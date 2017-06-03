OHSAA State Track: Two more state titles for McComb’s Leppelmeier

By TED RADICK

COLUMBUS — McComb’s Molly Leppelmeier came out of the shot put ring at Friday’s OHSAA track and field championships saying she had put together her most consistent stretch of throws.

Turns out, she needed that consistency.

Leppelmeier, a Division III state champion in the discus earlier in the day, completed a sweep of the throws with a winning toss of 49-6 to take the shot put crown.

All six of Leppelmeier’s attempts in the shot put at Jesse Owens Stadium went more than 46 feet. The last five went at least 48-7, including her first attempt in the finals that clinched the championship and broke the state meet record of 49-31/2 set by older sister Jackie in 2011.

“That was definitely the best series I’ve had all year,” Leppelmeier said after defending the shot put title she won a year ago. “This field was crazy. There was some great competition. I knew coming into it there was going to be some huge throws, so I had to prepare mentally.

“I had confidence in myself, and I knew I had the 49s in me. I just had to get it out there.”

Leppelmeier’s second throw in the preliminary round went 49-1/4. Solid, to be sure, but a mere half-inch ahead of the toss of 48-113/4 by Rootstown’s Abby Moore. Franklin Monroe’s Nicole Berry was right in the mix as well after prelims with throw of 47-33/4.

Leppelmeier, the state record-holder at 49-8, extended her lead in the finals while Moore and Berry were unable to extend their marks.

“It was ridiculous,” Leppelmeier said. “The competition was just awesome, and everyone there was supporting each other and wanting to see the best from everyone. That’s just so much fun to be a a part of.

“During practices my sister, Becca, was out there throwing a 3 (kilogram) shot, and she was pushing me and telling me ‘This is what Abby is going to do, you have to be ready for it.'”

Leppelmeier’s discus throws weren’t quite as consistent, but she did put three of her six past the 150-foot mark. Her winning toss of 159-11 beat Riverdale’s Carrol Pauley by more than 21 feet.

“Northwest Ohio has always been known for some great throws,” Leppelmeier said. “I’m so happy for Carrol, we’ve been good friends for a while now through throwing. It’s just awesome to be able to be friends with people at such a high level

“I know personally, I want to beat people on their best day. I want them to succeed as well.”

Molly is the last Leppelmeier in line and the family finishes with five state titles. Jackie won the shot put in 2010 and 2011, and Becca won the discus in 2013.

“I have a lot of great memories and a lot of great friends,” Molly said. “I’ve gotten to watch my sisters throw for so many years, I don’t think I can narrow it down to one memory.

“I’m so grateful for the past four years and everything that I’ve been able to accomplish.”

