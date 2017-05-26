Regional Track Roundup: Upper Sandusky’s Pack, L-B relay qualify for state

PIQUA — Upper Sandusky’s Shane Pack advanced to next week’s OHSAA championships with a second-place finish in the discus Thursday at the Division II Piqua regional.

The top four finishers in each event final advance to next week’s state meet at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

Pack threw a 147-3 to advance and will try for another slot at state in Saturday’s shot put.

In Thursday’s preliminary races, Upper’s Nate McMillan qualified for Saturday’s final in the 300 intermediate hurdles with the seventh-fastest time in 41.78.

Otttwa-Glandorf’s Melissa Knott qualified for two event finals. She won her heat and had the second-best qualifying time of 15.34 in the 100 intermediate hurdles, and joined Kristen Siefker, Alaina Schimmoeller and Amanda Sahloff to qualify with the third-fastest time in the 400 relay (51.39).

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Napoleon 15. 2, Dayton Dunbar 11. 3, Wauseon, Valley View, Reading & Badin 10. 7, Indian Hill 9. 8, Upper Sandusky, Norwood & Oakwood 8. 11. Kenton, Blanchester & Bryan 6. 14, Van Wert 6. 15, Otsego & McNicholas 4½. 17, Swanton 4. 18, Middletown Madison, Goshen, New Richmond, Waynesville & Taylor 3. 23, St. Marys Memorial & Lima Bath 2. 25, Cincinnati Taft & Cincinnati Hills Christian 1.

STATE QUALIFIERS & AREA BOYS FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Meece (Nap) 177-11. 2, Pack (US) 147-3. 3, Holcomb (Blan) 143-5. 4, Clay (VW) 142-1.

LJ — 1, Dreyling (CR) 22-6. 2, Boston (Nor) 22-3¾. 3, Deardorff (Ken) 22-0. 4, Bright (CIH) 21-11¾.

PV — Matheson (VV) 14-2. 2, Schauer (Oak) 13-2. 3, Harris (Bry) 13-2. 4, Downey (Ots) 12-10.

3,200 RELAY — 1, Hamilton Badin (Manuel, Krabacher, Rand, Wolpert) 8:01.46. 2, Dayton Dunbar (Jones, Corley, Youngblood, Evans) 8:05.30. 3, Wauseon (Beck, Newlove, Cheezan, Vernot) 8:18.04. 4, Napoleon (Birkhold, Gruenhagen, Small, Fellers) 8:20.60.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Toledo Central Catholic 14. 2, Defiance 12. 3, West Milton Milton-Union 10½. 4, Monroe, Germantown Valley View & Tipp City Tippecanoe 10. 7, Benjamin Logan, Van Wert & Springfield Shawnee 6. 10, Napoleon & Dayton Carroll 5. 12, Middletown Fenwick 4. 13, Brookville & Cincinnati Wyoming 3. 15, Elida, Upper Sandusky & Bethel-Tate 2½. 18, Bellefontaine & Versailles 2. 19, Cleves Taylor 1.

STATE QUALIFIERS & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Lewis (VV) 39-5½. 2, Bobblitt (MU) 38-8¾. 3, Freeman (TCC) 38-8½. 4, Saam (VW) 37-½.

HJ — 1, Hensley (Monroe) 5-4. 2, Darington (TCC) 5-1. 3, Manns (BL) 5-1. 4, Gazzero (DC) 5-0. 5, Conley (US) 4-10.

3,200 RELAY — 1, Tipp City Tippecanoe (Brown, Dietz, Taylor, Titley). 9:44.77. 2, Defiance (Soukup, Crites, Weidenhamer, Moening) 9:51.01. 3, Springfield Shawnee (Penrose, Desantis, Warax, Holmes) 9:51.63. 4, Napoleon (Woods, Niekamp, Dietrich, Dilbone) 9:53.69.

Division II at Lexington

LEXINGTON — Liberty-Benton’s quartet of Lindsey Bishop, Evie Stump, Meghan Bartel and Leah Recker ran a season-best time of 9:33.95 in the 3,200-meter relay to advance to the OHSAA championships with a third-place finish Thursday at the Division II Lexington regional.

The top four finishers in each event final advance to next week’s state meet at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

Bishop placed fifth for the Eagles in the high jump (5-2).

In preliminary races, L-B’s Justin Risner qualified for Saturday’s finals in both hurdles races. He advanced with the fourth-fastest time of 15.33 in the 110 high hurdles, and won his heat with the third-fastest time in the 300 intermediate hurdles in a season-best 39.84.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Dayton Carroll 13. 2, Benjamin Logan 12½. 3, Orrville, Heath & Huron 11. 6, Lexington, Liberty Union & Kenton Ridge 10. 9, Springfield Northwestern 9. 10, Edison & Worthington Christian 8. 12, Anna 7. 13, Elyria Catholic 6. 14, Norwayne & Triway 5. 16, Bellevue & Johnstown Northridge 4. 18, Shelby 3. 19, West Salem Northwestern 2½. 20, Clear Fork & Eastmoor Academy 2. 22, Chippewa 1. 23, Oak Harbor & Buckeye ½.

