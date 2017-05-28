College Track: UF trio earn All-American honors

BRADENTON, Fla. — University of Findlay senior Ben Hahler capped his track and field career by earning All-American honors in the men’s shot put on the final day of the NCAA Division II men’s track and field championships at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Hahler finished eighth in the event. He grabbed the ninth and final spot in the finals with a throw of 56-1 in the preliminaries. His throw of 56-6 on the first throw of the finals moved him up to a seventh-place finish.

In the women’s meet, junior Alex DeVincentis led the way by finishing seventh in the women’s shot put.

DeVincentis, a Liberty-Benton graduate, fouled on her first two throws of the preliminary round but managed to put together a throw of 48-1¼ on her final throw to snag the No. 8 spot in the finals.

She uncorked a toss of 49-3/4 on her final attempt of the day to move up one spot to seventh place.

Teammate Holly Averesch (Leipsic) ended up placing 15th in the event with a throw of 46-6¼.

Michaela Dendinger of Wayne State (Neb.) was the individual champion with a toss of 54-9¼.

On the track, UF junior Milani Glass ended up eighth in the finals of the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.19 to earn All-American honors. She had the third-best qualifying time (13.64) in Friday’s preliminaries.

