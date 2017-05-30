Regional Track Roundup: Risner doubles up for L-B

LEXINGTON — Justin Risner doubled up for Liberty-Benton on Saturday as he advanced to state in both hurdles races at the Division II regional track and field meet at Lexington.

Risner won’t be alone in Columbus.

Teammate Will Poling advanced in the high jump while Leah Recker qualified in the girls 800 for Liberty-Benton.

The top four finishes in each event qualified for the OHSAA Division II state championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium. The state meet begins on Friday.

Risner, a junior who competed in the long jump on Thursday, placed third in both hurdles races. He clocked a time of 15.73 in the 110 highs and crossed the finish line in 39.52 in the 300 intermediates to earn his first trip to state.

Poling, a junior, will also make his debut in Columbus. Poling cleared a career-best 6-2 in the boys high jump. He had to win a jump off with Apple Creek Waynedale’s Jared Geiser to secure his state berth after they tied for the fourth qualifying spot.

Liberty-Benton’s Evan Stump added a sixth in the shot put (51-7½).

In the girls meet, Recker led the Eagles by earning a return trip to state in the 800-meter run.

Recker, a state placer last season, crossed the finish line in 2:17.84 to hang on to the fourth-place spot.

Teammate Meghan Bartel was 13th in the 800 (2:34.31) and was a spot away from advancing in the 1,600 (5th, 5:23.21).

Bartel and Recker will also participate at state on the Eagles’ 3,200 relay team that qualified Thursday.

Freshman Chloe Kin posted her best time of the season in the 3,200 run and placed fifth (11:22.98) as teammate Audrey Murphy finished 14th (12:51.69).

Pole vaulter Emma Swisher went 10-0 to get sixth place while Chloe Miller ended up 10th in the discus (99-1).

Lexington edged Galion 44-41 to win the boys team title. The Eagles were 19th with 18½ points. Liberty-Benton’s girls, the defending regional champs, were sixth with 29 points. Orrville outscored Ontario 55-47 for first place.

Knott wins hurdles

PIQUA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Melissa Knott won a regional title in the 100 intermediate hurdles and anchored the Titans’ state-bound 400 relay at Saturday’s Division II regional track and field championships at Piqua.

The top four finishes in each event at the regional earned a trip to the OHSAA state track and field championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium. The state meet begins on Friday.

Knott, a senior, recorded a school-record and area-best time of 14.95 in winning the 100 hurdles to earn her first trip to Columbus. Later in the day, Knott teamed with Kirsten Siefker, Alaina Schimmoeller and Amanda Sahloff to advance in the 400 relay by finishing fourth. The Titans shaved more than a second off of Thursday’s preliminary time as the quartet crossed the finish line in 50.22 seconds.

Upper Sandusky’s Madelyn Shasteen finished 10th (10-0) in the girls pole vault.

Neither of the two area boys participants were able to advance at Piqua.

Ottawa-Glandorf senior Ben Wischmeyer just missed a spot at state as he finished fifth in the 800-meter run (1:57.33). Cincinnati Clark Montessori junior James Ray nipped Wischmeyer by just .03 of a second for the final state spot.

Upper Sandusky senior Shane Pack, who qualified for state in the discus for the second straight year on Thursday, finished eighth in the shot put (45-7¼).

Cincinnati Indian Hill nipped Versailles 55-54 to win the girls regional title. Ottawa-Glandorf was 17th (15) and Upper Sandusky had 3½ points.

Dayton Dunbar racked up 84 points to top Napoleon (45) for the boys crown. Upper Sandusky was 23rd (11) and Ottawa-Glandorf tieed for 35th (4).

