Prep Track: Big guns at Findlay district advance to regionals

By TED RADICK

staff writer

The big guns came out to play at Saturday’s Division III district track and field finals at Findlay High School, and they were not messing around.

Cory-Rawson’s defending state champion Mason Warnimont won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and set a pair of personal records. Bluffton’s defending state champion Trevor Bassitt swept the hurdles and set PRs in two of his four races, and Hardin Northern’s Nicholas Bame dazzled in winning the 1,600 and setting a PR in the 800.

“This really is one of the best districts around,” Warnimont said. “I’m thankful for the competitors I have in this district. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now.”

Quality stuff, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg:

* Columbus Grove’s Rylee Sybert swept the girls 100 and 200, was part of the Bulldogs’ winning 800 relay quartet and helped her squad to the girls team championship by advancing to next week’s Tiffin regional in the 400 relay.

• Kalida’s Taylor Lucke, already a winner on Thursday as part of the Wildcats’ girls 3,200 relay, won the 1,600 and 3,200 to join Sybert as a three-event district champ.

• Kalida’s boys, in the school’s second year with a track program, won the 400 and 800 relays.

• McComb’s Molly Leppelmeier completed a sweep of the girls throw by taking the discus, and Grove’s Rece Roney matched that by adding the boys shot put to his Thursday win in the discus.

Yeah, quality stuff right to the end. Bluffton’s boys, tied for the team lead with Waynesfield-Goshen entering the boys 1,600 relay, edged the Tigers for second place by 17-hundredths of a second to win the district 78 points to 76. Van Buren (64), McComb (53) and Kalida (50) rounded out the top five.

Christopher Harnish, part of Bluffton’s winning 3,200 relay from Thursday, held on by the slimmest of margins to give the Pirates the victory despite Waynesfield-Goshen’s Brandon James making up massive ground near the finish of the race.

“We weren’t really planning on winning the district, but the runners really stepped up,” Bluffton coach Bill Thiesen said. “They’ve been practicing hard all year, so it’s fun to win it. Christopher has had some fast races, so I thought he could hold him off.”

Columbus Grove cruised to the girls team title with 1031/3 points. Arlington was second with 641/2, with Bluffton (59), Carey (58) and Kalida (55) completing the top five.

“Rylee had a really good day, she PRed and we had our best times of the season in our 4×2 and 4×1,” Grove coach Tim Staley said. “I didn’t think the 100 would go like that. I thought maybe that would be her last time to run the 100, but now that she’s a district champion it’s going to be hard to pull her out of that event. I suppose you have to give her a chance.”

Warnimont blitzed the field in taking the 100 in 10.82 to shave nearly a tenth of a second off his personal best set last season. The defending state champion in the 200 won that event in 21.85, again bettering PR by a tenth.

“It felt really good Thursday in the prelims, of course we didn’t get in the 200 prelim because of the weather so we had to change some things up today,” Warnimont said. “I came out feeling good again today. My goal was to get some new PRs and school records, and I got it done.

“I feel like I’m in the best shape I can be in. I hope to carry it on to regionals and on to state in a couple of weeks.”

Winning is great. What Warnimont wants is more personal — and school — records.

“The goal is always to go lower,” he said. “Winning just comes with that goal. I want to get closer to 10.80 or around there, at least stick close to that time. I think against good competition at regional and state, it’s doable.”

Bassitt, last year’s 110 high hurdle state champ advanced to regional in the 100 and 200 and crushed both hurdle races. He took the 110 highs in 14.68 and the 300 intermediates in 38.66.

“My 100, I went 11.4 and it wasn’t the time I wanted to run,” he said. “The 110s, I went 14.6, and that was slower than I wanted to run. I was disappointed in those two races, but the 300 was a 38.6 which was a pretty big PR for me. And, the 200 was a 22.2 which was another really big PR. The second half of my meet was much better than the first half, so I guess that means I’m in pretty decent shape.”

