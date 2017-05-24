Prep baseball: Fostoria falls to Lake

FOSTORIA — Lake scored in just three innings on Tuesday, but they made each rally count in topping Fostoria 16-3 in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

The Flyers (19-8, 9-4 NBC) scored first with a four-run first inning and later added five runs in the fifth and seven runs in the seventh led by Dylan O’Quinn’s double, home run and game-high six RBIs.

The Redmen, who fell to 8-16 overall and 2-12 in the NBC, committed six errors resulting in 10 unearned runs. Caden Lance and Donovan Vogel paced the Redmen offense with a single and an RBI.

Lake 400 050 7 — 16 11 2

Fostoria 000 001 2 — 3 7 6

WP — Lee. LP — Sierra. top hitters: (Lak) O’Quinn 2B, HR, 6 RBI; Jackson 1B, 2-2B, 3 RBI; Walsh 2-1B, 2 RBI; Bekier 2-1B, RBI; Mackiewicz 2-1B. (Fos) Vogel & Lance 1B, RBI.

records: Lake 19-8, 9-4 Northern Buckeye Conference; Fostoria 8-16, 2-12 NBC.

TIFFIN CALVERT 7

LAKOTA 0

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert’s Peyton Deats pitched a three-hit shutout, struck out 10 Lakota batters, singled twice and drove in a run to lead the Senecas to a 7-0 win over the Raiders on Tuesday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division contest.

Grant Veras had two hits and drove in two runs for Calvert.

Lakota 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Tiffin Calvert 001 312 x — 7 9 0

WP — Deats. LP — Reinhart. TOp hitters: (TC) Deats 2-1B, RBI; Vera 2-1B, 2 RBI.

