Regional Softball: Smith’s HR sends Carey to state

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Carey’s softball team knocked on the door of the OHSAA Division IV state tournament in 2016.

This year, they’ve kicked it in.

A year after losing 10-0 to eventual state champion Convoy Crestview in the Division IV regional title game, the Blue Devils will ride Felicite Smith’s eighth-inning walk-off home run and a 5-3 win over previously undefeated Gibsonburg to their first state-tournament appearance in program history.

“It feels great since we were in the same place as last year and only got run-ruled,” said junior centerfielder Bryanna Curlis, who drove in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh. “It feels like we finished. It feels great to finish and finally get there.”

Carey, 18-6 and ranked 10th in the state in the final state coaches association poll, will meet sixth-ranked Williamsburg (27-2) in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. state semifinal at Akron’s Firestone Stadium. Thursday’s other semifinal will pit unranked Lucas (22-6) against No. 2 Danville (28-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday’s winners will return for Saturday’s state championship game at 1 p.m.

“It’s exciting, especially for (Smith) to hit the home run to win the game,” Carey coach Teresa Gillig said after her club ended the season for Gibsonburg (26-1), which was the top-ranked team in the final state poll. “It’s very exciting.”

It was “shocking” and “overwhelming,” according to Smith.

Smith, a junior catcher, went to the plate two batters after speedy freshman Hailey Niederkohr started the inning with an infield hit on a low blooper that landed and spun before Golden Bears shortstop Shylee Schmeltz could grab it and make a throw.

Niederkohr went to third on winning pitcher Dani Berardinelli-Clark’s groundout to first and then touched the plate ahead of Smith after the home run sailed over the right-center field fence 220 feet away.

“I knew as soon as I heard the crack of the bat that it was going over,” Smith said. “I could feel it.”

Her next feeling was elation.

“Amazing,” she said. “Tears instantly went down my face.”

The tiny Niederkohr said it was a “relaxing moment” for her as she saw Smith’s shot travel over the fence.

“It was great,” she said. “I could believe in her, that she could do it. One pitch was all we needed, one hit, and we got it.”

And to think the Blue Devils had no hits through the first five innings as Gibsonburg pitcher Aubrey Fleming recorded six strikeouts.

The Golden Bears got their first run in the third when Abby Cantrell smacked a home run to center field.

Cantrell scored again in the fifth when Niederkohr fielded Schmeltz’s bases-loaded ground ball and, having no play at home, tossed to Sydney Ferguson for the force at third.

Bridget Mullholand doubled to start the sixth inning and end the Blue Devils’ hitless drought, and she scored when Niederkohr belted a triple to center field in which she did not slow at all at second base and ended up reaching third comfortably.

Gibsonburg took a 3-2 lead when Cantrell scored from second on Fleming’s two-out single to left, but the inning ended on the same play. Libby Henderson tried to score when left-fielder Mullholand’s throw went over Smith’s head and to the backstop, but Smith chased it down and threw to Berardinelli-Clark for the out.

Curlis’ single to center scored Ferguson from second with two outs in the seventh, and the Bears then had another inning that ended on the basepaths.

Allie Teeple tried to catch the Blue Devils sleeping and dash for home after teammate Madison Lee went down on the strikes for the second out. Berardinelli-Clark, however, ran at Teeple, cut her off and threw to Ferguson for a tag on the diving Teeple.

Then came Smith’s game-winning blast to take Gibsonburg down.

“We knew we had to just stay confident in ourselves,” she said. “We couldn’t play down. We had to play up the entire time. We couldn’t hang our heads, and we didn’t. We went up there and played at their level, and we outplayed them today.”

Gibsonburg 001 010 10 — 3 8 0

Carey 000 002 12 — 5 7 2

WP — Berardinelli-Clark. LP — Fleming. top hitters: (Gib) Teeple 2B; Cantrell HR, 1B; Schmeltz 1B, RBI; Fleming 2-1B, RBI. (Car) Curlis 1B, RBI; Niederkohr 3B, 1B, RBI; Berardinelli-Clark 1B, RBI; Smith HR, 2 RBI; Mullholand 2B.

records: Gibsonburg 26-1; Carey 18-6.