Bame is in excellent shape himself. He took the 1,600 in 4:28.14 and put up a 1:55.38. While he’s run a 1:55.20 indoors, this was a personal and school record in outdoor competition.

Bame ran the 800 from the outside lane eight, meaning he was in front of the field from the start and had no one to pace off of before the cut-in.

“I’ve never been out there in that lane on a nine-lane track before,” he said. “It was different race, because you’re already out in front of everybody. Especially after running the mile, it really makes you think, ‘OK, am I running the right pace?'”

Evidently, he was.

“I tried to make sure I was getting out there fast,” he said. “I felt smooth, and I pushed that last 200 meters and it was a great race.”

Sybert took the girls 100 in 12.69, a mere .02 in front of Ridgemont’s Sidney Richardson.

“It was close,” she said. “Wow, there’s some fast girls. It’s great to have that competition to get pushed to my max.”

The 200 came a little easier as Sybert beat Richardson by .27 in 25.91.

“I PRed in both my races by more than I thought I would. It’s crazy,” she said. “It’s such a blessing to have that fight and that drive to win. I almost give up sometimes, because my legs are so tired. But I know I can do it, I just push myself. I think during the middle of the race, ‘Come on, go.’ Mom tells me I can sleep when I’m old.”

Lucke won the girls 1,600 in 5:24.72 and the 3,200 in 12:06.10. Other individual event winners on the girls side included Carey’s Addystin Lykins in the 400 (1:00.62), Leppelmeier in the discus (165-8) and Leipsic’s Carlee Siefker in the long jump (16-71/2).

Grove’s Alycea Ruhlen, Jade Clement, Carlee McCluer and Sybert won the 800 relay (1:48.13); Carey’s Amber Nash, Tara Gibson, Haley Heinze and Emily Norden won the 400 relay (52.06); and Carey’s Lykins, Karli Rigby, Josie Traxler and Skylar Sparks took the 1,600 relay (4:20.10).

Boys individual winners included Carey’s Trevor Cook in the 3,200 (10:05.87), Roney in the shot put (54-91/2) and McComb’s Ryan Montague in the high jump (6-1).

Kalida’s Trevor Vorst, Austin Nartker, Carter Moore and Josh Verhoff won the 800 relay (1:33.52), while Vorst, Nartker, Verhoff and Caleb Siebeneck won the 400 relay (44.82). Riverdale’s Ben Gannon, Kyle Evans, Josh Hunter and Justin Scott took the 1,600 relay (3:30.13).

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Bluffton 78. 2, Waynesfield-Goshen 76. 3, Van Buren 64. 4, McComb 53. 5, Kalida 50. 6, Cory-Rawson 471/3. 7, Columbus Grove 47. 8, Upper Scioto Valley 42. 9, Riverdale 401/3. 10, Allen East 40. 11, Hardin Northern 37. 12, Carey 191/3. 13, North Baltimore 17. 14, Pandora-Gilboa 13. 15, Arlington 12. 16, Ada 11. 17, Arcadia 7. 18, Ridgemont 3. 19, Vanlue 2.

BOYS TOP 8 FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Roney (CG) 54-9½. 2, Crawford (NB) 52-8. 3, Tuttle (C-R) 49-3¾. 4, Currie (McC) 45-10¾. 5, Waitman (W-G) 45-2½. 6, No. Mattson (Ada) 44-9¾. 7, Hill (Arc) 44-6½. 8, Schlaeppi (VB) 43-7¾.

HJ — 1, Montague (McC) 6-1. 2, Rose (USV) 6-0. 3, Kleman (AE) 6-0. 4, Jefferson (Blu) 5-10. 5, Selby (CG) 5-10. 6, Case (McC) 5-10. 7, Tabler (CG) 5-8. 8, Letso (Riv) 5-6.

