College Track: ONU’s Richards wins two NCAA titles

GENEVA — Saturday was twice as nice for Ohio Northern University junior Emily Richards.

Richards swept to individual championships in the women’s 1,500 and 800-meter runs to lead the Polar Bears track and field teams on Saturday’s final day of the NCAA Division III national championships at the Spire Institute.

As a team, the Polar Bears finished tied for eighth in the team standings with 26 points and posted the best finish in school history at the NCAA outdoor championships.

Richards opened the day for the women’s team as she claimed the 1,500-meter run title in a stadium-record time of 4:23.87.

The junior doubled back shortly after to claim the 800-meter run title.

Richards, who won a pair of NCAA titles during the indoor season as well, won the 800 in a new meet record of 2:03.51 and beat the field by nearly five seconds.

Teammate Kelsey Commager finished 21st in the triple jump with a leap of 36-9¾.

In the men’s meet, ONU senior Kase Schalois and junior Matt Molinaro both posted top-3 finishes in their respective events to earn All-American honors.

The Polar Bears finished tied for 23rd in the team standings with 12 points.

Molinaro owned the fastest time heading into the finals for the 800-meter run and finished third in 1:51.39 in the final.

Schalois also added a third-place showing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:07.72.

Senior Lucas Shumate added an 11th place effort in the hammer throw with a toss of 178-¼.

