Prep track: Division II capsules

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
Prep track: Regional Track Preview Capsules
Division II Lexington Regional
WHEN: Thursday, 4 p.m. (boys PV, LJ, discus; girls shot put, HJ); 5 p.m. (3,200 relay final followed by running event prelims). Saturday 11:30 a.m. (remaining field events); 12:30 p.m. (running event finals).
WHERE: Lexington High School.
AREA BOYS PARTICIPANTS: 6 individuals.
AREA GIRLS PARTICIPANTS: 9 individuals, 2 relays.
QUALIFIERS: Top four in each event advance to next week’s OHSAA Division II state championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium.
DEFENDING TEAM CHAMPS: Liberty-Benton girls; Galion boys.
RETURNING REGIONAL CHAMPS: None.
WHAT TO WATCH: The Eagles have a number of returning state qualifiers back at Lexington.
The Eagles have key members of the 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams that advanced to state a year ago and Leah Recker qualified and placed in the 800 in Columbus last season as a junior.
The Eagles’ Lindsey Bishop (high jump) and Emma Swisher (pole vault) hope to return to Columbus in the field events.
Liberty-Benton’s boys team has six individual regional qualifiers.
Justin Risner will be busy. He has the No. 3 time in the 110 high hurdles and is seeded eighth in the 300 hurdles. He also has the second-best qualifying leap in the long jump.
Division II Piqua Regional
WHEN: Thursday, 5 p.m. (boys PV, LJ, discus; girls shot put, HJ); 6:30 p.m. (3,200 relay final followed by running event prelims). Saturday 11:30 a.m. (remaining field events); 12:30 p.m. (running event finals).
WHERE: Piqua High School.
AREA BOYS PARTICIPANTS: 5 individuals.
AREA GIRLS PARTICIPANTS: 5 individuals, 1 relay.
QUALIFIERS: Top four in each event advance to next week’s OHSAA Division II state championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium.
DEFENDING TEAM CHAMPS: Toledo Central Catholic boys; Kettering Alter girls.
RETURNING REGIONAL CHAMPS: None.
WHAT TO WATCH: Athletes from Ottawa-Glandorf and Upper Sandusky will make the trip to Piqua for Division II regional action.
Upper Sandusky’s Shane Pack is one of the top athletes in the throws at Piqua. A returning state placer in the discus, Pack is seeded second in the discus and fifth among the 16 throwers slated to compete in each event.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Wischmeyer is seeded third in the 800 and Upper Sandusky’s Nate McMillan has the seventh-fastest time in the 300 hurdles.
Melissa Knott will represent Ottawa-Glandorf in three events at Piqua. She’s seeded third in the 100 intermediate and 15th in the 300 low hurdles. She’ll also anchor the Titans’ sixth-seeded 400 relay team.
Upper Sandusky’s Katie Conley and Madelyn Shasteen are ranked third and eighth respectively in the high jump and pole vault.

