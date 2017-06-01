Prep track: Siefker, Bame going head-to-head

By MICHAEL BURWELL

The distance events at this weekend’s OHSAA Division III boys state track and field meet at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus should be a doozy.

Especially with Ottoville junior Brendan Siefker and Hardin Northern senior Nick Bame going head to head for the second and final time.

Siefker, who swept the three distance events at last week’s Troy regional meet, and Bame, a two-time winner at the Tiffin regional, will square off for the second time at state in the 1,600-meter run and will compete against each other in the 800 as well.

The two distance standouts are seeded in the top four in both events and have a solid chance at finishing near the top of the pack.

“I’m super excited about it,” Siefker said. “As far as running against Bame, I don’t get to run against him at all during the year, so I kind of look forward to it down at state because he runs the same events as me and we have similar times, so we’ll be able to push each other to PR, hopefully.”

Along with those two events, Siefker will also compete in the 3,200, which features Colonel Crawford’s Chad Johnson. The Eagles junior, who has competed against Siefker several times in track and cross country, was only six seconds away from setting a Division III state record after running a 9:15.30 at Tiffin.

The 1,600 will take place at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, with the 800 starting at 10:55 a.m. and the 3,200 at 11:25 a.m.

Siefker was second in the 1,600 (4:18.84) at state a year ago and fourth (9:31.58) in the 3,200. Bame was right behind him in the 1,600 (4:19.56) and placed sixth in the 800 (1:56.87).

With several dominating performances from area athletes who won multiple events in regionals, Siefker put together the most impressive as the only three-event winner.

He won the 800 at Troy with a personal-record 1:55.67, and finished first in the 1,600 (4:21.29) and 3,200 (9:48.12). Those times are seeded fourth, first and 10th, respectively, among the 16 state qualifiers in each event.

He said his time in the 1,600 was a little slower than he wanted, but the 800 and 3,200 were fun races.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Siefker said of the regional meet. “Coach told me he thought I could win all three, but I don’t know, I was kind of nervous about it.

” … The two mile was a lot of fun, too. It was really just a race against fatigue. I was dead going into it. I really just had to kind of push through and at the end of that, I was really proud of that.”

Bame, meanwhile, is ranked third in the 1,600 (4:22.68) and second in the 800 (1:54.59) after winning both of those events at Tiffin.

“Since I’m running both events, I’m going to try to PR in both,” Bame said. “The way I look at it is, I run my hardest in the 1,600 and then once I’m done with that, put that behind, whatever happens in that race. And then I know I have the 800 after that. I don’t really look at one as give more effort than the other; I’m going to give both my best.”

Siefker, who hasn’t lost in those three distance events all season, said his primary race will be the 1,600.

“I think it’ll be something different than what I’ve kind of been used to this year because in the mile, I haven’t really had a race all year where I’ve had someone on my hip or in front of me or around me,” Siefker said. “That’s going to be a really tight race down there with kids like Nick Bame and (Vienna Mathews’) Kenny Wallace (seeded second with a 4:22.25), so I’m pretty excited about it.”

The 800 has been new for Siefker this year. But it has helped him in the distance events, especially the finish.

“I think it’s helped a lot. Coach had me pick it up the second meet of the year just because he thought that it would help me with the mile from the speed aspect,” Siefker said. ” … I really like the race a lot, but like my freshman and sophomore year, I just didn’t have the foot speed to really contend on that. I did some extra stuff over the winter as far as strength and things like that, so I think that helped a lot.”

And the 3,200? Might just have to let Johnson go.

The defending state runner-up had the best regional time by 17 seconds, and he has a shot at breaking Dayton Christian’s Walter Luttrell’s Division III record of 9:09.15 in 2008.

Siefker and Johnson’s last race against each other came in the Division III state cross country meet. Johnson won with a 15:18.40, while Siefker was second in 15:34.90.

“I know for cross country, it was kind of like a race for second,” Siefker said. “He was so far ahead of everyone else.

“I remember at regional cross country, I tried running with him and I hung for about two miles and then he just took off and had another gear. Once I got down to state, I kind of learned my lesson. I just kind of knew, kind of got to let him go and try to run for second. … I think it’s probably smart to go with that kind of mindset of ‘got to let him run his race and you have to run your race.'”

For Bame, who will continue his cross country and track career at Indiana State University, it’s been a busy school year.

He competed for the Polar Bears’ football and cross country teams in the fall, ran indoor track in the winter and has been busy during the spring with outdoor track.

With all of the running he’s done throughout the season, Bame said he feels “pretty good” physically.

“Usually, I’m used to starting summer football training right about now, so it almost seems like I’m not really doing a whole lot,” Bame said with a laugh. “So I’m actually feeling great, a lot better than I have.

“I was kind of worried about that, too, if it would be physically draining on me, but I haven’t had much of a problem.”

Bame, who was the boys Most Valuable Performer at the Northwest Central Conference championships after sharing the award last year, felt the meet was the turning point in his season.

He won the 800 (2:01.33), 1,600 (meet-record 4:25.78), 3,200 (10:56.38) and was second in the 400 (51.34).

“It was really the first week we had good weather,” Bame said. “I had a little bit of a hip issue; I missed a couple meets early in the season. We didn’t really have that good of weather and the conference meet, I ran some good times.”

Bame’s goal for his last of three state meets is simple: run as well as he can and let the rest take care of itself.

“I’m going to be happy with whatever happens on Saturday because I know I’ve accomplished quite a bit in my high school career in track,” Bame said. “I know if I go down there and give it my best, whether I’m on top of the podium or if I don’t make the podium, either way, as long as I give my best, I’m going to be happy with that.”

