Legion baseball: Findlay Post 3 whips Pemberville

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
PEMBERVILLE — Austin Harper led off the game with a solo home run and Findlay’s Post 3 American Legion baseball team never looked back in rolling to an 8-1 win at Pemberville on Wednesday.
Harper also singled and scored during a three-run rally in the fourth inning and doubled in the seventh in his three-hit night. Back-to-back RBI singles by Max Rinebolt and Angel Garcia keyed another three-run rally in the eighth.
Philip Buckingham (1B, 2B, RBI), Nathan Insley (2-1B, RBI), Rinebolt (2-1B), Brayden Wentling (2-1B) and Nick Kidwell (2-1B, 2 RBI) all had two hits for Findlay, 5-1 on the season.
Mason Beachler (2-1B) and Kurtis Lee (2-1B) both had two hits for Pemberville (5-3).
Kyle Reinbolt earned the win, allowing five hits but no runs in eight solid innings on the mound.
Findlay returns to action this weekend in the Tawa Run Classic hosted by the Ottawa Legion with games being played at Ottawa Memorial Park and at Bluffton University.

Findlay 200 300 030 — 8 14 2
Pemberville 000 000 001 — 1 6 1
WP — Reinbolt (1-0). LP — Haas. TOp hitters: (Fin) Harper 1B, 2B, HR, RBI; P. Buckingham 1B, 2B, RBI; Insley 2-1B, RBI; Rinebolt 2-1B; Wentling 2-1B; Kidwell 2-1B 2 RBI. (Pem) Beachler 2-1B; Lee 2-1B.
records: Findlay 5-1, Pemberville 5-3.

