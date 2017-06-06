Tuesday’s scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 22 .593 —
Boston 31 25 .554 2
Baltimore 29 26 .527 3½
Tampa Bay 29 30 .492 5½
Toronto 28 29 .491 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 24 .547 —
Cleveland 29 26 .527 1
Detroit 28 28 .500 2½
Chicago 24 31 .436 6
Kansas City 24 32 .429 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 42 16 .724 —
Los Angeles 29 31 .483 14
Seattle 28 30 .483 14
Texas 26 31 .456 15½
Oakland 24 32 .429 17
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 0
Houston 7, Texas 2
Minnesota 3, L.A. Angels 2
Washington 11, Oakland 10
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 1
Monday’s Results
Houston 7, Kansas City 3
Toronto at Oakland, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Pomeranz 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:05
Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 7:05
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3), 7:10
L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-3), 7:10
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Texas (Gee 0-0), 8:05
Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15
Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-2), 8:40
Toronto (Estrada 4-3) at Oakland (Hahn 1-4), 10:05
Minnesota (Santiago 4-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-0), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10
Toronto at Oakland, 3:35
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 35 20 .636 —
New York 24 31 .436 11
Atlanta 24 31 .436 11
Miami 24 32 .429 11½
Philadelphia 20 35 .364 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 27 .518 —
Milwaukee 30 28 .517 —
St. Louis 26 29 .473 2½
Cincinnati 26 30 .464 3
Pittsburgh 26 31 .456 3½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 36 23 .610 —
Los Angeles 35 23 .603 ½
Arizona 34 25 .576 2
San Francisco 24 35 .407 12
San Diego 23 35 .397 12½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 13, Cincinnati 8
Miami 6, Arizona 5
Pittsburgh 11, N.Y. Mets 1
Philadelphia 9, San Francisco 7
Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Washington 11, Oakland 10
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6
Monday’s Results
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 11, Atlanta 4
San Francisco 7, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Miami 1
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 7:05
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-3) at Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2), 7:10
Philadelphia (Nola 2-3) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-3), 7:35
San Francisco (Cain 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-1), 7:40
Miami (Locke 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 8:05
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Texas (Gee 0-0), 8:05
Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-2), 8:40
San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Ray 5-3), 9:40
Washington (Scherzer 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-2), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40
Monday’s Boxscores
Reds 4, Cardinals 2
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fowler cf 3 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 0
Crpnter 1b 4 0 1 0 Cozart ss 4 1 2 0
Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0
Gyorko 3b 4 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 1 0
Y.Mlina c 4 1 2 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 2
Pham lf 3 1 1 1 Gennett rf 3 0 1 2
DeJong 2b 4 0 1 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0
A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
C.Mrtin p 3 0 1 1 Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0
Segrist p 0 0 0 0 Msoraco c 3 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Wjcchws p 1 0 0 0
Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0
Bonilla p 0 0 0 0
Kvlehan rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 8 2 Totals 28 4 6 4
St. Louis 000″020″000 — 2
Cincinnati 000″000″40x — 4
DP–St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB–St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2. 2B–Y.Molina (9), Pham (5), Suarez (12), Gennett (7). SB–Y.Molina (5). CS–Hamilton (5), Duvall (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Martinez (L,4-5) 6 1/3 4 4 4 2 8
Siegrist 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Brebbia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Wojciechowski 6 8 2 2 2 6
Bonilla (W,1-3) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lorenzen H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Iglesias (S,10-10) 1 0 0 0 1 3
WP–Siegrist. Umpires–Home, Chad Fairchild. First, Dave Rackley. Second, Alfonso Marquez. Third, Bill Welke. T–2:35. A–16,325 (42,319).
MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
American League
BATTING–Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .336; Bogaerts, Boston, .330; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Judge, New York, .324; Altuve, Houston, .323; Hicks, New York, .321; Castro, New York, .315; Correa, Houston, .315; 1 tied at .309.
