Tuesday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 32 22 .593 —

Boston 31 25 .554 2

Baltimore 29 26 .527 3½

Tampa Bay 29 30 .492 5½

Toronto 28 29 .491 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 29 24 .547 —

Cleveland 29 26 .527 1

Detroit 28 28 .500 2½

Chicago 24 31 .436 6

Kansas City 24 32 .429 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 42 16 .724 —

Los Angeles 29 31 .483 14

Seattle 28 30 .483 14

Texas 26 31 .456 15½

Oakland 24 32 .429 17

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 0

Houston 7, Texas 2

Minnesota 3, L.A. Angels 2

Washington 11, Oakland 10

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 1

Monday’s Results

Houston 7, Kansas City 3

Toronto at Oakland, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:05

Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 7:05

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-3), 7:10

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Texas (Gee 0-0), 8:05

Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-2), 8:40

Toronto (Estrada 4-3) at Oakland (Hahn 1-4), 10:05

Minnesota (Santiago 4-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-0), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10

Toronto at Oakland, 3:35

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 35 20 .636 —

New York 24 31 .436 11

Atlanta 24 31 .436 11

Miami 24 32 .429 11½

Philadelphia 20 35 .364 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 29 27 .518 —

Milwaukee 30 28 .517 —

St. Louis 26 29 .473 2½

Cincinnati 26 30 .464 3

Pittsburgh 26 31 .456 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 36 23 .610 —

Los Angeles 35 23 .603 ½

Arizona 34 25 .576 2

San Francisco 24 35 .407 12

San Diego 23 35 .397 12½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 13, Cincinnati 8

Miami 6, Arizona 5

Pittsburgh 11, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 9, San Francisco 7

Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Washington 11, Oakland 10

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6

Monday’s Results

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 11, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 7, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Miami 1

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 7:05

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-3) at Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2), 7:10

Philadelphia (Nola 2-3) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-3), 7:35

San Francisco (Cain 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-1), 7:40

Miami (Locke 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 8:05

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Texas (Gee 0-0), 8:05

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-2), 8:40

San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Ray 5-3), 9:40

Washington (Scherzer 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-2), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40

Monday’s Boxscores

Reds 4, Cardinals 2

St. Louis Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Fowler cf 3 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 0

Crpnter 1b 4 0 1 0 Cozart ss 4 1 2 0

Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0

Gyorko 3b 4 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 1 0

Y.Mlina c 4 1 2 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 2

Pham lf 3 1 1 1 Gennett rf 3 0 1 2

DeJong 2b 4 0 1 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0

A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

C.Mrtin p 3 0 1 1 Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0

Segrist p 0 0 0 0 Msoraco c 3 0 0 0

Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Wjcchws p 1 0 0 0

Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0

Bonilla p 0 0 0 0

Kvlehan rf 1 0 0 0

Totals 31 2 8 2 Totals 28 4 6 4

St. Louis 000″020″000 — 2

Cincinnati 000″000″40x — 4

DP–St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB–St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2. 2B–Y.Molina (9), Pham (5), Suarez (12), Gennett (7). SB–Y.Molina (5). CS–Hamilton (5), Duvall (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Martinez (L,4-5) 6 1/3 4 4 4 2 8

Siegrist 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Brebbia 1 1 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati

Wojciechowski 6 8 2 2 2 6

Bonilla (W,1-3) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Lorenzen H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0

Iglesias (S,10-10) 1 0 0 0 1 3

WP–Siegrist. Umpires–Home, Chad Fairchild. First, Dave Rackley. Second, Alfonso Marquez. Third, Bill Welke. T–2:35. A–16,325 (42,319).

MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

American League

BATTING–Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .336; Bogaerts, Boston, .330; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Judge, New York, .324; Altuve, Houston, .323; Hicks, New York, .321; Castro, New York, .315; Correa, Houston, .315; 1 tied at .309.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 42; Altuve, Houston, 39; Gardner, New York, 39; Castro, New York, 38; Correa, Houston, 38; Bautista, Toronto, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; 3 tied at 36.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 45; Sano, Minnesota, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 39; Smoak, Toronto, 39; Garcia, Chicago, 38; Holliday, New York, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Springer, Houston, 37; 1 tied at 36.

HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 76; Altuve, Houston, 70; Castro, New York, 69; Andrus, Texas, 68; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; Garcia, Chicago, 67; Hosmer, Kansas City, 64; Correa, Houston, 63; Segura, Seattle, 62; 4 tied at 60.

DOUBLES–Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 17; Schoop, Baltimore, 17; Moreland, Boston, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 15; 4 tied at 14.

TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Gallo, Texas, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Springer, Houston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; 4 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES–Andrus, Texas, 14; Dyson, Seattle, 14; Maybin, Los Angeles, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Betts, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Pillar, Toronto, 9; 5 tied at 8.

PITCHING–Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 7-2; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; Vargas, Kansas City, 7-3; 7 tied at 6-2.

ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.08; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.44; McCullers, Houston, 2.71; Miley, Baltimore, 2.82; Sale, Boston, 2.89; Severino, New York, 2.90; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.94; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.00; Darvish, Texas, 3.13; 1 tied at 3.25.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 119; Archer, Tampa Bay, 95; Estrada, Toronto, 82; McCullers, Houston, 81; Darvish, Texas, 80; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Severino, New York, 76; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Porcello, Boston, 73; Keuchel, Houston, 69; 1 tied at 68.

National League

BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .374; Cozart, Cincinnati, .344; Posey, San Francisco, .343; Murphy, Washington, .340; Kemp, Atlanta, .335; Blackmon, Colorado, .328; Ozuna, Miami, .326; Harper, Washington, .324; Gyorko, St. Louis, .319; Conforto, New York, .308; 1 tied at .308.

RUNS–Goldschmidt, Arizona, 48; Harper, Washington, 46; Thames, Milwaukee, 43; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Seager, Los Angeles, 39; Votto, Cincinnati, 39; Zimmerman, Washington, 39; Conforto, New York, 38; CHernandez, Philadelphia, 38; 2 tied at 37.

RBI–Zimmerman, Washington, 48; Blackmon, Colorado, 47; Lamb, Arizona, 46; Reynolds, Colorado, 46; Duvall, Cincinnati, 45; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 45; Votto, Cincinnati, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; 4 tied at 40.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 79; Zimmerman, Washington, 73; Inciarte, Atlanta, 70; Murphy, Washington, 70; Ozuna, Miami, 69; Arenado, Colorado, 65; LeMahieu, Colorado, 65; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 64; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 64; 2 tied at 63.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 18; Herrera, Philadelphia, 16; Kemp, Atlanta, 16; Murphy, Washington, 16; Shaw, Milwaukee, 16; KHernandez, Los Angeles, 15; 6 tied at 14.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Cozart, Cincinnati, 5; Fowler, St. Louis, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Bour, Miami, 16; Schebler, Cincinnati, 16; Zimmerman, Washington, 16; Harper, Washington, 15; Stanton, Miami, 15; Thames, Milwaukee, 15; 9 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 28; Gordon, Miami, 18; Turner, Washington, 16; Peraza, Cincinnati, 14; Villar, Milwaukee, 14; Nunez, San Francisco, 13; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 12; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Broxton, Milwaukee, 10; Inciarte, Atlanta, 10; 1 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Greinke, Arizona, 7-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 7-2; Strasburg, Washington, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 6-3; Freeland, Colorado, 6-3; Roark, Washington, 6-2; Scherzer, Washington, 6-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 6-3; Wood, Los Angeles, 6-0; 10 tied at 5-3.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.28; Scherzer, Washington, 2.56; Leake, St. Louis, 2.64; Strasburg, Washington, 2.91; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.92; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.97; Ray, Arizona, 3.00; Gonzalez, Washington, 3.03; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Martinez, St. Louis, 3.08; 1 tied at 3.18.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 100; Greinke, Arizona, 92; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 92; deGrom, New York, 92; Ray, Arizona, 84; Samardzija, San Francisco, 84; Strasburg, Washington, 81; Martinez, St. Louis, 80; Cueto, San Francisco, 77; 2 tied at 71.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s RESULT

