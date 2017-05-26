Prep Baseball: Mohawk’s Harper tops N10 selections

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Mohawk’s Austin Harper earned the Northern 10’s top baseball award as the N10 released its all-conference selections for the 2017 season.
Harper was named the N10 Player of the Year while Rick Bowerman, from league champion Seneca East, was selected as the N10 Coach of the Year.
Harper batted .463 with three home runs and 33 RBIs for thr Warriors On the mound he posted a 1.79 ERA and helped the Warriors to a 21-5 record this season.
Carey juniors Trey Bame and Brayden Wentling joined Harper on the all-N10 first team along with Mohawk senior Wyatt Cook and Upper Sandusky junior Javon Dible.
All-N10 Baseball
FIRST TEAM
Gavin Lewis, Bucyrus, jr.; Trey Bame, Carey, jr.; Brayden Wentling, Carey, jr.; Noah Thoman, Colonel Crawford, sr.; Wyatt Cook, Mohawk, sr.; Austin Harper, Mohawk, sr.; Alex Eldred, Ridgedale, sr.; Danny Bowerman, Seneca East, sr.; Matt Daniel, Seneca East, sr.; Kesey Johnson, jr., Seneca East; Jevon Dible, jr., Upper Sandusky; Caleb Stone, jr., Wynford.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Austin Harper, Mohawk.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Rick Bowerman, Seneca East.
SECOND TEAM
Trent Craft, sr., Buckeye Central; Ryan Evans, soph., Bucyrus; Jonathan Racheter, sr., Carey; Easton Roark, jr., Carey; Jake Johnson, sr., Colonel Crawford; Kaden Schell, sr., Colonel Crawford; Ethan Studer, sr., Colone Crawford; David Dietrich, sr., Mohawk; Rico Lopez, jr., Mohawk; Chase Chapman, sr., Seneca East; Arik Schneider, jr., Upper Sandusky; Wyatt Smith, jr., Wynford.
HONIORABLE MENTION
Adam Krebs, soph., Buckeye Central; Trenton Dunford, sr., Bucyrus; Marcus Miller, jr., Carey; Gavin Feichtner, fr., Colonel Crawford; Parker Brown, sr., Mohawk; Sam Leach, fr., Ridgedale; Zach Aichholz, sr., Seneca East, sr.; Jason Holly, soph., Upper Sandusky; Jalen Brown, sr., Wynford.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!
2016 High School Football edition available Aug. 25th! Follow the action: NASCAR Review Times Digital Experience! More Take 5: Sports Q n' A!

Sports News and Scores

Sports BUZZ Ohio

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company