Local sports roundup: Findlay Legion baseball team opens with win

WHITEHOUSE — Trey Bame gave up a run in the first inning and shut down Whitehouse the rest of the way Thursday as Findlay’s Post 3 American Legion baseball team opened its season with an 8-1 win.

Bame went eight innings striking out four and not walking a batter to get the win. Christian Magill worked a scoreless ninth for Post 3.

Angel Garcia singled twice driving in a run and Austin Harper and Dakota Bricker each added a pair of singles for Findlay.

Post 3 will play a pair of doubleheaders this weekend. It travels to Ashland on Saturday at noon and Toledo on Sunday for another noon twinbill.

Findlay 020 011 020 –8 9 1

Whitehouse 100 000 000 –2 4 5

WP — Bame. LP — Everson. top hitters: (Fin) Harper 2-1B; Garcia 2-1B, RBI; Bricker 2-1B. (White) Ricks 2B.

records: Findlay 1-0.

Heritage finishes 7th

Heritage Christian finished seventh in its first season as a member of the Ohio State High School Clay Target League this spring.

The Minutemen finished the season with 611½ points.

Albany Alexander won the league’s regular season title with 1,360½ points. North Ridgeville was second (1,344½) followed by Stewart Federal Hocking (1,322½), Nelsonville-York (886½), Colonel Crawford (853), Frankfort Adena (843½), Heritage Christian and Toledo St. Francis (321).

The Minutemen’s Andrew Ridenour finished in a tie for 24th individually in the final league standings with an 181/2 season average.

The Ohio High School Clay Target League’s state championship is this weekend in Delaware.

Herder is POY

HAMLER — Patrick Henry slugger Natalie Herder capped her standout career by being named Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year in 2017 all-conference softball selections.

A senior shortstop, Herder batted .549, belted 12 home runs and drove in 40 runs in leading the Patriots to a 16-7 season.

Junior Chloe Seedorf, who batted .420, was a second-team all-NWOAL pick for Patrick Henry. Leah Johns, Erin Diem, Tayah Schulze and Faith Frania received honorable mention all-NWOAL recognition.

PH’s Fintel is first team

HAMLER — Patrick Henry’s Mason Fintel earned first-team honors and JJ Rettig was a second-team pick in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League 2017 all-conference baseball selections.

Fintel led the Patriots with a .431 batting average. He scored 23 runs, drove in 10 and had a team-leading 20 stolen bases.

Rettig batted .385 with 14 RBIs, 20 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He was also 4-2 on the mound with a 1.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts.

Senior Kal Harris and sophomore Axel Shanks received honorable mention all-NWOAL recognition.

Comments

comments