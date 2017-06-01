Prep track: SW duo ready for Mohawks’ swan song

By ANDY WOLF

Sophia Volpe and Nick DeHaven won’t just be running for the last time in their high school careers.

They’ll be the last St. Wendelin athletes to compete in any sport.

Ever.

School administrators released a statement April 21 confirming the school’s closure effective June 30.

The senior duo can go out with a bang as they both will don the black and gold St. Wendelin uniforms Friday at the Division III track and field state meet at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Volpe said. “We don’t graduate until Sunday so I still feel like, ‘Oh I have graduation, we have practice, we have church.'”

Volpe qualified in both the 1,600 and the 3,200, while DeHaven will run the boys 1,600.

Volpe took eighth in the 1,600 last year; DeHaven is making his first state appearance.

“It’s really special that two seniors that are getting sent off get to represent the school that way,” DeHaven said. “It’s crazy how it connects so many people, what Sophia’s doing and what I’m doing.”

DeHaven has his eye on the school record of 4:22.07 (Josh Souder, 2003), one he could hold for eternity.

He ran his personal record of 4:27.55 at the regional meet in Tiffin.

A top-eight finish would be equally sweet.

Volpe isn’t eying anything specific.

“I think to run my hardest and whatever God gives me is what I’ll do; just try to finish the season strong,” Volpe said of her goals.

She is very much so near the top of the field and seeded top four in both events

Her regional-winning 3,200 time of 11:00.61 has her in a misleading third.

At the meet, she admitted she’s still learning how to run the event, one she didn’t enter in her first three years.

“I think I should probably work on consistency,” Volpe said. “I like it. It’s kind of fun. It’s kind of like cross country — it’s new every meet.”

She’s already cracked the 11-minute barrier twice this year with a personal best of 10:55.27 and is one of three girls in the field to do so.

Volpe didn’t need to run a sub-11 during the regional meet as she finished a full 22 seconds ahead of Pettisville’s Alexa Leppelmeier.

Leppelmeier did run down Volpe in the final 80 meters of the 1,600 regional race.

“I felt pushed in both the events,” Volpe said of her competition. “You always look at the times and you know the girls from cross country season and just from looking at their league meets and you’re like, ‘Oh dang, they’re going to be there’, so mentally I knew it was going to be tough competition.”

So how tough is the Volpe’s field?

She’s one of eight runners in both distance events.

All of the top 10 finishers of the Division III girls state cross country meet qualified in one of the two events, including Volpe who finished fourth.

Leppelmeier has the top 1,600 qualifying time (5:04.40), ahead of Fairfield Christian’s Kyleigh Edwards (5:04.93), Kalee Soehnlen (5:05.66) of Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas and Volpe (5:06.07).

However, the top four finishers in last year’s state 1,600 graduated and there will be a new champion in the 3,200 as well.

“I’ll still train the same this week,” Volpe said. “Just go to bed a little earlier because I’m not used to sleeping in a hotel bed.”

DeHaven’s field is equally tough.

He’s seeded eighth after running his most confident race of his life.

“People knew it was going to happen,” DeHaven said of him qualifying. “They believed in me and during this week I’ve never felt more confident than right at that moment. The confidence level shot up through the roof.”

Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker has the top seed mark of 4:21.29 and is the top returning placer after being runner-up last year (4:18.84). DeHaven has never run an outdoor track race against Siefker.

Third-place finisher Nick Bame of Hardin Northern is also back and seeded third (4:22.68).

All but three runners have times faster than 4:30.

It’s the quality of competition DeHaven has been yearning for all season long.

He feels since he qualified out of the toughest of the four regions.

“I don’t want to sound cocky, but it’s hard when all these races with all the good kids are only certain times of the year,” DeHaven said. “Most of the time you’re either at a meet with nobody my speed or you’re at a bigger meet at the beginning of the season.”

He did edge Bame to win the 1,600 at the Liberty-Benton Invitational, but in wet 30-degree weather conditions.

DeHaven admits he wasn’t born with any natural running talent.

He did inherit the DeHaven family work ethic.

“We are made for work,” DeHaven said. “All we ever do is just grind. If there’s a set back we just keep on going.

“I said today (at regionals) was probably my most important race. I just want to show what hard work and belief and setting a goal can get.”

DeHaven can be the first St. Wendelin boy to place at state since Souder was sixth in the 1,600 in 2003.

Volpe could become the first girl state champion in school history.

While any hardware won will be the last, it won’t go in the trophy cases with the rest.

“I’m super excited that I get to represent St. Wendelin because they’ve been so great to me over my past 13 years there,” Volpe said. “So if I can do anything as a last little victory for them, I’d be glad to do it.”