Golden State 113, Cleveland 91

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 132, Cleveland 113, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 12

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.0

Sunday, June 18

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Washington 5 2 .714 —

Atlanta 4 2 .667 ½

New York 4 3 .571 1

Indiana 3 4 .429 2

Connecticut 2 5 .286 3

Chicago 1 6 .143 4

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 0 1.000 —

Seattle 4 2 .667 2½

Los Angeles 3 2 .600 3

Phoenix 4 3 .571 3

Dallas 3 4 .429 4

San Antonio 0 7 .000 7

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Washington 78, Atlanta 72

New York 88, Phoenix 72

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Dallas, 8

Seattle at San Antonio, 8

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 11 a.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals

Best-of-7

Monday’s RESULT

Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3

Wednesday’s RESULT

Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1

SaturdaY’s RESULT

Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s RESULT

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1, series tied 2-2

Thursday’s GAME

x-Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

x-Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

x-Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 8 2 5 29 26 15

Chicago 7 3 4 25 23 16

Orlando City 7 5 3 24 16 18

New York City FC 7 5 3 24 27 19

Columbus 7 8 1 22 24 26

New England 5 5 5 20 26 21

New York 6 7 2 20 15 21

Atlanta United FC 5 5 3 18 28 20

Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18

Montreal 4 4 4 16 19 18

D.C. United 4 7 3 15 10 21

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 4 4 25 19 10

FC Dallas 6 2 5 23 21 11

Houston 7 6 2 23 27 22

Portland 6 5 3 21 24 21

Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18

Seattle 5 6 4 19 18 22

San Jose 5 6 4 19 16 20

Los Angeles 5 5 3 18 19 19

Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33

Real Salt Lake 4 10 2 14 15 35

Colorado 4 8 1 13 12 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s RESULTS

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota United 0

Vancouver 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Los Angeles 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Montreal 1, New York 0

New England 3, Toronto FC 0

FC Dallas 6, Real Salt Lake 2

Colorado 2, Columbus 1

Sunday’s RESULTS

Chicago 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Saturday’S GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 4

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 8

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent SS Yeison Coca to Milwaukee to complete an earlier trade. Agreed to terms with RHP Elih Villanueva on a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned OF Tyler Collins outright to Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF/OF Tyler Austin from the 60-day DL and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Traded SS Ruben Tejada to Baltimore for cash. Placed OF Jacoby Ellsbury on the 10-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Brad Boxberger to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Transferred INF Hanser Alberto from Frisco (Texas) to Round Rock (PCL) on injury rehab assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Wade Davis on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Dylan Floro from Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Luis Avilan to Oklahoma City (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Quincy Latimore on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 3B Travis Shaw on paternity leave. Recalled OF Brett Phillips from Colorado Springs (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Magneuris Sierra to Springfield (TL). Reinstated 3B Jedd Gyorko from paternity leave.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF-INF Ryan Raburn from Syracuse (IL). Placed OF Jayson Werth on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 4. Designated RHP Rafael Martin for assignment.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Chantz Mack.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed LHP Kramer Sneed.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Mike Schwartz.

