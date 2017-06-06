Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Prep track: Riverdale’s Pauley wins state hammer event

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS — Riverdale senior Carrol Pauley blitzed the field Sunday in winning the third annual Ohio High School Hammer Championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium.
Pauley, who finished second in the discus Friday at the OHSAA Divison III track and field championships, threw 158-10 and defeated runner-up Katie Roush of Centerville (137-8) by more than 21 feet.
Leipsic’s Grace Rigel (130-3) was fifth and Liberty-Benton’s Livie Smelcer (129-0) placed sixth. Arcadia’s Sammy Watkins (101-2) was 19th and Carey’s Lilly Adkins (93-2) finished 20th.
Pandora-Gilboa’s Kyle Verhoff placed ninth in the boys competition at 162-4. Bowling Green’s Nick Lane won with a 218-5.
Liberty-Benton’s Evan Stump was 21st at 129-7 and Van Buren’s Tyler Arbaugh was 24th at 105-8.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!
2016 High School Football edition available Aug. 25th! Follow the action: NASCAR Review Times Digital Experience! More Take 5: Sports Q n' A!

Sports News and Scores

Sports BUZZ Ohio

State Track: Ottoville’s Mangas denied a third state HJ title
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
State Track: Knott returns from injury to medal
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
State Track: Ottoville’s Siefker steals the show
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
State Track: Bluffton’s Bassitt bounces back in 300 hurdles
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company