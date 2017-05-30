College Track: UF track trio are All-Americans

BRADENTON, Florida — University of Findlay senior Ben Hahler capped his track and field career by earning All-American honors in the men’s shot put on the final day of the NCAA Division II men’s track and field championships at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Hahler finished eighth in the event, earning his third All-American honor. His fourth throw was his best, a toss that measured 56-6.

In the women’s meet, junior Alex DeVincentis finished seventh in the women’s shot put.

DeVincentis, a Liberty-Benton graduate, fouled on her first two throws of the preliminary round but managed to put together a 48-1¼ on her final throw to snag the No. 8 spot in the finals. She uncorked a toss of 49-3/4 on her final attempt of the day to move up one spot to seventh place.

Teammate Holly Averesch (Leipsic) placed 15th with a throw of 46-6¼.

Michaela Dendinger of Wayne State (Neb.) was the individual champion with a toss of 54-9¼.

On the track, UF junior Milani Glass ended up eighth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.19 to earn All-American honors. She had the third-best qualifying time (13.64) in Friday’s preliminaries.

