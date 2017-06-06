Prep track: Riverdale’s Pauley wins state hammer event

COLUMBUS — Riverdale senior Carrol Pauley blitzed the field Sunday in winning the third annual Ohio High School Hammer Championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium.

Pauley, who finished second in the discus Friday at the OHSAA Divison III track and field championships, threw 158-10 and defeated runner-up Katie Roush of Centerville (137-8) by more than 21 feet.

Leipsic’s Grace Rigel (130-3) was fifth and Liberty-Benton’s Livie Smelcer (129-0) placed sixth. Arcadia’s Sammy Watkins (101-2) was 19th and Carey’s Lilly Adkins (93-2) finished 20th.

Pandora-Gilboa’s Kyle Verhoff placed ninth in the boys competition at 162-4. Bowling Green’s Nick Lane won with a 218-5.

Liberty-Benton’s Evan Stump was 21st at 129-7 and Van Buren’s Tyler Arbaugh was 24th at 105-8.

