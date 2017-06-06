Area golf: ‘Walrus’ back at Julie Cole

By MICHAEL BURWELL

Staff Writer

“The Walrus” returned to Findlay on Monday.

And he was happy to be back.

Craig Stadler, the 1982 Masters champion who is well known for his nickname, along with former PGA Tour player Pat McGowan, joined host Julie Cole for the 28th annual Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic at the Findlay Country Club.

“We were in Pinehurst in December for Mrs. (Peg Kirk) Bell’s funeral and Julie happened to be there,” Stadler said before a clinic on the driving range with McGowan. “And Pat and I were sitting there chatting at the reception afterwards, and she kind of decided she wanted to have us both back again, so we both absolutely said yes.”

Stadler and McGowan, who took part in the Julie Cole Classic in 2003 at Red Hawk Run Golf Club, were the guest professionals for the event.

Stadler competes on the PGA Champions Tour and has 13 PGA Tour titles among his 31 professional wins. He starred as himself in the 1996 movie “Tin Cup” as well.

McGowan was the PGA Tour rookie of the year in 1978 and competed on the tour for 15 years. He is the director of instruction at Pine Needles Golf Academy at the Pine Needles Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

McGowan is the son-in-law of Bell, a Findlay native and LPGA pioneer who died in November at the age of 95.

Cole, a Findlay native as well who won 12 professional tournaments worldwide, wanted to bring McGowan and Stadler back to the charity classic to honor Bell.

“Since Peggy’s passing, I thought it would be appropriate to honor Peggy this year and just recognize her contribution to the game with the players here at Findlay Country Club and invite Pat and Craig back,” Cole said. “They’re just good friends and great guys and I’m glad they came back this year.”

“I was very fortunate to be part of that family and she was a real pioneer in a lot of ways,” McGowan said. “Flew her own airplane to the tournaments in the ’50s, the only woman on the LPGA to do that. Just got a lot of fond memories and even though she passed, we feel like she’s still here. She’s still here in Findlay.”

The event, which has raised more than $2.6 million for local nonprofit organizations, benefitted Bridge Hospice, the Women’s Center of Bluffton Hospital and the Julie Cole Junior Golf Fund, which supports the First Tee program in Hancock County.

“When I started it, it was going to be for hospice and then as things went on, I wanted to be more involved with some of the junior golf activities here in Findlay,” Cole said. “So we started out with the Julie Cole fund helping high school players, but now that it’s gone to the First Tee, that’s a much broader scope and more people to help and get into the game of golf, so I’m very happy to be helping growing the game of golf and keeping it going because it’s such a great sport.”

This year, the event raised $110,000.

“It’s really cool to see this town get behind this,” McGowan said. “This town has got tremendous sponsorship and we saw it by the involvement and the tremendous amount of money raised last night, over $110,000.

“When you have two horses like Marathon Oil and Cooper Tire, and they come to the table and they put their money where their mouth is and they really support it and everyone else as well, a lot of smaller businesses. But it’s just a big town, fun event for a great cause and I’m glad to be here.”

The highlight of Stadler’s PGA Tour career was winning the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. But in 2014, he experienced something no one has ever done at the Masters.

Stadler, along with his son, Kevin, became the first father and son to compete in the same Masters tournament. Craig Stadler decided that would be his last Masters as well.

“For about 6-7 years starting in 2007, ’08 or ’09, I just kind of made up my mind, I wasn’t playing very well at Augusta and missing a lot of cuts,” Craig Stadler said. “And I just kind of decided that when he qualifies and gets in his first time, it’s going to be my last. No reason for it especially, but it worked out great. I hounded him for five years, like ‘Dude you need to win.’ He’s like ‘why?’ ‘Because I’m tired of playing at this place.’ But it was a special week.”

Craig Stadler missed the cut in his last Masters, but Kevin finished tied for eighth in his first trip to the tournament.

“I really think that Augusta in ’14 was something that still is very close to my heart,” Craig Stadler said. “The really cool thing about it is it’s probably going to be another 40 years, 50 years, maybe never that it will happen again because you have to be a past champion and you have to have a kid that’s won somewhere that gets in. Very few and far between, I think there’s only nine father-sons that have ever played period but never in the same year, so it’s kind of cool.”

Competition was plenty hot on Monday when the first flight championship came down to a single stroke and the second and third flights were decided by scorecard playoffs.

Earning the first flight title were Doug Huffman, Don Templin, Kyle Brossia and Eric Kurjan with a 125 total, one shot better that the team of Jim Givens, Rob Keys, Bryan Golding and Dom Guarnieri.

Scorecard playoffs decided the next two divisions, with Ken Schroeder, Todd Hughes, Betsy Hughes and Doug Corbin edging Amy Leach, Roxanne Williams, Katie Tawney and Cristy Walton after both teams finished second flight play with identical 142 scores.

Craig Spieker, Jill Coppus, Rob Martin an Don Beyer carded a 144 and won the third flight in a playoff over Scott Isaacs, Ryan Mossbarger, Kyle Geesaman and David Rischar.

A 148 score gave Drew Mihalik, Dennis Fitzgerald, Ty Vaupel and Ken Vaupel the fourth flight win over Crystal Dye, Martha Gonzalez, Kristine Bjorling and Ben Bjorling (150).

Burwell, 419-427-8407

Send an E-mail to Mike Burwell

Comments

comments