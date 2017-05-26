Prep Baseball: Mohawk’s Harper tops N10 selections

Mohawk’s Austin Harper earned the Northern 10’s top baseball award as the N10 released its all-conference selections for the 2017 season.

Harper was named the N10 Player of the Year while Rick Bowerman, from league champion Seneca East, was selected as the N10 Coach of the Year.

Harper batted .463 with three home runs and 33 RBIs for thr Warriors On the mound he posted a 1.79 ERA and helped the Warriors to a 21-5 record this season.

Carey juniors Trey Bame and Brayden Wentling joined Harper on the all-N10 first team along with Mohawk senior Wyatt Cook and Upper Sandusky junior Javon Dible.

All-N10 Baseball

FIRST TEAM

Gavin Lewis, Bucyrus, jr.; Trey Bame, Carey, jr.; Brayden Wentling, Carey, jr.; Noah Thoman, Colonel Crawford, sr.; Wyatt Cook, Mohawk, sr.; Austin Harper, Mohawk, sr.; Alex Eldred, Ridgedale, sr.; Danny Bowerman, Seneca East, sr.; Matt Daniel, Seneca East, sr.; Kesey Johnson, jr., Seneca East; Jevon Dible, jr., Upper Sandusky; Caleb Stone, jr., Wynford.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Austin Harper, Mohawk.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Rick Bowerman, Seneca East.

SECOND TEAM

Trent Craft, sr., Buckeye Central; Ryan Evans, soph., Bucyrus; Jonathan Racheter, sr., Carey; Easton Roark, jr., Carey; Jake Johnson, sr., Colonel Crawford; Kaden Schell, sr., Colonel Crawford; Ethan Studer, sr., Colone Crawford; David Dietrich, sr., Mohawk; Rico Lopez, jr., Mohawk; Chase Chapman, sr., Seneca East; Arik Schneider, jr., Upper Sandusky; Wyatt Smith, jr., Wynford.

HONIORABLE MENTION

Adam Krebs, soph., Buckeye Central; Trenton Dunford, sr., Bucyrus; Marcus Miller, jr., Carey; Gavin Feichtner, fr., Colonel Crawford; Parker Brown, sr., Mohawk; Sam Leach, fr., Ridgedale; Zach Aichholz, sr., Seneca East, sr.; Jason Holly, soph., Upper Sandusky; Jalen Brown, sr., Wynford.

Comments

comments