Prep sports: Regional baseball, softball capsules

Prep baseball, softball: Regional Softball & Baseball Capsules

Division IV Regional Softball

WHEN: Today, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds

MATCHUP: Carey (16-7) vs. Hilltop (21-9)

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

LEADING OFF: After making it’s first trip to the regional tournament last season, Carey is back for more. And the Blue Devils have done it with a youg team featuring just one senior in Dani Berardinelli-Clark. Berardinelli-Clark has been an outstanding leader, though, hitting .388 and leading the team with eight home runs, eight doubles, and 41 RBIs. She’s also the ace of the pitching staff with a 10-2 record, 2.99 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 722/3 innings pitched.

Carey was second in the Northern 10 Conference in team batting average (.373) and runs per game (9). Freshman Hailey Niederkohr batted .551, junior Bry Curlis .444, junior Felicite Smith .397 and sophomore Hannah Lonsway .388. Niederkohr drove in 37 runs and Curlis and Smith 20 each.

Carey and Hilltop weren’t voted the No. 1 teams in their district drawings. But both knocked off the top-seeded teams to advance, with Carey beating Columbus Grove 7-3 in the district final, and Hilltop upending Edgerton 5-4 in the district semifinals. Offense has been forefront for both teams, with Carey also posting tournament wins over Arcadia (7-6) and No. 2-seeded North Baltimore (13-7) and Hilltop chalking up wins over Stryker (11-1) and North Central (9-7).

Juniors Aubrey Wise and Beca Miller are key players for Hilltop. Wise, who has drawn 24 walks this season, is batting .443 with four home runs, four triples and 28 RBIs. Miller is hitting .485 with 10 homers, 17 doubles and 51 RBIs. Senior Colleen Bell (.329, 21 RBIs) and freshman Maddie Schaper (.380, 14 RBIs) are among the Cadets’ top hitters as well.

Wyse is also the ace of the pitching staff with a 17-6 record, 2.13 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 1442/3 innings pitched.

Statistics gathered online suggest Hilltop likes to run and force the action. The stats show the Cadets stealing 105 bases in 107 attempts, with Wyse (37-37), Miller (17-18), and Ariana Brown (11-12) the Cadets’ most dangerous runners on the base paths.

FLIP SIDE: In the other half of the Findlay Regional, defending state champ Convoy Crestview (14-10) will face Gibsonburg (24-0), the top-ranked team in the final Division IV state coaches poll, today at 5 p.m.

Division III Regional Baseball

WHEN: Thursday, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Elida’s Ed Sandy Field

MATCHUP: Ottawa-Glandorf (19-7) vs. Clear Fork (16-11)

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 5 p.m.

LEADING OFF: For Ottawa-Glandorf, it’s been awhile since the Titans played a regional tournament game, 36 years to be exact. They’ll be in action on Thursday for a 2 p.m. Division III regional contest against Clear Fork. The Titans, who are a win away from tying the school record for wins in a season (20 in 2015), have won a regional title but it hasn’t been since back in 1979.

Led by junior right-handers Grant Fuerst and Chase Schrieber, pitching has been tremendous for the Titans, who have outscored their opponents 16-1 in three tournament games. Fuerst allowed five hits and had six strikeouts in a 2-0 district semifinal win over Spencerville; Schrieber allowed one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in a 4-1 district final win over Coldwater. Mike Bowers had two hits and an RBI to lead the Titans at the plate against Coldwater.

O-G’s only losses in the month of May were 1-0 losses to Western Buckeye League champ Wapakoneta and regional semifinalist Archbold.

For Clear Fork, it’s been there, done that. The Colts are the defending regional champ and won a state championship in 2010. Clear Fork knocked off Archbold 4-3 in the regional final last year before falling to Apple Creek Waynedale 6-3 in the Division III state semifinals.

The Colts have had a fairly easy time in the tournament with wins over Bucyrus (3-0), Edison (10-1) and Margaretta (9-2).

Clear Fork graduated just three seniors and returned five three-year lettermen from last year’s state semifinal team. The Colts were riddled with injuries much of the season, but reportedly are at full strength heading into regional play. That includes Thomas Staab, senior son of Clear Fork head coach Rusty Staab. Thomas Staab returned from an ankle injury to go 4 for 5, drive in two runs and score two in the district semifinal win over Edison. Junior Gage Belcher was the winning pitcher in the district final, but Clear Fork’s ace is Mitch Dulin, a 6-6, 225-pound sophomore right-hander who has six wins this season.

Rusty Staab, who owns a 279-161 record in his 18th season as Clear Fork head coach, has hinted he may be stepping down after this season. There is speculation his replacement might be his son Joe, who played on the Colts’ 2010 state championship team and coached two years at Wynford before returning to Clear Fork this season to coach along side his father.