RUNS–Judge, New York, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 42; Altuve, Houston, 39; Gardner, New York, 39; Castro, New York, 38; Correa, Houston, 38; Bautista, Toronto, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; 3 tied at 36.
RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 45; Sano, Minnesota, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 39; Smoak, Toronto, 39; Garcia, Chicago, 38; Holliday, New York, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Springer, Houston, 37; 1 tied at 36.
HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 76; Altuve, Houston, 70; Castro, New York, 69; Andrus, Texas, 68; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; Garcia, Chicago, 67; Hosmer, Kansas City, 64; Correa, Houston, 63; Segura, Seattle, 62; 4 tied at 60.
DOUBLES–Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 17; Schoop, Baltimore, 17; Moreland, Boston, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 15; 4 tied at 14.
TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 18 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Gallo, Texas, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Springer, Houston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; 4 tied at 14.
STOLEN BASES–Andrus, Texas, 14; Dyson, Seattle, 14; Maybin, Los Angeles, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Betts, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Pillar, Toronto, 9; 5 tied at 8.
PITCHING–Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 7-2; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; Vargas, Kansas City, 7-3; 7 tied at 6-2.
ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.08; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.44; McCullers, Houston, 2.71; Miley, Baltimore, 2.82; Sale, Boston, 2.89; Severino, New York, 2.90; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.94; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.00; Darvish, Texas, 3.13; 1 tied at 3.25.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 119; Archer, Tampa Bay, 95; Estrada, Toronto, 82; McCullers, Houston, 81; Darvish, Texas, 80; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Severino, New York, 76; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Porcello, Boston, 73; Keuchel, Houston, 69; 1 tied at 68.
National League
BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .374; Cozart, Cincinnati, .344; Posey, San Francisco, .343; Murphy, Washington, .340; Kemp, Atlanta, .335; Blackmon, Colorado, .328; Ozuna, Miami, .326; Harper, Washington, .324; Gyorko, St. Louis, .319; Conforto, New York, .308; 1 tied at .308.
RUNS–Goldschmidt, Arizona, 48; Harper, Washington, 46; Thames, Milwaukee, 43; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Seager, Los Angeles, 39; Votto, Cincinnati, 39; Zimmerman, Washington, 39; Conforto, New York, 38; CHernandez, Philadelphia, 38; 2 tied at 37.
RBI–Zimmerman, Washington, 48; Blackmon, Colorado, 47; Lamb, Arizona, 46; Reynolds, Colorado, 46; Duvall, Cincinnati, 45; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 45; Votto, Cincinnati, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; 4 tied at 40.
HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 79; Zimmerman, Washington, 73; Inciarte, Atlanta, 70; Murphy, Washington, 70; Ozuna, Miami, 69; Arenado, Colorado, 65; LeMahieu, Colorado, 65; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 64; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 64; 2 tied at 63.
DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 18; Herrera, Philadelphia, 16; Kemp, Atlanta, 16; Murphy, Washington, 16; Shaw, Milwaukee, 16; KHernandez, Los Angeles, 15; 6 tied at 14.
TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Cozart, Cincinnati, 5; Fowler, St. Louis, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; 11 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS–Bour, Miami, 16; Schebler, Cincinnati, 16; Zimmerman, Washington, 16; Harper, Washington, 15; Stanton, Miami, 15; Thames, Milwaukee, 15; 9 tied at 14.
STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 28; Gordon, Miami, 18; Turner, Washington, 16; Peraza, Cincinnati, 14; Villar, Milwaukee, 14; Nunez, San Francisco, 13; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 12; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Broxton, Milwaukee, 10; Inciarte, Atlanta, 10; 1 tied at 9.
PITCHING–Greinke, Arizona, 7-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 7-2; Strasburg, Washington, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 6-3; Freeland, Colorado, 6-3; Roark, Washington, 6-2; Scherzer, Washington, 6-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 6-3; Wood, Los Angeles, 6-0; 10 tied at 5-3.
ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.28; Scherzer, Washington, 2.56; Leake, St. Louis, 2.64; Strasburg, Washington, 2.91; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.92; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.97; Ray, Arizona, 3.00; Gonzalez, Washington, 3.03; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Martinez, St. Louis, 3.08; 1 tied at 3.18.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 100; Greinke, Arizona, 92; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 92; deGrom, New York, 92; Ray, Arizona, 84; Samardzija, San Francisco, 84; Strasburg, Washington, 81; Martinez, St. Louis, 80; Cueto, San Francisco, 77; 2 tied at 71.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Finals
Best-of-7
Thursday’s RESULT
Golden State 113, Cleveland 91
Sunday’s RESULT
Golden State 132, Cleveland 113, Golden State leads series 2-0
Wednesday’s GAME
Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 12
x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.0
Sunday, June 18
x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
Washington 5 2 .714 —
Atlanta 4 2 .667 ½
New York 4 3 .571 1
Indiana 3 4 .429 2
Connecticut 2 5 .286 3
Chicago 1 6 .143 4
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 0 1.000 —
Seattle 4 2 .667 2½
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 3
Phoenix 4 3 .571 3
Dallas 3 4 .429 4
San Antonio 0 7 .000 7
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Washington 78, Atlanta 72
New York 88, Phoenix 72
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Dallas, 8
Seattle at San Antonio, 8
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 11 a.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup Finals
Best-of-7
Monday’s RESULT
Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3
Wednesday’s RESULT
Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1
SaturdaY’s RESULT
Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1
Monday’s RESULT
Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1, series tied 2-2
Thursday’s GAME
x-Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
x-Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
x-Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 8 2 5 29 26 15
Chicago 7 3 4 25 23 16
Orlando City 7 5 3 24 16 18
New York City FC 7 5 3 24 27 19
Columbus 7 8 1 22 24 26
New England 5 5 5 20 26 21
New York 6 7 2 20 15 21
Atlanta United FC 5 5 3 18 28 20
Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18
Montreal 4 4 4 16 19 18
D.C. United 4 7 3 15 10 21
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 4 4 25 19 10
FC Dallas 6 2 5 23 21 11
Houston 7 6 2 23 27 22
Portland 6 5 3 21 24 21
Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18
Seattle 5 6 4 19 18 22
San Jose 5 6 4 19 16 20
Los Angeles 5 5 3 18 19 19
Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33
Real Salt Lake 4 10 2 14 15 35
Colorado 4 8 1 13 12 18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s RESULTS
New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1
Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota United 0
Vancouver 3, Atlanta United FC 1
Los Angeles 0, D.C. United 0, tie
Montreal 1, New York 0
New England 3, Toronto FC 0
FC Dallas 6, Real Salt Lake 2
Colorado 2, Columbus 1
Sunday’s RESULTS
Chicago 0, Orlando City 0, tie
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Saturday’S GAMES
Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 4
Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 8
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent SS Yeison Coca to Milwaukee to complete an earlier trade. Agreed to terms with RHP Elih Villanueva on a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned OF Tyler Collins outright to Toledo (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF/OF Tyler Austin from the 60-day DL and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Traded SS Ruben Tejada to Baltimore for cash. Placed OF Jacoby Ellsbury on the 10-day DL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Brad Boxberger to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Transferred INF Hanser Alberto from Frisco (Texas) to Round Rock (PCL) on injury rehab assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Wade Davis on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Dylan Floro from Iowa (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Luis Avilan to Oklahoma City (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Quincy Latimore on a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 3B Travis Shaw on paternity leave. Recalled OF Brett Phillips from Colorado Springs (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Magneuris Sierra to Springfield (TL). Reinstated 3B Jedd Gyorko from paternity leave.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF-INF Ryan Raburn from Syracuse (IL). Placed OF Jayson Werth on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 4. Designated RHP Rafael Martin for assignment.
American Association
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Chantz Mack.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed LHP Kramer Sneed.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Mike Schwartz.
