saturday.

With the win, the Knights improved to 11-10 overall and 8-5 in the conference while dropping the Redmen to 8-15 and 2-11.

Trey Yates was a the tough-luck loser for the Redmen. He allowed just two runs on four hits over nine innings while striking out a dozen Otsego batters. Eli Hickle allowed two unearned runs as he got the final three batters out.

Levi Gonyer went all 10 innings for Otsego. He allowed one unearned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts.

Yates had two singles and Gabe Turner had one single to lead Fostoria.

Otsego 100 000 000 3– 4 5 2

Fostoria 000 100 000 0– 1 3 4

WP — Gonyer. LP — Yates. top hitters: (Fos) Yates 2-1B; Turner 1B. (Ots) Meier 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 8-15 overall, 2-11 Northern Buckeye Conference; Otsego 11-10, 8-5.

SENECA EAST 3

CAREY 0

CAREY — Seneca East’s Matt Daniel had three hits and an RBI as the Tigers defeated Carey 3-0 for a Northern 10 Conference baseball win Saturday.

The league-leading Tigers improved to 20-5 overall and 15-1 in the N10.

Easton Roark and Dylan Grothaus each singled twice for the Blue Devils (11-10, 8-7).

Seneca East 200 010 0 — 3 7 0

Carey 000 000 0 — 0 7 1

WP — Chapman. LP — Wentling. top hitters: (SE) Daniel 3-1B, RBI; Smith 1B, RBI. (Car) Roark 2-1B; Grothaus 2-1B.

records: Seneca East 20-5 overall, 15-1 Northern 10 Conference; Carey 11-10, 8-7.

Tennis: Beaschler 2nd

BOWLING GREEN — Ada’s Zachary Beaschler earned a trip to OHSAA state boys tennis tournament for a second straight year as he placed second at Saturday’s Northwest District Division II boys tennis tournament at Bowling Green State University’s Keefe Courts.

Beaschler, the defending district champ, opened with a win over Lima Shawnee’s Jackson Schaaf in the semifinals before dropping a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Ottawa Hills’ Tyler Gargas in the singles final.

Comments

comments