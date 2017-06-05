Local Baseball: Post 3 Legion team wins three of four

TOLEDO — Angel Garcia’s solo home run gave Findlay’s Legion baseball team the edge it needed on Sunday when the Post 3 squad ran its season-opening winning streak to four games with a 8-7 victory over Toledo.

That winning streak ended in the second game of the doubleheader when Toledo scored five times in the third inning and held on for a 6-4 victory.

Findlay (4-1) got the weekend off to a high-scoring start by sweeping Ashland 8-1 and 20-4 in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Findlay built a 7-4 lead in Sunday’s opener but needed Garcia’s homer to pocket the win when Toledo rallied for single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Nathan Insley earned the complete game win, while Phlip Buckingham delivered offensively with an RBI triple in the first inning and a two-run double in the third. Austin Harper (3B, 1B) had two hits in the opener, with Insley (1B, 2B, 2 RBI) and Zach Kreais (2-1B, RBI) collecting two hits each in the second game.

Rinebolt and Kreais chalked up pitching wins on Saturday thanks to a potent Findlay attack that pounded out 30 hits in the two games against Ashland.

Brayden Wentling (2-1B), Insley (1B, 2B), Garcia (1B, 2B, 2 RBI) and Anthony Gonzalez (2-2B, RBI) all had two hits each in the opener. Rinebolt (5 innings) and Donavan Magill combined on a two-hitter.

Trevor Solether had two singles, a double and drove in three runs in the second game. Philip Buckingham (2-1B, 2 RBI); Harper (1B, 2B, 2 RBI), Magill (1B, 2B), Rinebolt (1B, 2B, RBI) and Ricky Buckingham (2-1B, RBI) added two hits each for Findlay, which travels to Pemberville on Wednesday before taking aprt in the Tawa Run Classic at Ottawa this weekend.

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST GAME

Findlay 103 300 1 — 8 7 5

Toledo 202 011 1 — 7 6 2

WP — Insley (1-0). LP — Bukowski. TOp hitters: (Fin) Harper 1B, 3B; P. Buckingham 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Rinebolt 1B, 2 RBI; Garcia HR, RBI. (Tol) Denman 1B, 2B; Miller 2-1B.

SECOND GAME

Findlay 001 002 1 — 4 7 1

Toledo 005 010 x — 6 9 3

WP — Fast. LP –Solether. TOp hitters: (Fin) Insley 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Kreais 2-1B, RBI.

records: Findlay 4-1, Toledo 1-2.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST GAME

Findlay 020 011 4 — 8 12 1

Ashalnd 000 100 0 — 1 2 1

WP — Rinebolt. LP — Watkins. TOp hitters: (Fin) Wentling 2-1B; Insley 1B, 2B; Garcia 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Gonzalez 2-2B, RBI.

SECOND GAME

Findlay 421 706 — 20 18 0

Ashalnd 003 010 — 4 4 6

WP — Kreais. LP — Gearhart. TOp hitters: (Fin) P. Buckingham 2-1B, 2 RBI; Harper 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Magill 1B, 2B; Rinebolt 1B, 2B, RBI; Solether 2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; R. Buckingham 2-1B, RBI.

