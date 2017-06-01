Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Prep sports: Irwin among OHSAA honorees

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
COLUMBUS — Liberty-Benton’s Nate Irwin and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ann Ellerbrock have been recognized by their respective coaching associations as recipients of OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards for the 2016-17 school year.
Irwin has been Liberty-Benton’s girls basketball coach for 13 years, compiling a 247-63 career record that includes a Division III state championship in 2010.
Ellerbrock has guided Ottawa-Glandorf’s volleyball program to back-to-back appearances in the Divison II regional semifinals and a 360-74 record during her 15 seasons as head coach.

