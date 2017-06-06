Prep softball: 3 Trojans first-team all-TRAC

Senior outfielders Taylor Steinke and Kirsten Paris capped banner seasons and record-setting careers by earning first-team honors in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference 2017 all-league softball selections.

Junior shortstop Emily Betts was also a first-team all-TRAC pick for the Trojans, who tied a school record for wins in a season by going 18-7.

Steinke batted .442 (38-for-86) with five home runs, five triples and 33 runs-batted-in. Her five homers were a single-season school record. So were Steinke’s career marks for triples (14), RBIs (97) and runs scored (97).

Paris batted a sizzling .512 this season (44-86) with three home runs and 11 doubles. She not only led the Trojans in hitting, but in RBIs as well with a school-record 47. She also finished with FHS records for career batting average (.448) and doubles (25).

Betts solidified the infield from her shortstop position, and was among the team’s offensive leaders in hitting (.465) and RBIs (22).

Four Findlay High players earned second-team all-TRAC honors, including seniors Riley Langstaff and Macey Bowling. Langstaff batted .372 over 25 games, while Bowling posted a 6-1 pitching record with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

Junior catcher Shelbi Sargent, who hit .488, stole 27 bases and set a single-season school record for runs scored (49), was also a second-team all-league pick, along with freshman pitcher/infielder Kallie Kramer (5-2, 3.33 ERA; .449, 3 HR, 23 RBIs).

Freshman pitcher Renae McDonald (5-4, 2.43 ERA, 56 strikeouts) received honorable mention all-league recognition.

In all-Northwest District selections, Steinke was a first-team pick, Paris and Sargent earned second-team honors and Betts received honorable mention recognition.

Oregon Clay’s Bekah Yenrick was named TRAC Player of the Year, and Clay’s Brenda Radabaugh shared coach of the year honors with Toledo Whitmer’s Duane Lanham. Whitmer’s Amanda Combs and Toledo Notre Dame’s Caity Kowalski were the TRAC Pitchers of the Year.

2017 All-TRAC Softball

First Team

PITCHERS — Amanda Combs, Toledo Whitmer; Caity Kowalski, Toledo Notre Dame. CATCHER — KT Rex, Toledo Notre Dame. INFIELD — Chloe Swaisgood, Fremont Ross; Emily Betts, Findlay; Bekah Yenrick, Oregon Clay; Tori Gallaher, Oregon Clay; Hannah Rubel, Toledo Notre Dame. OUTFIELD — Brooklynn Esser, Toledo Whitmer; Lauren Sasala, Toledo Notre Dame; Taylor Steinke, Findlay; Alli Plasencia, Toledo Central Catholic. DESIGNATED PLAYER: — Keeley Hughes, Toledo Whitmer. AT-LARGE SELECTIONS — Natalie Quinlan, Oregon Clay; Kirsten Paris, Findlay

PITCHERS OF THE YEAR: Amanda Combs, Toledo Whitmer; Caity Kowalski, Toledo Notre Dame.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bekah Yenrick, Oregon Clay.

COACHES OF THE YEAR: Brenda Radabaugh, Oregon Clay; Duane Lanham, Toledo Whitmer.

Second Team

PITCHERS — Lindsay Roberts, Oregon Clay; Morgan Bowers, Toledo St. Ursula. CATCHER — Shelbi Sargent, Findlay. INFIELD — Mae Kennedy, Toledo Central Catholic; Riley Langstaff, Findlay; Bree Batch, Toledo St. Ursula; Mickenzie Brown, Toledo Whitmer; Meghan Miller, Toledo Notre Dame; Regan Stager, Oregon Clay. OUTFIELD — Blythe Hardmon, Toledo Whitmer; Mycala Duhart, Toledo Notre Dame; Tiffany Stevens, Oregon Clay; Alex Bronikowski, Toledo Central Catholic. DESIGNATED PLAYER — Kallie Kramer, Findlay. AT-LARGE SELECTIONS — Jordan Diggins, Toledo Notre Dame; Macey Bowling, Findlay; Maddy Munoz, Toledo Whitmer.

Honorable Mention

TOLEDO WHITEMER –Amy Kimura, Taylor Wietrzykowski, Alexys Bonds. FINDLAY — Renae McDonald. LIMA SENIOR — Kiara Buchanan, Emma Patterson, Morgan Twining. OREGON CLAY — Alyssa Huffman, Madison Yanez, Jenna Vislay. TOLEDO ST. URSULA — Mychal Naylor, Alexa Gignac. TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Olivia Morrison, Gabby Hurst, Jordan Swartz. TOLEDO NOTRE DAME — Mikayla Grajczyk, Melanie Faltys, Erin Bollin. FREMONT ROSS — Braelyn Horn, Paige Risch, Chloe Roosen.

