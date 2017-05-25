Prep sports: Stewart-Evans nets top softball award in NWCC

Hardin Northern and Riverside have been doing their share of sharing lately.

The two teams shared the regular season league title and each had a player named co-player of the year as the Northwest Central Conference released its all-conference picks Tuesday.

Hardin Northern’s Quinn Stewart-Evans shared the award with Riverside’s Kristin Davidson.

Riverdside coach Andy Phelps earned coach of the year for the second straight season.

Madison Robson, Shelby Alloway, Ashton Dye and Bailee Waller joined Stewart-Evans for a league-high five first-team selections. Waller, a senior, was also a first-teamer a year ago.

Cass Deckling and Holly Wilson were both honorable mention selections this season for the Polar Bears.

Lehman Catholic swept the top baseball honors with Parker Riley as player of the year and Dave King as coach of the year.

Hardin Northern’s Dane Robinson landed on the second-team while Daylin Pees and Austyn Russler were honorable mention all-NWCC selections.

All-NWCC Baseball

First Team

LEHMAN CATHOLIC — Parker Riley, Dylan Arnold, Brandon Barhost. PERRY — Luke Floyd, Joe Money. RIDGEMONT — Jace McGue, Alex Ramsey; RIVERSIDE — Hunter Kreglow, Caleb Stevens. UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY — Jason Moots.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Parker Riley, Lehman Catholic.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Dave King, Lehman Catholic.

Second Team

HARDIN NORTHERN — Dane Robinson. LEHMAN CATHOLIC — Tyler Lachey, Ryan Schmidt, Bryce Kennedy. PERRY — Dylan Maxwell. RIDGEMONT — Cole McKinley, Cameron Smith, Brandon Bennett. RIVERSIDE — Trey Long, Aaron Kean, Tyler Sanford. UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY — Wayne Lowery. WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN — Jaden Maxwell.

Honorable Mention

HARDIN NORTHERN — Austyn Russler, Daylin Pees. LEHMAN CATHOLIC — Jared Rourke, Jared Magoteaux. PERRY — Louis Hoersten, Logan Liles. RIDGEMONT — Garrett Pitz, Cade McKinley. RIVERSIDE — Trey Lane, Hayden Robinson. TEMPLE CHRISTIAN — Ty Callahan, Brody Bowman. UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY — Dakota Dunifon, Peyton Dyer. WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN — Tanner Hurley, Evan Miller.

All-NWCC Softball

First Team

HARDIN NORTHERN — Quinn Stewart-Evans, Madison Robson, Shelby Alloway, Ashton Dye, Bailee Waller. LEHMAN CATHOLIC — Grace Monnin, Angela Brunner, Sidney Chapman. PERRY — Sara Green. RIDGEMONT — Jackie Ramsey. RIVERSIDE — Kristin Davidson, Marissa Davis, Aubrie Stillings. WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN — Aubrey Biederman, Emily Walters.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR — Quinn Stewart-Evans, Hardin Northern; Kristin Davidson, Riverside.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Andy Phelps, Riverside.

Second Team

PERRY — Ayree Muniz. RIDGEMONT — Priscilla Howland, Nashley Robinson. RIVERSIDE — Helena Faulder, Shelby Giles. UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY — Chloe Hunsicker, Rylee Shepherd, Jozlynn Ross.

Honorable Mention

HARDIN NORTHERN — Cass Deckling, Holly Wilson. LEHMAN CATHOLIC — Abby Schutt, Hailey Wick. PERRY — Kaylyne Trent, Dakota Scarberry. RIDGEMONT — Cassidy Knapp, Taylor Cronley. RIVERSIDE — Payton Manahan, Courtnie Smith. UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY — Abbey Frey, Breanna Hurley. WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN — Halie Gilroy, Cydney Roberts.

