Prep track: Warnimont, Bassitt seeking to defend Division III state titles

By MICHAEL BURWELL

Staff Writer

Mason Warnimont and Trevor Bassitt know what it takes to win a state title.

But the future Ashland University teammates know there’s work to do if they want to add to their collection this weekend.

Warnimont, Cory-Rawson’s senior sprinter, and Bassitt, Bluffton’s senior hurdler, will look to defend their titles and pick up another as well at the OHSAA Division III state track and field meet at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium.

“I feel like I’m at my prime right now in high school, which is a good thing,” Warnimont said after winning the 200-meter dash at Friday’s Tiffin regional meet for the third straight year. “Good thing to peak senior year.

“Going into (this) week, (it’s) exciting because it’s not a new environment but it’s definitely new competition and to defend that title is going to take some work.”

The Division III meet will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday with the 3,200 relay final. The running preliminaries will start at 10 a.m.

In the field events, the boys high jump and shot put will be at 1 p.m. while the discus, long jump and pole vault will start at 4 p.m.

The Division II meet running events will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, with field events taking place at 9:30 a.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Warnimont, the defending 200 meter state champ, has the second-fastest regional time (22.04) among the 16 state qualifiers in the event. The Hornets’ senior will also compete in the 100 with the fifth-fastest time after winning a regional title in 10.93.

His personal records, which were both set at the Findlay district meet on May 20, include a 10.82 in the 100 and 21.85 in the 200. The 100 time ranks first in Division III this season, according to the track and field website milesplit.com.

Warnimont’s top competitor appears to be Brookfield’s Xavier Bailey, who posted the top regional times in both events (10.86 in 100 and 21.78 in 200).

Bassitt, the defending 110 high hurdles state champion, is seeded second in the event (14.71) to Smithville’s Cole Smith (14.51) and has the top 300 hurdles time (38.84).

Bassitt has posted the fastest times in Division III in the two events this year, with a wind-aided 14.20 in the 110 hurdles at the Lima Bath Ehresman Invitational on April 7 and a 38.66 in the 300 hurdles at the Findlay district meet.

“There’s always pressure I put on myself to run fast times and there’s goals and times I want to hit,” Bassitt said. “I know that obviously there are really great competitors, but I know that if I just stay relaxed and run my race, then I’ll be able to do what I want to do down at state and hopefully I can leave this year with two more state titles.”

Other storylines to watch for at the state meet include:

RONEY LONE DIVISION III THROWS COMPETITOR: Columbus Grove senior Rece Roney will be the only area competitor in the Division III throws. But he has a solid chance at more high finishes this year. Roney, who won a combined 14 Northwest Conference and Putnam County League shot put and discus titles in his career, is coming off a third-place finish at last year’s state discus meet and a fourth-place shot put showing. Roney broke the school shot put record with a 58-1/2 at last week’s Tiffin regional meet. That mark is seeded second to Bainbridge Paint Valley’s Jacob Ott (59-41/2). Roney’s 157-1 in the discus is seeded sixth, with Ott notching the top mark as well (163-4).

THRICE AS NICE FOR JOHNSON: Patrick Henry senior Donny Johnson will compete in three events in Columbus. Johnson is seeded 10th (22.45) in the 200 and he’ll also anchor the Patriots’ 400 and 1,600 relay teams. Those teams are seeded ninth (43.83) and 12th (3:26.64), respectively.

TOP SEED: Riverdale senior Kyle Evans made a big statement by winning the 400 regional title at Tiffin. His 49.70 ranks No. 1 in Division III, according to milesplit.com. Evans is also part of the Falcons’ state-qualifying 3,200 relay team.

DIVISION II ROUNDUP: Returning state discus placer Shane Pack of Upper Sandusky, along with Liberty-Benton’s Justin Risner and Will Poling, are the lone area boys competing in the Division II meet. Pack broke a school and personal record by more than seven feet (161-6) in finishing seventh at last year’s state meet. The Rams’ senior is seeded 10th (147-3), but has thrown 161-1 this season and has shown he can save his best for the big stage.

Risner and Poling, both juniors, are competing in their first state meet. Risner qualified for both hurdles races after running a personal-record 39.62 in the 300 hurdles and a 15.73 in the 110s. His 300 time is seeded seventh and his 110 time is tied for seventh. Poling, in his first year in track and field, will compete in the high jump after finishing fourth (6-2) at the Lexington regional.

LANNING BACK FOR 3RD YEAR: For the third straight year, North Baltimore’s Brandon Lanning qualified for state in the four wheelchair events. The Tigers’ senior will compete in the 100 (top time of 21.90), 400 (1:45.79), 800 (3:52.60) and shot put (8-4).