STATE QUALIFIERS & AREA BOYS FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Wilcoxin (BL) 157-3. 2, Rieman (DC) 154-0. 3, Riedinger (SN) 153-6. 4, Phillips (Tri) 152-8.

LJ — Phillips (KR) 22-7¾. 2, Smothers (Orr) 22-3¼. 3, Davis (EC) 21-8¼. Harris (Nor) 21-7¾

PV — Moorman (LU) 14-2. 2, Eskra (Edi) 13-10. 3, Konst (Anna) 13-6. 4, VanCauwenbergh (Hur) 13-6.

3,200 RELAY — 1, Lexington (K. Johnston, Volz, Kearns, R. Johnston) 7:54.07. 2, Worthington Christian (K. Smith, L. Smith, Bertelsen, Jackson) 7:54.13. 3, Huron (Brandal, Pack, Steuk, VanCauwenbergh) 7:57.19. 4, Heath (Hopkins , Lee , McQueen , Wilhelm) 7:57.24.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Oak Harbor 13. 2, Galion 12. 3, Liberty-Benton, Triway & Ontario 10. 6, Jonathan Alder, & Port Clinton 8. 8, Eastwood & River Valley 6. 10, Sandusky Perkins & Lexington 5. 12, Brookside & Cloverleaf 4, 14, Bloom-Carroll, Bellevue & Orrville 3. 17, Shelby & Chippewa 2. 19, Clear Fork, Bexley & Marengo 1.

STATE QUALIFIERS & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1. Merwin (Tri) 42-5¼. 2, Simpson (PC) 40-3¼. 3, Longo (RV) 40-1. 4, Wolf (OH) 38-2¾.

HJ — Gwinner (Gal) 5-6. 2, Bloomer (OH) 5-4. 3, Meyer (East) 5-3. 4, Johnson (Perk) 5-2. 5, L. Bishop (L-B) 5-2.

3,200 RELAY — 1, Ontario (Kuenzli, Maurer, Gregg, McCauley) 9:29.02. 2, Jonathan Alder (Thorpe, Bourquin, Killian, Ayoub) 9:31.70. 3, Liberty-Benton (L. Bishop, Stump, Bartel, Recker) 9:33.95. 4, Lexington (Wolfe, Gerhardt, Wendling, Curtis-Collins) 9:34.41.

Mohawk relay advances

LANCASTER — Mohawk’s girls track team punched its ticket to state in the 3,200-meter relay with a fourth-place finish at Wednesday’s Division III regional track meet at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

The top four finishes in each event qualify for next week’s OHSAA Division III state championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium.

The Warriors’ Destini Oler, Anna Stillberger, Alexa Konkle and Madison Fredritz crossed the finish line in a season-best 9:51.26 to advance.

The same group of runners finished 11th in the preliminaries of the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:21.32.

Oler will try and earn her second straight trip to state in the girls 800-meter run today. She is also scheduled to compete in the 1,600 when the meet resumes today at 6 p.m.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Reedsville Eastern 13. 2, Marion Pleasant, Gahanna Columbus Academy & Delaware Christian 10. 5, Frankfort Adena, Columbus Ready & Worthington Christian 8 8, Leesburg Fairfield & Lancaster Fairfield Christian 6. 10, Mohawk & Colonel Crawford 5. 12, Norwalk St. Paul 4½. 13, Buckeye Central & Newark Catholic 4. 15, Cardington-Lincooln, Mansfield Christian, Columbus Grandview Heights & Chillicothe Southeastern 3. 19, Fredericktown 2. 20, New London 1. 21, Bainbridge Paint Valley ½.

STATE QUALIFIERS & AREA FINISHES

3,200 RELAY — 1, Columbus Academy (Griffin, An. Grammel, Kass, Au. Grammel) 9:37.00. 2, Columbus Ready (Perry, Hoersten, Bair, Whitt) 9:40.45. 3, Lancaster Fairfield Christian (Adu, J Edwards, Johnson, K. Edward) 9:50.27. 4, Mohawk (Oler, Stillberger, Konkle, Fredritz) 9:51.26.

HJ — 1, Snouffer (DC) 507. 2, Rettstatt (WC) 5-6. 3, Pullins (RE) 5-4. 4, Mutchler (CC) 5-2.

SHOT — 1, White (MP) 42-7¾. 2, Putnam (FA) 38-7. 3, Adams (LF) 37-5½. 4, Hayes (RE) 36-11.

Comments

comments