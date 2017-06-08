Swimming: FAST to host 35th annual invitational

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s, conditions should be perfect when the Findlay Area Swim Team (FAST) hosts its 35th annual Flag City Invitational this weekend at Riverside Pool.

Nineteen teams and close to 400 swimmers will be involved in the three-day competition that kicks off 10 a.m. on Friday with the 1,500-meter swim. Friday’s afternoon session begins at 4 p.m. Two sessions will be held both Saturday and Sunday, with morning events beginning at 8:30 a.m. and afternoon sessions at 1:30 p.m.

Historically, the Westerville Aquatic Club has fielded one of the strongest teams in the annual meet. The WAC accumulated 4,135 points a year ago in winning the Flag City Invitational for the ninth time in the last 11 years. The Southwest Aquatic Club (3,563) edged FAST (3,301) in the large-team competition. The Bowling Green Swim Club won the small-team title with 1,771 points.

Four FAST swimmers earned high-point honors in their age divisions a year, including Max Rutledge and Kaylor Stocker in the 15-16 bracket and Klava Katayama in the girls 13-14 division. Ben Sealts, who swam for Ottawa-Glandorf High School, and Findlay’s Justin Hopkins led a 1-2 FAST finish in the 17-over men’s competition.

FAST swimmers Parker Stocker (2nd, 11-12 boys) and Gracie Smith (3rd, 11-12 girls) were also among the leaders in their age divisions.

The Flag City Invitational is the fourth of 11 meets and events during the long course season that concludes with the Central Zone championships in August and, for those that qualify, the USA Swimming Summer Junior Nationals after that.

