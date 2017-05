Prep Football: Rosters set for Fostoria Boosters All-Star game

Eighty-nine players from 31 schools are tentatively scheduled to play in the Sunny Farms Landfill Coaches East-West All-Star Football Game, scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at Memorial Stadium.

The 34th annual game hosted by the Fostoria Athletic Boosters is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, with teams comprised of senior players from the 2016 season.

Cory-Rawson’s Cory Hefner will coach the West team. Fremont Ross’ Chad Long will coach the East.

Proceeds will benefit the Fostoria Athletic Boosters, who assist in financing athletics in local schools.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

east roster

CLYDE: Tanner Davenport, Joe Bair, Frank Sewell. DANBURY: Sam Tyson. FOSTORIA: Jayden Stanton, Jordyn Bunley, Ryan Phillips. FREMONT ROSS: Nate Mayle, Trevan Alridge, Boston Swaisgood, Austin Busold, Alijah Fuller, Hayden Abdoo. FREMONT ST. JOSEPH: Derek Rosengarten, Jordon Huntley, Zach Millitello. GENOA: Matthew Herrick, Alex Hodulik. GIBSONBURG: Ian Taylor, Trent Hovis, Alex Richards, Ryan Clark. NORWALK: Trenten Morrow, Garrett Underwood, Keegan Livingston. PORT CLINTON: A.J. Carpenter, Emerson Lowe, Russell DeMarco. ROSSFORD: Adam Sauter, Joseph Burlage. SANDUSKY: Shayne Work. SANDUSKY PERKINS: Keysean Amison, Joe McNulty, Evan Sparks, Luke Zahniser. ST. WENDELIN: Spencer Hipsher, Brayden Moon, Brody Whetsel. TIFFIN CALVERT: Tyler Clouse, Drew Ronski, Fred Fabrizio, Dominic Bickley. TIFFIN COLUMBIAN: Cain Lachner, Guy Traxler, Donovan Solomon, Tyler Eisenhower. WOODMORE: Brandon Cowell.

WEST ROSTER

ARCADIA: Austin Bohn, Ethan Boes. ARLINGTON: Colton Kidd, Drew Begg. CAREY: Garrett Billock, Devon Orwick, Xavier Boes, Jon Racheter, Gavin Woods. CORY-RAWSON: Garrett Kisseberth. ELMWOOD: Noah Baker, Griffin Sperry. FINDLAY: Cameron Crotinger, D’on Stinson. HOPEWELL-LOUDON: Trent Ardner, Gauge Sadler, Tristan Molotla. LIBERTY-BENTON: Clay Lenhart, Jacob Nichols, Nick Burner. MCCOMB: Matt Cherry, Mike Cherry, Nick McDowell, Caden Schroeder, Malachi Abbott, Jake Crouse. NORTH BALTIMORE: Noah Brian, Jimmy Smith, Taylor Bishop. OTTAWA-GLANDORF: Trevor Rieman. PANDORA-GILBOA: Gunner Stall. PATRICK HENRY: Triston Novak, Kallen Harris, Sean Norden, Mitchell Bonner. VAN BUREN: Tyler Saltzman, Riley Adolph, Braxton Fasone. VANLUE: Andrew Reed, Andrew Biller, Quin Creager.