Football
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of CB Kyle Arrington. Signed CBs Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived QB Austin Appleby. Claimed QB Zac Dysert off waivers from Arizona.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Dres Anderson and LB Sio Moore. Waived LB Max Bullough and WR Keith Mumphery.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Tony Garcia and DB Will Likley. Released DL Corey Vereen.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Devin Street. Placed WR Quinton Patton on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Elvis Dumervil.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released QB Jake Heaps. Signed QB Austin Davis.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Taywan Taylor. Waived C Karim Barton. Agreed to terms with C Mark Spelman.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WRs Daniel Jones and Cass White and LB Terrell Manning. Signed QB Zach Kline and DBs Ahmad Dixon and Kent London.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Lyndsey Stroope public relations manager.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed G Troy Grosenick to a two-year contract extension.
College
BYU — Announced football C Tristen Hoge has transferred from Notre Dame.
COMMONWEALTH COAST CONFERENCE — Granted associate membership to Husson University for football, to begin conference play in 2019.
CHARLOTTE — Named Nic Robinson assistant women’s golf coach.
FORDHAM — Named Joel Lawson associate athletic director of marketing, promotions and tickets.
GEORGIA TECH — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G Shembari Phillips has transferred from Tennessee.
LA SALLE — Named Andrew McGlynn director of men’s basketball operations
LEES-MCRAE — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Michele Williams.
NEW MEXICO — Named deputy athletic director for internal operations and senior woman administrator Janice Ruggiero acting director of intercollegiate athetics.
OAKLAND — Announced the resignation of softball coach Connie Miner.
OHIO STATE — Announced men’s basketball coach Thad Matta will not return by mutual agreement with the university.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named David Kontaxis assistant men’s basketball coach.
TEMPLE — Named Jeremy Wang senior associate athletics director/assistant vice president for development.
WENTWORTH — Named Meredith Carey women’s soccer coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday Results
Findlay Recreation Volleyball
Set 2 Kill 25-25-12, Rough Sets 19-19-15
Rough Sets 25-15-15, Sand Wasps 19-25-8
#wHaTuPbeaches 19-25-15, Sand Wasps 25-23-12
Sets on the Beach 22-25-15, Property Analysts 25-23-11
NW Mutual Free Agents 25-25-14, Property Analysts 22-23-16
Spiked Lee 19-25-15, Property Analysts 25-15-10
J. Alexander Roofing 22-25-15, Spikes Unlimited 25-23-10
Husky Bones 25-25-15, Spikes Unlimited 17-11-5
Husky Bones 25-25-12, Vapor Emporium 12-18-15
We Like Sets 26-21-16, Grab Bag 24-25-14
We Like Sets 16-25-15, Can You Dig It? 25-16-8
Flag City Sport & Spine 25-25-15, Can You Dig It? 17-19-7
Recreation Softball
Co-Ed A/B League
Fins 8, Automotive Electronic Service Inc. 6
Woods Bros. 16, Automotive Electronic Service 6
Dick’s Auto Supply 17, Super B 4
Dick’s Auto Supply 13, Dan’s Lawn Care 12
Co-Ed C League
Sica Construction 14, Marathon 6
K-Jen Lawn Care 18, Dave’s Hideaway 11
Shear Vanity Salon 18, BTB 15
Precision Concrete 8, Lee’s 6
Nuts and Bolts 17, Bush League 8
Slappin’ Pitches 15, BVHS 12
Jac & Do’s Pizza 13, Findlay Monument 6
McComb VFW 11, Anvil at The Gathering 9
LOCAL & AREA
NB Seeks Girls Basketball Coach
NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball coach. Applications should be directed to athletic director Sarah Bugner at sbugner@nbls.org or superintendent Ryan Delaney at rdelaney@nbls.org.
H-L Golf Scramble
BASCOM — Teams are being sought for the first Hopewell-Loudon golf scramble, scheduled for June 17 at Loudon Meadows Golf Club. Proceeds will benefit the school’s golf program. On-site registration will take place at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $200 per team and includes skins games, prizes and a 50-50 drawing. Entry is limited to 36 teams, with a deadline of June 10. Spots can be reserved by calling 419-619-1039 or 419-435-8500.
