Regional softball: Carey a win away from state

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Carey’s softball program has gotten pretty good at this tournament thing.

If anyone wondered what the Blue Devils might do this season after reaching the Division IV regional finals in 2016, at least part of the answer was delivered on Wednesday.

Carey got a combined five hits and five RBIs from Hannah Lonsway and Dani Berardinelli-Clark in a 6-4 victory over Hilltop at the Marathon Diamonds in a regional semifinal. For the second straight year, the Blue Devils are one win away from advancing to the state tournament.

The regional championship will be determined in Saturday’s noon contest at the Marathon Diamonds between Carey (17-6) and Gibsonburg (25-0). The winner will move into next week’s state tournament at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

Gibsonburg, which knocked off defending state champion Convoy Crestview 4-3 in Wednesday’s second semifinal, was ranked No. 1 in the final Division IV state coaches poll; the Blue Devils were 10th.

“It’s exciting,” Carey coach Teresa Gillig said. “It’s exciting to be back in the same spot. I know the girls are excited and pushing to get (to state). (After) losing to the state champs last year, we have another chance this year.”

Hilltop (21-10) came up short in its first regional softball game since 1978. The Cadets jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but never went back in front after the Blue Devils answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.

“I was very pleased with how my girls played today,” Hilltop coach Tom Schaper said. “They didn’t give up. When they got down, they played their way through. A lot of teams would have fallen apart and been feeling bad for themselves. I thought our kids did a great job of staying motivated and keeping each other up and staying in that ballgame.”

Lonsway, a sophomore, finished with two doubles and a single. Her first double put Carey up 2-1 in the first inning. Her second two-bagger drove in two runs in a three-run third and put the Blue Devils’ ahead 6-2.

“I was just trying to hit the holes out there,” Lonsway said.

Winning pitcher Berardinelli-Clark, Carey’s only senior, slugged a run-scoring double to right-center field in the first inning and knocked in another run in the third with a single off the third-base bag.

In the circle, only two of the five hits she allowed came in the last five innings. For the game, she walked four, struck out three and hit a batter. The Blue Devils did not make an error behind her.

“I just really had to toughen up the last few innings,” Berardinelli-Clark said. “I just realized the defense was there and I didn’t have to just throw perfect strikes.”

Carey’s Hailey Niederkohr, a freshman shortstop who was the second leading hitter (.551) in the in the Northern 10 Conference this season, and junior catcher Felicite Smith added two base hits each.

Hilltop’s Becca Miller singled home the game’s first run, but the Cadets left the bases loaded in the first. They forged a 2-2 tie in the top of the second when No. 9 hitter Ashley Funkhouser’s bunt single brought home a run.

But Carey took the lead for good at 3-2 when Caitie Carter walked, stole second, reached third on an error and scored on the back end of a double steal when Miller, Hilltop’s catcher, threw out Sydney Ferguson at second.

After Carey’s three-run third made it 6-2, the Cadets got a couple back when Miller singled in a run and later scored on a wild pitch. They put runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh, but Smith caught Miller’s foul pop inches from the backstop for the final out.

Lonsway acknowledged that Hilltop put a bit of heat on the Blue Devils by scoring first.

“Yeah, a little bit,” she said. “But I figured we could come right back at them with the same thing.”

Carey did just that, and more. And they’re again one win from going to state.

Hilltop 110 020 0 — 4 5 1 Carey 213 000 x — 6 10 0

WP — Berardinelli-Clark. LP — Wyse. top hitters: (Hill) Stephens 2B; Miller 2B, 1B, RBI; Brown 2B; Funkhouser 1B, RBI. (Car) Niederkohr 2-1B; Berardinelli-Clark 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Smith 2-1B; Lonsway 2-2B, 1B, 3 RBI.

records: Hilltop 21-10, Carey 17-6.

