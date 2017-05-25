Prep softball: Young, Gillig are N10 Coaches of the Year

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
Upper Sandusky led all area Northern 10 Conference softball teams with four all-N10 first-team selections, while Carey and Mohawk had a pair of first-team duos.
The Rams featured three seniors, Sara Gier, Cassidy Rall and Maddison Stansbery, and one junior, Blayc Hacker. Mohawk’s first-team selections were senior Chelsey Trusty and junior Hannah Jordan, while senior Dani Berardinelli-Clark and lone first-team freshman Hailey Niederkohr represented the Blue Devils.
Upper Sandusky’s Dave Young and Carey’s Teresa Gillig shared Coach of the Year honors.
Colonel Crawford junior Sydney Studer took home Player of the Year honors.
The Blue Devils, which will play in a regional semifinal today, also had a pair of junior second-team selections in Bryanna Curlis and Felicite Smith. Upper’s Abigail Fogle was also a second-team pick.
Hannah Lonsway (jr., Carey), Raeanna Garber (sr., Mohawk) and Jenna Rodriguez (soph., Upper Sandusky) were honorable mention selections.

All-N10 Softball
First Team
Loarel Mollenkopf, sr., Bucyrus; Dani Berardinelli-Clark, sr., Carey; Hailey Niederkohr, fr., Carey; Sydney Studer, jr., Colonel Crawford; Alexus Burkhart, sr., Colonel Crawford; Hannah Jordan, jr., Mohawk; Chelsey Trusty, sr., Mohawk; Hannah Ferguson, sr., Ridgedale; Sara Gier, sr., Upper Sandusky; Blayc Hacker, jr., Upper Sandusky; Cassidy Rall, sr., Upper Sandusky; Maddison Stansbery, sr., Upper Sandusky.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Sydney Studer, Colonel Crawford.
Co-COACHES OF THE YEAR — Dave Young, Upper Sandusky; Teresa Gillig, Carey.
Second Team
Katelynn Philbrick, jr., Buckeye Central; Kendra Swartz, sr., Buckeye Central; Bryanna Curlis, jr., Carey; Felicite Smith, jr., Carey; Madison O’Brien, jr., Ridgedale; Brooke Wollett, jr., Carey; Hannah Martin, sr., Seneca East; Lauren Sauers, jr., Seneca East; Alexis Wise, sr., Seneca East; Abigail Fogle, jr., Upper Sandusky; Deidra Taylor, sr., Wynford; Madison Wagner, fr., Wynford.
Honorable Mention
Emma Studer, sr., Buckeye Central; Brooklyn Spears, jr., Bucyrus; Hannah Lonsway, soph., Carey; Kerri Reynolds, sr., Colonel Crawford; Raeanna Garber, sr., Mohawk; Cheyanne Parker, fr., Ridgedale; Bre Heal, sr., Seneca East; Jenna Rodriguez, soph., Upper Sandusky; Jenna Coffman, jr., Wynford.