110 HH — 1, Bassitt (Blu) 14.68. 2, Saltzman (VB) 15.67. 3, James (W-G) 16.03. 4, Nickles (AE) 16.11. 5, Endicott (VB) 16.46. 6, Thomas (CG) 17.25. 7, Biller (Van) 17.28.

100 — 1, Warnimont (C-R) 10.82. 2, Eller (W-G) 11.14. 3, Bassitt (Blu) 11.49. 4, Fasone (VB) 11.65. 5, LaRue (McC) 11.67. 6, Bauer (USV) 11.77. 7, Young (P-G) 11.87. 8, Klenke (W-G) 11.89.

800 RELAY — 1, Kalida (Vorst, Nartker, Moore, Verhoff) 1:33.52. 2, Van Buren (Saltzman, Roszman, Schumacker, Turner) 1:35.87. 3, Columbus Grove (Cassidy, Clymer, Barrientes, Flores) 1:35.88. 4, Arlington (VonStein, Fredette, Beck, Essinger) 1:35.89. 5, McComb (O’Dell, Buck, Santos, Rider) 1:36.09. 6, Waynesfield-Goshen (Hershberger, Klenke, Wicker, James) 1:36.33. 7, Pandora-Gilboa (Maag, Traxler, Ridge, Larcom) 1:36.45.

1,600 — 1, N. Bame (HN) 4:28.14. 2, Andreas (Blu) 4:38.15. 3, von der Embse (Kal) 4:43.01. 4, Hoorman (C-R) 4:47.16. 5, Stall (VB) 4:52.12. 6, Mouser (Rid) 4:55.44. 7, Schmiedebush (AE) 4:55.87. 8, Pingle (CG) 4:57.28.

400 rELAY — 1, Kalida (Vorst, Nartker, Verhoff, Siebeneck) 44.82. 2, Upper Scioto Valley (Flowers, Rose, Hipsher, Bauer) 45.50. 3, Van Buren (Roszman, Koehler, Turner, Fasone) 45.68. 4, Waynesfield-Goshen (Hershberger, Klenke, Eller, Bowersock) 45.85. 5, McComb (LaRue, Buck, Santos, Case) 45.86. 6, Pandora-Gilboa (Neuenschwander, Young, Maag, Larcom) 46.08. 7, Bluffton (Jefferson, Veit, Begg, Bishoff) 46.71.

400 — 1, Eller (W-G) 49.82. 2, Evans (Riv) 50.55. 3, Woods (Car) 50.92. 4, Smelcer (AE) 51.16. 5, Brian (NB) 51.52. 6, Wicker (W-G) 53.11. 7, Bixler (C-R) 53.56. 8, Hunter (Riv) 54.07.

300 IH — 1, Bassitt (Blu) 38.66. 2, Kleman (AE) 40.37. 3, James (W-G) 41.55. 4, Nickles (AE) 42.39. 5, LaRue (McC) 42.51. 6, Maag (P-G) 44.19. 7, Saltzman (VB) 45.06.

800 — 1, N. Bame (HN) 1:55.38. 2, Harnish (Blu) 2:00.57. 3, Hipsher (USV) 2:02.36. 4, Sheldon (HN) 2:03.52. 5, Beck (Arl) 2:04.43. 6, Rider (McC) 2:04.48. 7, Bair (VB) 2:05.23. 8, Jordan (Ada) 2:05.35.

200 — 1, Warnimont (C-R) 21.85. 2, Eller (W-G) 22.21. 3, Bassitt (Blu) 22.29. 4, Verhoff (Kal) 22.35. 5, Fasone (VB) 23.53. 6, Brian (NB) 23.75. 7, Bauer (USV) 24.01. 8, Young (P-G) 24.03.

3,200 — 1, Cook (Car) 10:05.87. 2, Brubaker (CG) 10:15.61. 3, Renteria (Riv) 10:17.59. 4, Seitz (VB) 10:28.41. 5, von der Embse (Kal) 10:32.49. 6, Hoorman (C-R) 10:53.98. 7, Pinks (Blu) 10:56.16. 8, Steinmetz (Blu) 10:57.30.