Trojan Boys Basketball Camp
The Trojan Boys’ Basketball Camp will be held today through Thursday. Camp for boys entering grades 1-4 will be from 9 a.m.-noon each day in the High School auxiliary gym. Camp for boys entering grades 5-8 will be from 1-4 p.m. at Glenwood. Cost is $50. More information is available on the Findlay City Schools website. Those attending can also register the first day of the camp.
Findlay Ice Skating Camp
The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering a summer ice skating camp June 12-15 at The Huntington Arena. Fee is $100. Advanced skaters will attend from 8-10:30 a.m., while the beginner skaters attend 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The camp is designed for ages 5 and up and for beginners through advanced including figure and hockey skaters. The theme for the camp is Star Wars and at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 all of the camp skaters will skate in a Star War’s themed ice show. The ice show is free for the public. Call 419-424-7176 to register.
Redmen Club Golf Outing
FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per foursome and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.
Ted Dennis Memorial Golf Outing
VANLUE — The Ted Dennis Memorial Golf Outing, sponsored by the Vanlue Athletic Boosters, will be held July 9 at Hillcrest Golf Club. Entry fee $200 per four-person team and includes green fees, cart, lunch, 50/50 ticket and door prizes. Deadline to enter is June 30. Registration forms can be sent to Chris Yeater 19140 CR 169 Findlay, OH 45840 or by email to Cyeater@tds.net and pay at the course.
Bluffton Recreation Tournaments
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Family Recreation is accepting registrations for two 3-on-3 tournaments in June. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament is June 10. It has three divisions including middle school, high school and adults. The tourney is double-elimination. Cost per team is $100. A 3-on-3 soccer tournament has two sessions. The first is Saturday, June 24. The second is Saturday, July 29. It has two divisions including high school and adults. Cost per team is $80. Registration is available on line at www.bfronline.com. Or call BFR at 419-358-4150.
McComb Seeks Jr. High Volleyball Coaches
McCOMB — McComb Middle School is looking for 7th and 8th grade volleyball coaches for the 2017 season. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Shawn Woolf at woolfs@mb.noacsc.org
Bluffton University Sports Camps
BLUFFTON –The Bluffton University women’s basketball team will host a skills camp, the school will also offer a youth soccer and boys and girls soccer ID camps during the summer. Information and registration forms can be found at bluffton.edu/athletics/camps.html.
Riverdale Coaching Openings
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale has the following coaching openings: head baseball coach, head girls track coach, JV volleyball coach and 8th grade volleyball coach. Interested candidates should send a resume to athletic director Craig Taylor via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have or be willing to get all the requirements for coaching as mandated by the OHSAA. Any questions can be directed to the email address.
Arcadia Golf Team Outing/Fundraiser
ARCADIA — Arcadia High School’s Golf Team will be holding a scramble to benefit the program on June 24 at Fostoria Lakeland Golf Course. Registration is 7:30 a.m. with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $50 per player and includes 18 holes with cart and catered lunch. Registration forms are available by emailing rptigger@aol.com or by calling 419-419-672-9448. For more information on playing or helping sponsor this event contact Ron Pahl at rptigger@aol.com.
Volleyball Officials Class
FOSTORIA — Classes to become a licensed OHSAA volleyball official will begin June 11 at Fostoria Jr./Sr. HighSchool. Anyone interested in taking the class can log on to myohsaa.org for details. Students are required to complete 25 hours of combined class time and on-court training. For more information, contact Barb Hipsher at 419-619-0690.
Co-Ed Softball Tournament
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Family Recreation and Bluffton-Pandora Youth for Christ are sponsoring a double-elimination Co-Ed softball tournament to be held in the Pandora Park on June 24. Entry fee for the eight-team tournament is $250. Proceeds benefit both YFC and BFR. For more information or to register a team contact Bluffton Family Recreation, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, 419-358-4150, or bfr@wcoil.com.