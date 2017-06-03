Van Buren golfers sweep FAGA top spots

Hunter Foltz, Brandon Wehrle and Quentin Weddell, three golfers who helped Van Buren finish second in the 2016 Division III state tournament, finished 1-2-3 in their division on Friday in the opening Findlay Area Golf Association (FAGA) match of the season at the par-3 Shady Grove Golf Club.

Foltz carded a 55 to win the boys 16-18 age division. He edged Wehrle by two strokes and Weddell by eight.

Emma Harris and Chloe Holliday, teammates on Findlay High’s girls golf team last fall, went 1-2 in the girls 14-18 division. Harris carded a 63, Holliday a 69.

Other boys age group winners were Andrew Kuenzli (14-15, 62), Owen Coffey (12-13, 62), and Ryan Clarke (10-11, 39). Marissa Cline won the girls 10-13 division with a 45.

FAGA GOLF

AT SHADY GROVE GOLF CLUB

BOYS 16-18 — 1, Hunter Foltz 55. 2, Brandon Wehrle 57. 3, Quentin Weddell 63.

BOYS 14-15 — 1, Andrew Kuenzli 62. 2, Ethan Tanner 67. 3, Hunter Baker 72.

BOYS 12-13 — 1, Owen Coffey 62. x-2, Henry Rill 64. 3, Justy VonLehmden 64.

BOYS 10-11 — 1, Ryan Clarke 39. 2, Isaac Dyer 44. x-3, Eli Pinion 46.

GIRLS 14-18 — 1, Emma Harris 63. 2, Chloe Holliday 69. 3, Jena Huffman 72.

GIRLS 10-13 — 1, Marissa Cline 45. 2, Claire Recker 50. 3, Madeline Williams 52.

x-playoff.

Hatch scores ace

Rob Hatch sank his first-ever hole-in-one and the first of the season at Findlay Country Club on Friday. And he did it during the club’s member-guest tournament.

Hatch aced the 170-yard, par-3 second hole with a 7-iron.

The feat was witnessed by Dan Romick, Brian Christensen and Seth Carey.