1,600 RELAY — 1, Riverdale (Gannon, Evans, Hunter, Scott) 3:30.13. 2, Bluffton (Garmatter, Bishoff, Young, Harnish) 3:31.11. 3, Waynesfield-Goshen (W. Eller, Wicker, T. Eller, James) 3:31.28. 4, Allen East (Austin, Kleman, Nickles, Smelcer) 3:32.05. 5, Kalida (Nartker, Siebeneck, Moore, Verhoff) 3:32.39. 6, Carey (Woods, Patton, Bell, Plott) 3:32.78. 7, Cory-Rawson (Dearwester, Styles, Bixler, Warnimont) 3:39.22. 8, Van Buren (Ingwersen, Schumacker, Bair, Stone) 3:40.07.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Columbus Grove 1031/3. 2, Arlington 64½. 3, Bluffton 59. 4, Carey 58. 5, Kalida 55. 6, Riverdale 50½. 7, Leipsic 42. 8, Pandora-Gilboa 34½. 9, Ridgemont 29. 10, Ada 28. 11, McComb 261/3. 12, Allen East 22½. 13, Upper Scioto Valley 20. 14, Arcadia 19. 15, Waynesfield-Goshen 13½. 16, Cory-Rawson 131/3. 17, Vanlue 13. 18, Hardin Northern 8½.

GIRLS TOP 8 FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Leppelmeier (McC) 165-8. 2, Pauley (Riv) 138-5. 3, Maag (CG) 118-7. 4, G. Rigel (Leip) 116-11. 5, Watkins (Arc) 115-1. 6, Caudill (CG) 112-3. 7, O’Neil (Blu) 109-7. 8, C. Rigel (Leip) 105-6.

LJ — 1, Siefker (Leip) 16-7½. 2, Inbody (Arl) 16-3¼. 3, H. Willow (Arl) 16-2½. 4, Carter (Riv) 15-7. 5, Ashburn (Riv) 15-7. 6, Richardson (Rid) 15-2½. 7, Schroeder (McC) 14-11½. 8, A. Basinger (P-G) 14-9¼.

PV — 1, Cromer (Rid) 10-8. 2, Baker (Blu) 9-4. 3, Perez (AE) 9-0. 3, Crawford (Arl) 9-0. 5, Gallegos (Riv) 8-6. 5, McMillion (HN) 8-6. 7, Dellifield (Ada) 8-6. 8, Hazelton (Leip) 8-0.

100 IH — 1, Carey (USV) 15.59. 2, C. McCluer (CG) 15.83. 3, L. Willow (Arl) 16.29. 4, Crawford (Arl) 17.14. 5, Waltz (C-R) 17.20. 6, Vorst (CG) 18.40.

100 — 1, Sybert (CG) 12.69. 2, Richardson (Rid) 12.71. 3, Baker (Blu) 13.08. 4, Smith (Van) 13.12. 5, A. Basinger (P-G) 13.21. 6, Like (McC) 13.212. 7, Brubaker (Arc) 13.220. 8, Inbody (Arl) 13.39.

800 RELAY — 1, Columbus Grove (Ruhlen, Clement, C. McCluer, Sybert) 1:48.13. 2, Carey (Gibson, Heinze, Lykins, Norden) 1:48.29. 3, Pandora-Gilboa (Ko. Basinger, Ferguson, Maag, A. Basinger) 1:49.85. 4, Allen East (Casey, Kanney, Meyer, Perez) 1:50.97. 5, Bluffton (Wise, Wilson, Theisen, Casemier) 1:51.65. 6, Riverdale (Martin, Ashburn, Rothlisberger, Carter) 1:54.43. 7, Ada (Mattson, Pfeiffer, Ennis, Dodge) 1:57.01. 8, Leipsic (Pena, Schroeder, Nunez, Koenig) 1:58.19.

