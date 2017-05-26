Local Roundup: UF’s Combs finishes third at NCAA meet

BRADENTON, Fla. — The University of Findlay’s Austin Combs finished third in the hammer throw to lead the way for area athletes on the first day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championship at the IMG Academy.

Combs, a sophomore thrower from Liberty-Benton and a two-time All-American in the weight throw during the indoor track season, unleashed a throw of 212-8 on his opening toss and it stood up for third place in the event.

Walsh junior Marcus Myers, a Patrick Henry graduate, finished right behind Combs in fourth place.

Myers, an All-American in the weight throw, earned his first outdoor All-American award when he posted his best toss of the day, 212-4, on his second throw of the finals.

Ashland junior Daniel Roberts’ toss of 229-1 won the title.

Two UF hammer throwers also earned spots on the awards stand in the women’s meet.

Seniors Erica King and Liz Streacker (Liberty-Benton) capped their careers by finishing seventh and eighth, respectively, among the 21 competitors in the women’s hammer throw.

King uncorked a toss of 193-3 on her third and final attempt of the preliminaries for her best throw of the day.

Streacker’s top throw of 192-9 also came on her final attempt in the prelims.

It was the fifth All-American award (two weight throw, three hammer throw) for King and the third (one weight throw, two hammer throw) for Streacker.

Chadron State senior Mel Herl won the event with a throw of 214-1.

In Friday’s lone track event for the Oilers, Lenell Shelby III posted a time of 52.30 in the 400 hurdles to finish in 10th place. He was .19 of a second out of the eighth and final qualifying spot for Saturday’s final.

Liberty-Benton grad Dylan Cornwell finished 17th in the men’s pole vault for Tiffin University. He cleared 15-9¼ on his third and final attempt but missed all three tries at 16-3¼.

Payton Lewis of Northwest Nazarene won the pole vault with a jump of 17-7.

The University of Findlay’s Alex DeVincentis (Liberty-Benton) will compete in the women’s discus at 2 p.m. today and Milani Glass will be in Heat 2 of the women’s 100-meter hurdles at 6:40 p.m.

ONU’s Reed medals

GENEVA — Madison Reed got the weekend started on the right foot for Ohio Northern’s track and field teams as she placed third in the women’s pole vault at the NCAA Division III National Championships on Thursday at the SPIRE Instittute.

Reed, a sophomore, cleared 13-5¼ to claim third place in the event. Westminster’s Marissa Kalsey went 13-10 to claim first place.

In the only other final for Ohio Northern on Thursday, Ada native Kendra Paul was 21st among the 22 competitors in the women’s javelin with a throw of 115-73/4.She holds the school record in the event with a toss of 138-1 earlier this season.

Moravian’s Mary Kate Duncan won with a throw of 151-9.

On the track, Emily Richards advanced to Saturday’s final in the women’s 1,500 with the top qualifying time of 4:31.13.

Kase Schalois made the Saturday’s final of the 3,000 steeplechase by placing second in his heat and ninth overall among the 14 finalists with a time of 9:20.53.

Richards, a defending NCAA champ, and Matt Molinaro will compete in the preliminaries of women’s and men’s 800-meter runs today.