Football

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of CB Kyle Arrington. Signed CBs Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived QB Austin Appleby. Claimed QB Zac Dysert off waivers from Arizona.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Dres Anderson and LB Sio Moore. Waived LB Max Bullough and WR Keith Mumphery.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Tony Garcia and DB Will Likley. Released DL Corey Vereen.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Devin Street. Placed WR Quinton Patton on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Elvis Dumervil.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released QB Jake Heaps. Signed QB Austin Davis.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Taywan Taylor. Waived C Karim Barton. Agreed to terms with C Mark Spelman.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WRs Daniel Jones and Cass White and LB Terrell Manning. Signed QB Zach Kline and DBs Ahmad Dixon and Kent London.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Lyndsey Stroope public relations manager.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed G Troy Grosenick to a two-year contract extension.

College

BYU — Announced football C Tristen Hoge has transferred from Notre Dame.

COMMONWEALTH COAST CONFERENCE — Granted associate membership to Husson University for football, to begin conference play in 2019.

CHARLOTTE — Named Nic Robinson assistant women’s golf coach.

FORDHAM — Named Joel Lawson associate athletic director of marketing, promotions and tickets.

GEORGIA TECH — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G Shembari Phillips has transferred from Tennessee.

LA SALLE — Named Andrew McGlynn director of men’s basketball operations

LEES-MCRAE — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Michele Williams.

NEW MEXICO — Named deputy athletic director for internal operations and senior woman administrator Janice Ruggiero acting director of intercollegiate athetics.

OAKLAND — Announced the resignation of softball coach Connie Miner.

OHIO STATE — Announced men’s basketball coach Thad Matta will not return by mutual agreement with the university.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named David Kontaxis assistant men’s basketball coach.

TEMPLE — Named Jeremy Wang senior associate athletics director/assistant vice president for development.

WENTWORTH — Named Meredith Carey women’s soccer coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday Results

Findlay Recreation Volleyball

Set 2 Kill 25-25-12, Rough Sets 19-19-15

Rough Sets 25-15-15, Sand Wasps 19-25-8

#wHaTuPbeaches 19-25-15, Sand Wasps 25-23-12

Sets on the Beach 22-25-15, Property Analysts 25-23-11

NW Mutual Free Agents 25-25-14, Property Analysts 22-23-16

Spiked Lee 19-25-15, Property Analysts 25-15-10

J. Alexander Roofing 22-25-15, Spikes Unlimited 25-23-10

Husky Bones 25-25-15, Spikes Unlimited 17-11-5

Husky Bones 25-25-12, Vapor Emporium 12-18-15

We Like Sets 26-21-16, Grab Bag 24-25-14

We Like Sets 16-25-15, Can You Dig It? 25-16-8

Flag City Sport & Spine 25-25-15, Can You Dig It? 17-19-7

Recreation Softball

Co-Ed A/B League

Fins 8, Automotive Electronic Service Inc. 6

Woods Bros. 16, Automotive Electronic Service 6

Dick’s Auto Supply 17, Super B 4

Dick’s Auto Supply 13, Dan’s Lawn Care 12

Co-Ed C League

Sica Construction 14, Marathon 6

K-Jen Lawn Care 18, Dave’s Hideaway 11

Shear Vanity Salon 18, BTB 15

Precision Concrete 8, Lee’s 6

Nuts and Bolts 17, Bush League 8

Slappin’ Pitches 15, BVHS 12

Jac & Do’s Pizza 13, Findlay Monument 6

McComb VFW 11, Anvil at The Gathering 9

LOCAL & AREA

NB Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball coach. Applications should be directed to athletic director Sarah Bugner at sbugner@nbls.org or superintendent Ryan Delaney at rdelaney@nbls.org.

H-L Golf Scramble

BASCOM — Teams are being sought for the first Hopewell-Loudon golf scramble, scheduled for June 17 at Loudon Meadows Golf Club. Proceeds will benefit the school’s golf program. On-site registration will take place at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $200 per team and includes skins games, prizes and a 50-50 drawing. Entry is limited to 36 teams, with a deadline of June 10. Spots can be reserved by calling 419-619-1039 or 419-435-8500.

