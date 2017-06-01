Legion baseball: Findlay Legion team opens today

Findlay’s Post 3 American Legion baseball team will definitely have an area connection with players from 10 high schools making up the squad’s 2017 roster.

With the Post 3 club scheduled to play 33 games in 39 days before district tournament play begins on July 12, pitching will be a pivotal part of the plans for Findlay head coach Dana Dunbar.

Headlining this year’s staff are returning veterans Max Rinebolt of Findlay and Elmwood graduate Trevor Solether. Carey’s Trey Bame, Arlington’s Nathan Insley and Hopewell-Loudon’s Kyle Reinbolt also saw action on the mound a year ago, when Findlay posted a 20-17 record.

Ricky Buckingham (Elmwood), Dakota Bricker (Bluffton), Zach Kreais (Hopewell-Loudon) and Donavan Magill (Tiffin Columbian) will also be used in the pitching rotation.

When not on the mound, Reinbolt will share catching duties with Findlay’s Nick Kidwell, with Rinebolt being used on the infield, Buckingham, Kreais and Bricker in the outfield and Insley and Bame as utility players able to fill in at several positions.

Carey’s Brayden Wentling returns to an outfield spot for Findlay, with Dunbar counting on Findlay’s Anthony Gonzalez, Elmwood’s Philip Buckingham, Sam Shelt-Palm of Tiffin Calvert, Mohawk’s Austin Harper and Van Buren’s Angel Garcia to man infield positions.

Findlay opens the 2017 season with four straight road games, starting today with a 6 p.m. contest at Whitehouse. Post 3 will play noon doubleheaders Saturday at Ashland and Sunday at Toledo, and a 7:30 p.m. contest Wedesday at Pemberville.

Due to the demise of the Buckeye American Legion League (BALL) a year ago, Findlay will again play a schedule structured more around tournaments than conference games. Post 3 will take part in four tournaments this summer, the Tawa Run Classic hosted by the Ottawa Legion on June 9-11, the Wooden Bat Classic hosted by Hillsboro on June 16-18, the Pemberville Legion Tournament on June 23-23, and the Don Cass Tournament hosted by Cambridge on July 2-4.

2017 Findlay Legion Schedule

June 1 — at Whitehouse 6 p.m.

June 3 — at Ashland, DH noon

June 4 — at Toledo, DH noon

June 7 — at Pemberville 7:30 p.m.

TAWA RUN CLASSIC

AT OTTAWA

June 9 — Ottawa 3:30 p.m.

June 10 — Sandusky 12:30 p.m.

June 10 — Ashland 3 p.m.

June 11 — Championship, consolation games at Ottawa and Bluffton University

June 14 — Ottawa, Flag City Field 7:30 p.m.

HILLSBORO WOODEN BAT TOURNAMENT

AT HILLSBORO

June 16 — Reading, Pa 5 p.m.

June 17 — Troy 3 p.m.

June 17 — Chillicothe 8 p.m.

June 18 — Waverly 11 a.m.

June 18 — Championship game 4 p.m.

June 21 — Napoleon, Flag City Field 7:30 p.m.

PEMBERVILLE TOURNAMENT

AT EASTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

June 23 — Milan 1:30 p.m.

June 23 — Oak Harbor 4 p.m.

June 24 — Ashland 11 a.m.

June 24 — Mills Creek 6:30 p.m.

June 25 — Pemberville 2 p.m.

June 25 — Championship game 4:30 p.m.

June 28 — Toledo, Flag City Field 7:30 p.m.

June 29 — at Ottawa 6:30 p.m.

DON CASS TOURNAMENT

AT CAMBRIDGE

July 2 — Parkersburg 3 p.m.

July 2 — Tusky County 8:30 p.m.

July 3 — Sydney 5:30 p.m.

July 3 — Cambridge 8 p.m.

July 4 — Championship, consolation round

July 6 — Whitehouse, Flag City Field 7:30 p.m.

July 8 — at Sydney, DH 1 p.m.

July 9 — Pemberville, DH 1 p.m.

DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT

July 12-16 — TBA