FLIP-SIDE: Archbold and Eastwood will square off in the 5 p.m. regional semifinal at Elida. Ottawa-Glandorf is the newbie in an Elida Regional Field that includes three teams — Clear Fork, Archbold and Eastwood — who were there last year. Archbold (19-6), which ousted Elmwood 4-0 in last year’s regional semifinal, captured the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title this season. Eastwood advanced to regionals with a 2-1 win over Northern Buckeye Conference rival Lake.

Division IV Regional Baseball

WHEN: Thursday, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field.

MATCHUP: Leipsic (22-5) vs. Edon (13-10)

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5 p.m.

LEADING OFF: Perhaps a mismatch on paper, but that’s probably what the four teams Edon has already beaten in the tournament thought as well. The Bombers were seeded seventh among the 14 schools that made up the Bryan District, but knocked off No. 5 Hilltop 3-0, No. 4 Patrick Henry 8-6, No. 6 Hicksville 11-4, and No. 3 Ayersville 6-2 to earn its first regional berth since 2002.

Levi Brant went 42/3 innings to get the victory in Edon’s 6-2 district final win over Ayersville. The Bombers jumped out to a 5-0 lead on the Pilots after two innings, with Austin Kiess and Carson and Levi Brandt all having two hits in the win.

Leipsic shared the Putnam County League championship with Kalida and Miller City and has been on a roll of late. The Vikings, who will be making their first regional appearance since 2012, were 6-4 10 games into the 2017 season, but have won eight straight and 16 of their last 17 games, including Sunday’s 6-2 district championship win over Kalida.

Darren Henry, 64-40 in his four years as Leipsic head coach, credits much of this year’s success to a defensive change where he moved Robbie Laubenthal from behind the plate to third base and turned the catching duties over to Tyler Hiegel and Dylan Schroeder. Laubenthal is hitting .318 and led the Blanchard Valley Conference in runs-batted-in (29). He also made a nifty back-hand grab and threw out the runner at first in the district final win on Sunday.

Through 25 games, Schroeder was hitting .450, shortstop Grant Rader .383, centerfielder Nick Schey .340, and Hiegel .322. In additon to Laubenthal, Rader (19) Schroeder (18), Jordan Berger (18), Devin Hiegel (17), Tyler Hiegel (14) and Schey (10) have double-figure RBI numbers.

Schroeder (8-1, 1.62 ERA), Rader (6-1, 0.99 ERA), Cole Rieman (4-0, 1.15 ERA) and Tyler Hiegel (3-1, 3.23 ERA) have done most of the pitching for Leipsic. The Vikings’ 2.45 team ERA was second best among the 12 schools in the Blanchard Valley Conference.

FLIP-SIDE: New London takes on Minster (21-7) in Thursday’s 2 p.m. regional semifinal at Patrick Henry. New London’s Ryan Lane, a Kent State pitching commit, will take the hill for the Wildcats, who are making their second straight regional appearance.

Division IV Regional Baseball

WHEN: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lorain’s Pipe Yard Stadium.

MATCHUP: New Riegel (20-5) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (17-4)

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 5 p.m.

LEADING OFF: New Riegel is back at the Pipe Yard for the second time in three years and will take on a Warren John F. Kennedy team that comes in with a 17-4 record.

The Blue Jackets jumped on Sandusky Bay Conference rival Tiffin Calvert for an 11-1 five-inning win in the district final. Look for Louisville signee Michael Kirian to take the mound for the Blue Jackets in the regional semis. Kirian is 7-0 with a 0.57 ERA. He has fanned 113 batters in just 49 innings pitched.

The Blue Jackets have plenty of firepower on offense as well. Kirian is batting .534 with four home runs and 42 RBIs, Ohio State signee Alex Theis is hitting .410 with a homer and 41 RBIs and Cole Noftz is hitting at a .405 clip with a pair of home runs and 14 RBIs. Shane Halcomb, Brandon Arbogast, Jacob Theis, Nick Reinhart and Alec Zoeller are also hitting better than .300 this season for New Riegel.

It’s the 34th and final year in charge of the Warren JFK baseball program for head coach Don Lee. Drew Mendik’s gapper to right-center scored Niall McGee in the bottom of the eighth inning gave JFK a 5-4 win over Vienna Mathews in the district finals.

FLIP-SIDE: Defending regional champ Western Reserve (22-4) takes on Dalton in the other regional semifinal at the Pipe Yard at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Western Reserve is making its third straight regional appearance and fifth in the past six seasons.

Comments

comments