Trojan Boys Basketball Camp

The Trojan Boys’ Basketball Camp will be held today through Thursday. Camp for boys entering grades 1-4 will be from 9 a.m.-noon each day in the High School auxiliary gym. Camp for boys entering grades 5-8 will be from 1-4 p.m. at Glenwood. Cost is $50. More information is available on the Findlay City Schools website. Those attending can also register the first day of the camp.

Findlay Ice Skating Camp

The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering a summer ice skating camp June 12-15 at The Huntington Arena. Fee is $100. Advanced skaters will attend from 8-10:30 a.m., while the beginner skaters attend 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The camp is designed for ages 5 and up and for beginners through advanced including figure and hockey skaters. The theme for the camp is Star Wars and at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 all of the camp skaters will skate in a Star War’s themed ice show. The ice show is free for the public. Call 419-424-7176 to register.

Redmen Club Golf Outing

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per foursome and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.

Ted Dennis Memorial Golf Outing

VANLUE — The Ted Dennis Memorial Golf Outing, sponsored by the Vanlue Athletic Boosters, will be held July 9 at Hillcrest Golf Club. Entry fee $200 per four-person team and includes green fees, cart, lunch, 50/50 ticket and door prizes. Deadline to enter is June 30. Registration forms can be sent to Chris Yeater 19140 CR 169 Findlay, OH 45840 or by email to Cyeater@tds.net and pay at the course.

Bluffton Recreation Tournaments

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Family Recreation is accepting registrations for two 3-on-3 tournaments in June. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament is June 10. It has three divisions including middle school, high school and adults. The tourney is double-elimination. Cost per team is $100. A 3-on-3 soccer tournament has two sessions. The first is Saturday, June 24. The second is Saturday, July 29. It has two divisions including high school and adults. Cost per team is $80. Registration is available on line at www.bfronline.com. Or call BFR at 419-358-4150.

McComb Seeks Jr. High Volleyball Coaches

McCOMB — McComb Middle School is looking for 7th and 8th grade volleyball coaches for the 2017 season. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Shawn Woolf at woolfs@mb.noacsc.org

Bluffton University Sports Camps

BLUFFTON –The Bluffton University women’s basketball team will host a skills camp, the school will also offer a youth soccer and boys and girls soccer ID camps during the summer. Information and registration forms can be found at bluffton.edu/athletics/camps.html.

Riverdale Coaching Openings

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale has the following coaching openings: head baseball coach, head girls track coach, JV volleyball coach and 8th grade volleyball coach. Interested candidates should send a resume to athletic director Craig Taylor via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have or be willing to get all the requirements for coaching as mandated by the OHSAA. Any questions can be directed to the email address.

Arcadia Golf Team Outing/Fundraiser

ARCADIA — Arcadia High School’s Golf Team will be holding a scramble to benefit the program on June 24 at Fostoria Lakeland Golf Course. Registration is 7:30 a.m. with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $50 per player and includes 18 holes with cart and catered lunch. Registration forms are available by emailing rptigger@aol.com or by calling 419-419-672-9448. For more information on playing or helping sponsor this event contact Ron Pahl at rptigger@aol.com.

Volleyball Officials Class

FOSTORIA — Classes to become a licensed OHSAA volleyball official will begin June 11 at Fostoria Jr./Sr. HighSchool. Anyone interested in taking the class can log on to myohsaa.org for details. Students are required to complete 25 hours of combined class time and on-court training. For more information, contact Barb Hipsher at 419-619-0690.

Co-Ed Softball Tournament

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Family Recreation and Bluffton-Pandora Youth for Christ are sponsoring a double-elimination Co-Ed softball tournament to be held in the Pandora Park on June 24. Entry fee for the eight-team tournament is $250. Proceeds benefit both YFC and BFR. For more information or to register a team contact Bluffton Family Recreation, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, 419-358-4150, or bfr@wcoil.com.

Comments

comments