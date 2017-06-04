State Track Column: One last run for the Mohawks

By JAMIE BAKER

SPORTS EDITOR

The end of a 94-year run of athletics at St. Wendelin came to a conclusion on the track at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium Saturday morning.

And that end couldn’t have been scripted much better.

Senior Sophia Volpe picked off a runner on the final lap of the Division III girls 3,200-meter run to finish second in the race in the last OHSAA state meet event of the weekend for the Mohawks’ track team.

There were a lot of mixed emotions for the family, friends and coaches who traveled to Columbus to watch Volpe and classmate Nick DeHaven compete, just a day before the high school closed for good after Sunday’s final commencement ceremony.

As journalists, we’re not supposed to have a rooting interest in the teams and athletes we feature.

But just about every media outlet who covers the school was certainly hoping the diminutive Volpe could win St. Wendelin’s first girls state championship, in any sport, in the school’s final athletic event.

The Bluffton University-bound St. Wendelin star, who placed sixth in the 1,600 earlier in the day, had plenty of gas in the tank to make a run at the 3,200 title.

Volpe led the first two laps of the race before Lancaster Fairfield Christian’s Kyleigh Edwards took control of the race on her way to a 17-second victory.

She entered the final lap of the race, her high school athletic career and the final minute-and-a-half of the school’s athletics history more than nine seconds behind Peebles’ Jenny Seas, who was in second place.

With her faith in God and the heart of a lion, Volpe tracked down Seas over the final 400 meters. She passed her at the finish line to earn second place, sharing her spot in history as the highest girls state place winner in school history with 1993 800-meter run state runner-up Laura Dodge in the Mohawks’ final hurrah.

“I just said a prayer and said ‘God, whatever you give me is what I’m going to do. I said to myself dig deep and away He took me,” Volpe said of her last-lap push.

Volpe winning the 3,200 would have made for a great story. But her second-place finish is still a very good story and a fitting way for things to end for the Mohawks.

Aside from the Mohawks’ recent back-to-back tournament runs to the OHSAA state girls basketball tournament, it’s no secret that their team sports have struggled. The school dropped its football, golf and softball teams because of a lack of numbers.

Failure wasn’t the current crop of athletes’ fault.

For St. Wendelin, it became a numbers game that’s been 15 or 20 years in the making.

The reasons for the decline and the school’s closure are complex and many.

A smaller population base in its core of Fostoria, fewer well-paying factory jobs which means less money available for families to pay rising tuition costs, open enrollment options to attend surrounding public school districts, smaller Catholic families and less people attending church on a regular basis all led to the high school’s enrollment in a death spiral it was ultimately unable to escape.

An inability to attract more students from Findlay St. Michael, a lack of student retention in the past, especially among boys, also hastened the end.

The school, too, was ultimately a victim of its own success. It also didn’t help that more than 90 percent of their students head off to college, graduate and leave to make their mark on the world, rarely returning to the area.

To have Volpe and DeHaven represent St. Wendelin in its final event with the rest of Ohio’s high school was perfect. Both are nice kids and good students who always represented their schools and communities with class.

How many other kids would take a moment on the track during the middle of a race at the state meet to apologize for an incidental bump like Volpe did in Saturday’s 1,600-meter run?

That’s Volpe, who credits her experiences at the school for making her the person she is today.

“The school to me was like a second family. I’ve been going there since preschool. I just loved St. Wendelin, we always got so much support,” Volpe said.

“I wouldn’t have been as faithful as I am or the person I am today without going to St. Wendelin.”

An athletic history that started with Cy Scharf putting a St. Wendelin football team together to take on Tiffin Calvert in 1923 where, ironically, many current St. Wendelin underclassmen will likely end up, ended with Volpe wearing a silver medal on the OHSAA state track awards stand in Columbus.

It was a fitting end for the Mohawks.

Jamie Baker is the sports editor of The Courier and Review Times. He can be reached at Send an E-mail to Jamie Baker

Comments

comments