1,600 — 1, Lucke (Kal) 5:24.72. 2, Barrington (W-G) 5:26.04. 3, Malsam (CG) 5:30.74. 4, James (Ada) 5:33.07. 5, Fortman (Kal) 5:33.21. 6, Hoff (Blu) 5:39.61. 7, T. Ellerbrock (CG) 5:48.80. 8, DeFeo (Car) 5:53.27.

400 RELAY — 1, Carey (Nash, Gibson, Heinze, Norden) 52.06. 2, Columbus Grove (C. McCluer, Sybert, Ruhlen, Clement) 52.11. 3, Pandora-Gilboa (Ko. Basinger, Ke. Basinger, Maag, A. Basinger) 52.40. 4, Arlington (Inbody, H. Willow, Crawford, L. Willow) 53.02. 5, Bluffton (Wise, Ribley, Theisen, Casemier) 53.12. 6, Riverdale (Burd, Martin, Ashburn, Frey) 54.03. 7, Hardin Northern (Grindell, Bame, Hopson, McMillion) 54.11. 8, Cory-Rawson (Schutz, Smith, Green, Parkins) 54.18.

400 — 1, Lykins (Car) 1:00.60. 2, Smith (Van) 1:00.62. 3, Baker (Blu) 1:01.73. 4, Arthur (P-G) 1:03.05. 5, Fett (Blu) 1:04.85. 6, Brubaker (Arc) 1:05.27. 7, Ferguson (P-G) 1:06.00. 8, Archer (Ada) 1:06.40.

300 LH — 1, Carey (USV) 47.46. 2, Waltz (C-R) 49.00. 3, Pfeiffer (Ada) 49.37. 4, L. Willow (Arl) 49.45. 5, Gambrell (Blu) 50.37. 6, Ratliff (Car) 51.62. 7, Ennis (Ada) 51.67. 8, Perez (AE) 52.39.

800 — 1, Casey (AE) 2:19.69. 2, Doepker (Kal) 2:24.14. 3, James (Ada) 2:26.02. 4, Barrington (W-G) 2:26.93. 5, Myerholtz (CG) 2:28.49. 6, Watkins (Car) 2:36.98. 7, Rampe (Kal) 2:37.00. 8, Alexander (Ada) 2:39.94.

200 — 1, Sybert (CG) 25.91. 2, Richardson (Rid) 26.18. 3, Baker (Blu) 26.31. 4, Lykins (Car) 26.63. 5, Brubaker (Arc) 27.37. 6, Inbody (Arl) 27.74. 7, Schroeder (Leip) 28.27. 8, Like (McC) 28.48.

3,200 — 1, Lucke (Kal) 12:06.10. 2, A. Ellerbrock (CG) 12:10.60. 3, T. Ellerbrock (CG) 12:21.90. 4, Collier (Riv) 12:27.70. 5, Hoff (Blu) 12:37.80. 6, Wood (Car) 12:59.30. 7, Wentz (Car) 13:22.30. 8, Cook (HN) 13:27.60.

1,600 RELAY — 1, Carey (Rigby, Traxler, Sparks, Lykins) 4:20.10. 2, Pandora-Gilboa (Ko. Basinger, Maag, Schulte, Arthur) 4:20.30. 3, Kalida (Doepker, Bockrath, Maag, Fortman) 4:21.50. 4, Columbus Grove (Witteborg, Choi, Malsam, T. Ellerbrock) 4:23.10. 5, Riverdale (Frey, McKamey, Borkosky, Benitez) 4:23.40. 6, Bluffton (Fett, White, Kindle, Wilson) 4:25.20. 7, Hardin Northern (McMillion, Bame, Grindell, Hopson) 4:28.60. 8, Allen East (Barber, S. Truex, A. Truex, Casey) 4:29.10.

