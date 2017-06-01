Prep track: First time, long time

By TED RADICK

Staff Writer

VANLUE — Bethany Smith isn’t quite sure what to expect when she hits the track Friday morning at the OHSAA track and field championships in Columbus.

One thing she’s sure of is she’s ready to give her best.

The Vanlue sophomore will compete at 11 a.m. Friday at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium in the preliminaries of the Division III girls 400-meter dash. The top two runners from each of the two heats, plus the next five fastest runners, will qualify for the final at 10:35 a.m. Saturday.

“I’m a little nervous. I think that’s to be expected, but even more I’m excited because I’ve made it this far,” she said.

It’s not a first for Vanlue, but it’s a first in a long time to have a female athlete in the state meet. Smith is the first Wildcat to advance since Tina (Luzader) Frey placed three straight years from 1979 through 1981.

Heck, it’s been so long that Frey, a half-miler, actually ran a half-mile, or 880 yards, as a sophomore before the change to meters took place in 1980.

“That was just a couple years ago, right?” Frey remarked with a laugh. “I think it’s very exciting. I think records are made to be broken. Really, I’m surprised it’s taken this long. I’m just really proud of her and excited for her.”

Smith burst onto the track scene by winning the 400 at last year’s Blanchard Valley Conference meet. This year, she’s been on a tear through the latter part of the season and qualified for state with a second-place finish at last week’s Tiffin regional meet in a personal-record 58.78 seconds. It marked the first time Smith has broken the one-minute mark in the event.

“I didn’t think I got a 59, let alone a 58,” Smith said. “I think I have the potential to run in the 57s. I’m just going to need to get that push to bring out the drive that I have to beat someone.”

Smith has been lowering her PR since the Liberty-Benton Invitational in early May. She won the 400 and 200 there, swept the 100, 200 and 400 at this year’s BVC meet and broke her personal records at both the district meet at Findlay and again at Tiffin.

“We’ve had some pretty good athletes here in their respective events, but no one who’s gone past the regional level in the past four years that I’ve been here,” said Vanlue track coach Nick Jacobs. “We haven’t had anyone who dropped time and been as consistent as Bethany.”

Jacobs got a runner last year who was unsure of herself, as many freshman runners are.

“Last year she came in as a freshman, and I don’t think she knew any better than to just go run,” he said. “This year, I think the difference is she knows she can compete. I think winning that 400 last year at the BVC meet made all the difference in the world. It kind of put it in her head that, hey, I can do something out here.

“She was disappointed earlier this season that her times weren’t that great. A minute-three, or whatever. We kept telling her to run the clock, run against herself. She was getting down on herself and then we got into the bigger meets, the L-B Invitational being one of them, and she won two events there. She perked up then. It seemed like she realized she got it. She won three events at the BVC and you talk to her now, and she definitely has some confidence about her.”

All this from an athlete who admits track isn’t her favorite sport. Smith, who also plays basketball, said volleyball is her No. 1, but her success on the track is slowly changing her mind.

“She plays volleyball, she plays basketball and she loves those,” Jacobs said. “I think track, now, is starting to become the sport where she realizes she can do something collegiately down the road.”

“I don’t always like the feeling when I run, but I’m good at it and I’m going to keep doing it,” Smith said.

That feeling? A 400-meter race at speed means pain. It’s something Smith is learning to deal with.

“The pain is worth the winning and the success,” she said. “I don’t like the feeling when I go out because I don’t like to feel that pain, but I’m only running for a minute, maybe, and then the pain only lasts two minutes, so it’s all worth it.”

Smith is getting plenty of help along the way. Some teammates were on hand Tuesday to help with a week-of-state workout, and the Vanlue school and community are getting behind her.

“It’s been great,” Jacobs said. “Since Friday night, when she qualified, the community has rallied around her. It’s been amazing. This community is really behind her, and we’re going to see a ton of Vanlue people down in Columbus.”

Frey placed third in the Class A 880-yard run in 1979, fourth in the 800-meter run in 1980 (teammate Barb Summers qualified in the 200 that year) and sixth in the 800 in 1981. She remembers that community support to this day.

“Everybody was so supportive,” Frey said. “It was a huge deal. I think some of the boys had been to state, but not any girls. So yes, it was a huge deal.”

Frey was inducted into the Vanlue Hall of Fame last December. She had a chance to meet Smith.

“I met her that night and told her to go for it,” Frey said. “Break all of my records, that’s fine. That’s what they’re there for.”

Smith is going to give it a try.

“I want to make it to the finals,” Smith said. “Whatever happens, again, happens. I made it to state, and someone from Vanlue hasn’t made it for a while. My goal is to make the finals and place in the top four if I can. If not, I have next year to do it all over again.”

