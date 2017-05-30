Regional Baseball: Leipsic can’t get clutch hit against Minster

By BRANDON SHRIDER

Staff Writer

HAMLER — Leipsic could have loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth inning Saturday.

Head coach Darren Henry felt his team should’ve had two on, nobody out, and its first run of the game.

Instead, freshman pinch runner Wes Garcia was caught hesitating in the third baseline following Devin Hiegel’s rocket-shot that ricocheted off the pitcher, broke for home late and was called out as Isaac Dorsten jumped off the mound and tossed the ball to Ben Stubbs at the plate.

An inning which had the outline of a comeback for the Vikings was halted immediately as Minster held Leipsic scoreless in that sixth inning before claiming a 3-1 win and a trip to Friday’s state semifinal game against Toronto at 10 a.m. at Huntington Park in Columbus. Toronto was an 11-1 five-inning winner over Waterford.

Minster, which improved to 23-7, will be making its first trip to Columbus since winning back-to-back state titles in 2011 and 2012.

Leipsic, which was in its first regional title game since its 2003 extra-inning loss to Montpelier, finished its season at 23-6.

“He probably shouldn’t have gone, but he went. He was safe anyway, it doesn’t matter,” Henry said of Garcia’s play at home.

“I mean, he’s safe, he made it in there. I don’t know what that guy was looking at, but he was safe.

“Yeah, he probably should’ve stayed in hindsight. He’s a freshman, he made a little freshman mistake there. That’s the breaks of the game. Devin Hiegel smoked that ball off the pitcher. If that gets up the middle, who knows what happens that inning.”

Minster’s head coach Mike Wiss heard different.

“Big huge play by Isaac and it was a throw to Ben at the plate to make that tag. The umpire at home plate said ‘what a great tag by the catcher,’ he said it really wasn’t as close as what some people made it sound,” he said.

“That’s what he said, I wasn’t there, I don’t know.”

Whether Garcia beat the tag or not, the Vikings had an array of other opportunities to push runs across.

Tyler Hiegel and Dylan Schroeder roped back-to-back one-out singles in the first inning before a fielder’s choice and a popout to shortstop stranded two runners.

Following two straight three-up, three-down innings, Leipsic threatened again in the fourth. After back-to-back five-pitch walks to Robbie Laubenthal and Jordan Berger with two outs, a groundout left two on.

“We didn’t get enough clutch hits,” Henry said.

“We had plenty of chances, we were just one hit away. Two or three innings we’re just one hit away. If we could’ve just got a run here and a run there. That last inning gets a lot tougher if it’s 3-2, that’s a lot tougher on that pitcher to come with strikes.”

And after Garcia was out at home in the sixth, that still left two on with just one out. But Nick Schey couldn’t get a bunt down and later flew out to left. Then Chris Basinger, Friday’s hero with a picture-perfect bunt that sparked a four-run inning, also failed to square up a bunt before striking out on seven pitches.

“Our bunt game let us down today, too. Our bunt game, that got us here, sometimes it works. It’s worked so many games in a row it was due to backfire. And it backfired today,” Henry said.

“We had the right guys in there to bunt, guys that are good bunters, and they just didn’t do it today.”

Jack Heitbrink, the Wildcats’ sophomore left-hander who earned the win in five innings, played a part in Leipsic’s struggles in squaring the ball up and stringing hits together.

After facing Edon’s hard-throwing Miller a day earlier, Heitbrink is a finesse lefty who isn’t afraid to throw his offspeed early and often. Leipsic couldn’t adjust.

“The first guy was kind of lobbing it in there and changing speeds, and we’d rather somebody who brings it a little bit,” Henry said of Heitbrink.

“We’re so geared up for all these guys, you face so many guys who throw hard, then they bring in a soft lefty and you have a hard time adjusting. Their pitcher did a good job mixing it up early.”

Heitbrink allowed just three hits, three walks and no runs in his five frames, including four strikeouts, two 1-2-3 innings, four groundouts and three infield popups.

Dorsten followed by escaping a dangerous sixth-inning jam and allowed just one two-out RBI single in the seventh before closing the game out.

“We did the same thing that happened today, in the Parkway game in the district final. We went Jack Hietbrink, lefty throwing soft offspeed, to Isaac at the end of the game throwing hard fastballs,” Wiss said.

“Isaac Dorsten is our bulldog. He comes in, it’s a pretty hard nut to crack. He’s a straight-faced stern guy, and he’s a guy that you can, when he’s on the mound,you can get on his back a little bit.”

Dylan Schroeder matched Heitbrink from the second inning on, striking out six with three 1-2-3 frames over the final five innings. But a tough-luck first inning was too much to overcome for the Vikings.

Schroeder threaded two strikes to leadoff man Isaac Schmiesing in the first inning, before beaning him with the third toss.

Jon Niemeyer then singled up the middle and Alex Lehmkuhl blasted a ball to deep left field over the head of Cole Rieman for an RBI double. Senior backstop and cleanup hitter Ben Stubbs added to the inning with a bases-clearing double down the leftfield line.

“Schroeder threw a beautiful game, especially after we started making soft contact with him in inning three through seven,” Wiss said. “We didn’t get our hard contact that we had early in the game.

“As the game went on Schroeder started pitching a little bit backwards. He started throwing a curveball in a fastball count, fastball in a curveball count and it kind of got us twisted up a bit.”

Leipsic 000 000 1 — 1 6 1

Minster 300 000 x — 3 4 1

WP — Heitbrink. LP — Schroeder. top hitters: (Leip) Rader 1B, RBI; T. Hiegel, Schroeder, Laubenthal, Berger & Schey 1B. (Mins) Stubbs 2B, 2 RBI; Lehmkuhl 2B, RBI; Huelsman & Niemeyer 1B.

RECORDS: Leipsic 23-6, Minster 23-7.

Comments

comments