OHSAA State Softball: Williamsburg jumps on Carey for 10-0 win

By DAVE HANNEMAN

Staff Writer

AKRON — Carey beat the top-ranked team in the state to make to the Division IV state softball semifinals.

Then the Blue Devils ran into one of the top Division IV players in the country.

Williamsburg’s Carly Wagers, Ohio’s Division IV Player of the Year and a sure bet to end up at one of the top college programs in the country, lived up to all the hype on Thursday, pitching an 11-strikeout two-hitter and blasting a mammoth home run to power the Wildcats to a 10-0 win in five innings over Carey.

“It was business as usual,” Wagers said.

“Home runs, I guess, are my thing this year. And on the mound I just do the work and rely on the girls behind me. I believe in every one of them.”

Williamsburg, beaten 10-1 in the state semifinals a year ago by Convoy Crestview, improved to 28-2 and earned a spot in Saturday’s 1 p.m. state championship game against Danville. Danville (29-2) also posted a run-rule win in the semifinals, beating Lucas 11-0 in Thursday’s first Division IV matchup.

Carey was in the same boat Williamsburg was a year ago — a young team making its first state tournament appearance. Jitters may have played a part early for the Blue Devils, who allowed two first-inning runs after dropping a two-out fly ball to right. Another dropped pop up in the second inning set the stage for Wagers’ home run, a towering three-run blast over the rightfield fence.

“When they dropped that ball and we scored two runs, we knew exactly what it was like because we did that last year,” said Williamsburg shortstop Peyton Fisher, who had two doubles, a single and scored three times in the first three innings.

“We knew we had to build on that because that’s what happened to us last year.”

“Defensively we’ve been good all year,” said Carey coach Teresa Gillig. “But when you’re facing a good team that hits the gaps, hits the holes, hits the ball hard, that’s hard to stop.”

Wagers, who includes two perfect games and six no-hitters in her 20-1 record, allowed at least one base runner in every inning. But the junior lefthander gave up no runs, striking out 11, walking three, hitting one batter and throwing three wild pitches.

“She is incredible,” Gillig said. “She is probably the fastest, hardest-throwing pitcher I’ve seen in my four years coaching softball.”

Wagers popped up with two runners on in the bottom of the first inning. The ball was dropped and all runners were safe, but Wagers was called out on the infield fly rule.

Wagers came up again in the second with one run in and two runners on. This time she tattooed Dani Berardinelli-Clark’s first pitch deep over the right-field fence.

“It’s about fixing little errors,” said Wagers, who not only upped the lead to 6-0 with her home run, but increased her single-season state records for home runs to 23 and runs-batted in to 75. She singled in another run in the third, and was on base when Kacey Smith delivered Williamsburg’s second three-run home run of the game.

“I knew I pulled out a little early (in the first inning). So I had to look at my swing and say, what do I have to do to fix this.”

The Wildcats collected 10 hits and took advantage of five walks and three Carey errors.

“We played some small ball to set the table, then you just try to hit the ball hard and see what happens,” Williamsburg coach Rick Healy said.

Berardinelli-Clark went the first 21/3 innings for Carey, giving up eight runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Hannah Lonsway allowed two runs on three hits in her 12/3 innings of relief.

Carey had just one hit off Wagers through the first four innings. That was a third-inning bunt by Bryanna Curlis that might have rolled foul, but Williamsburg third baseman Jacee Rhone made a quick decision to scoop it and go to first, a tad late to catch Curlis speeding up the line.

Carey’s second hit was a textbook example of the Blue Devils never-say-quit grit this season, which included a rally from a 6-0 sixth-inning deficit to beat Arcadia in its tournament opener, and an eighth-inning home run by Felicite Smith to beat No. 1-ranked Gibsonburg in the regional final.

With two outs in the top of the fifth inning freshman shortstop Hailey Niederkohr fell behind in the count 1-2. She fouled off what could have been strike three then slapped a sharp single to left.

It didn’t change the ending, but it provided a spark to remember.

“Our girls are fighters. They fought to the end,” said Gillig, who will graduate only one player — Berardinelli-Clark — from this year’s 18-8 team.

“This was exciting. It’s everyone’s dream to make it here in the top four. We’ve had awesome team chemistry all year. Hopefully, we can make it back here to have this experience again.”

Carey 000 00 — 0 2 3

Williamsburg 244 0x — 10 10 1

WP — Wagers (20-1). LP — Berardinelli-Clark (12-3). top hitters: (Car) Curlis 1B; Niederkohr 1B. (Will) Fisher 2-2B, 1B; Golden 2B, RBI; Wager HR, 1B, RBI; Smith HR, 3 RBI.

