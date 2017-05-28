Division II Regional Track Roundup: Risner doubles up for L-B

LEXINGTON — Justin Risner doubled up for Liberty-Benton on Saturday as he advanced to state in both hurdles races to lead the Eagles’ track and field teams at Saturday’s Division II regional track and field meet at Lexington.

Risner won’t be alone in Columbus. Teammate Will Poling advanced in the high jump while Leah Recker qualified in the girls 800 for Liberty-Benton.

The top four finishes in each event qualified for the OHSAA Division II state track championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium. The state meet begins on Friday.

Risner, a junior who competed in the long jump on Thursday for the Eagles, placed third in both hurdles races as he clocked a time of 15.73 in the 110 high hurdles and crossed the finish line in 39.52 in the 300 intermediate hurdles to earn his first trip to state.

Junior Will Poling will also make his debut in Columbus. Poling cleared a career-best 6-2 in the boys high jump. He had to win a jump off with Apple Creek Waynedale’s Jared Geiser to secure his state berth after they tied for the fourth and final qualifying spot.

Liberty-Benton’s Evan Stump added a sixth-place effort for the Eagles in the shot put with a throw of 51-7½.

In the girls meet, Leah Recker led the way for the Eagles by earning a return trip to state in the 800-meter run.

Recker, a state placer last season, crossed the finish line in 2:17.84 to hang on to the fourth-place spot.

Teammate Meghan Bartel was 13th in the 800 (2:34.31) and was just a spot away from advancing in the 1,600 when she placed fifth in 5:23.21.

Bartel and Recker will also participate at state on the Eagles’ 3,200 relay team that qualified for state at Lexington on Thursday.

Freshman Chloe Kin posted her best time of the season in the 3,200 run and placed fifth in 11:22.98 as teammate Audrey Murphy finished 14th (12:51.69).

Pole vaulter Emma Swisher went 10-0 to get sixth place while Chloe Miller ended up 10th in the discus (99-1).

Lexington edged Galion 44-41 to win the boys team title. The Eagles were 19th with 18½. Liberty-Benton’s girls team, the defending regional champs, were sixth with 29 points. Orrville outscored Ontario 55-47 for first place.

Knott wins hurdles

PIQUA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Melissa Knott won a regional title in the 100 intermediate hurdles and anchored the Titans’ state-bound 400 relay to lead area athletes at Saturday’s Division II regional track and field championships Saturday at Piqua.

The top four finishes in each event at the regional level earned a trip to the OHSAA state track and field championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium. The state meet begins on Friday.

Knott, a senior, recorded a school-record and area-best time of 14.95 in winning the 100 hurdles to earn her first trip to Columbus. Later in the day, Knott teamed with Kirsten Siefker, Alaina Schimmoeller and Amanda Sahloff to advance in the 400 relay by finishing fourth. The Titans shaved more than a second off of Thursday’s preliminary time as the quartet crossed the finish line in 50.22 seconds.

Upper Sandusky’s Madelyn Shasteen finished 10th in the girls pole vault for Upper Sandusky with a jump of 10-0.

Neither of the two area boys participants were able to advance at Piqua.

Ottawa-Glandorf senior Ben Wischmeyer just missed a spot at state as he finished fifth in the 800-meter run (1:57.33). Cincinnati Clark Montessori junior James Ray nipped Wischmeyer by just .03 of a second for the final state spot.

Upper Sandusky senior Shane Pack, who qualified for state in the discus for the second straight year on Thursday, finished eighth in the shot put with toss of 45-7¼.

Cincinnati Indian Hill nipped Versailles 55-54 to win the girls regional title. Ottawa-Glandorf (15) was 17th and Upper Sandusky (3½) finished among the 41 girls teams who scored in the meet.

Dayton Dunbar racked up 84 points to top Napoleon (45) for the boys crown. Upper Sandusky (11) was 23rd and Ottawa-Glandorf (4) finished in a tie for 35th place in the team standings.

