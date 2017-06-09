Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 34 23 .596 —

Boston 32 27 .542 3

Baltimore 31 27 .534 3½

Tampa Bay 31 31 .500 5½

Toronto 29 31 .483 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 29 26 .527 —

Cleveland 29 28 .509 1

Detroit 29 30 .492 2

Kansas City 26 32 .448 4½

Chicago 25 33 .431 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 42 18 .700 —

Seattle 30 30 .500 12

Los Angeles 31 32 .492 12½

Texas 27 32 .458 14½

Oakland 26 33 .441 15½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Colorado 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 9, Pittsburgh 6, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 7, Houston 5

Seattle 6, Minnesota 5

Thursday’s Results

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10

Friday’s Games

Texas (Cashner 2-5) at Washington (Roark 6-2), 7:05

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 4-2), 7:10

Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4) at Boston (Johnson 2-0), 7:10

Oakland (Triggs 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-5), 7:10

Baltimore (Bundy 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-4), 7:35

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 5-3) at Houston (Peacock 3-0), 8:10

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at San Diego (Chacin 4-5), 10:10

Toronto (Biagini 1-4) at Seattle (Gaviglio 2-1), 10:10

Minnesota (Santana 7-3) at San Francisco (Moore 2-6), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10, 1st game

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:40, 2nd game

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15

Detroit at Boston, 7:15

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 38 21 .644 —

Atlanta 26 32 .448 11½

Miami 26 33 .441 12

New York 25 32 .439 12

Philadelphia 21 37 .362 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 29 .525 —

Chicago 30 29 .508 1

Cincinnati 29 30 .492 2

St. Louis 26 32 .448 4½

Pittsburgh 26 34 .433 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 39 23 .629 —

Arizona 37 25 .597 2

Los Angeles 36 25 .590 2½

San Francisco 25 37 .403 14

San Diego 23 38 .377 15½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Colorado 8, Cleveland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Washington 1

Baltimore 9, Pittsburgh 6, 11 innings

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 14, Philadelphia 1

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 3

Arizona 7, San Diego 4

Thursday’s Results

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

Arizona 15, San Diego 3

Miami 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 1

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Marquez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 0-3), 2:20

Miami (Worley 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 2-5), 7:05

Texas (Cashner 2-5) at Washington (Roark 6-2), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 7:35

Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-3), 8:15

Milwaukee (Davies 6-3) at Arizona (Delgado 1-1), 9:40

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 2-2), 10:10

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at San Diego (Chacin 4-5), 10:10

Minnesota (Santana 7-3) at San Francisco (Moore 2-6), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:00, 1st game

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:00, 2nd game

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Milwaukee at Arizona, 10:10 Baseball Box Scores

Angels 11, Tigers 4

Los Angeles Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Simmons ss 5 2 3 2 Kinsler 2b 4 2 3 0

Pnnngtn ss 0 0 0 0 Presley rf 1 0 0 0

Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 Avila c 4 0 1 1

Pujols dh 4 0 1 1 Mi.Cbrr 1b 3 0 1 1

Y.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0 J.Hicks 1b 1 0 0 0

Cron 1b 5 1 1 2 V.Mrtin dh 5 1 1 0

Revere lf 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0

S.Rbnsn ph-cf 1 1 0 0 Mahtook cf 1 0 1 0

Yng Jr. cf-lf 5 3 3 1 Upton lf 5 0 1 0

Espnosa 2b 4 1 3 3 Cstllns 3b 4 1 3 2

Grterol c 4 1 1 1 An.Rmne cf-2b 4 0 1 0

D.Mchdo ss 4 0 2 0

Totals 39 11 15 11 Totals 40 4 15 4

Los Angeles 001″040″600 — 11

Detroit 121″000″000 — “4

E–Upton (3). LOB–Los Angeles 5, Detroit 11. 2B–Simmons (11), Young Jr. (3), Espinosa (7), Kinsler (8), Avila (9), V.Martinez (10), J.Martinez (5), Castellanos (13). HR–Castellanos (6). SB–Kinsler (2). CS–Castellanos (2). SF–Pujols (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Ramirez (W,6-4) 5 10 4 4 1 4

Middleton H,2 1 2 0 0 0 2

Parker 1 1 0 0 1 3

Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 2

Pounders 1 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit

Fulmer (L,6-4) 4 1/3 9 5 5 0 1

Greene 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Leon 1 1/3 2 4 4 2 0

Stumpf 2/3 3 2 2 1 0

Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 0

Saupold 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Joe West. First, Hunter Wendelstedt. Second, Andy Fletcher. Third, Alan Porter. T–3:24. A–34,810 (41,681).

Reds 5, Cardinals 2

St. Louis Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Crpnter 1b 4 1 2 2 Hmilton cf 5 0 0 0

Fowler cf 4 0 0 0 Cozart ss 5 1 1 0

Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 2 4 2

Gyorko 3b 4 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 1 3 1

Y.Mlina c 4 0 2 0 Schbler rf 3 1 0 0

Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Gennett 3b 4 0 2 1

A.Diaz ss 3 1 1 0 Suarez 3b 0 0 0 0

DeJong 2b 3 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0

Leake p 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 1 0

Huffman ph 1 0 0 0 Feldman p 3 0 0 0

Lyons p 0 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0

Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0

G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Oh p 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 35 5 12 4

St. Louis 000″000″020 — 2

Cincinnati 000″032″00x — 5

E–Y.Molina (6). DP–St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 9. 2B–A.Diaz (15), Duvall (13). HR–Carpenter (11), Votto (16). SB–Gennett (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Leake (L,5-5) 5 10 3 2 2 5

Lyons 1 2 2 2 0 2

Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 0

Oh 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati

Feldman (W,5-4) 7 4 0 0 0 4

Brice 1 2 2 2 0 0

Iglesias (S,12-12) 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Leake (Schebler). Umpires–Home, Bill Welke. First, Chad Fairchild. Second, Dave Rackley. Third, Alfonso Marquez. T–2:21. A–28,917 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .335; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Altuve, Houston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .324; Judge, New York, .321; Hicks, New York, .319; Castro, New York, .317; Hosmer, Kansas City, .309; 1 tied at .307.

RUNS–Springer, Houston, 45; Judge, New York, 44; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 43; Castro, New York, 40; Gardner, New York, 40; Altuve, Houston, 39; Correa, Houston, 39; Bautista, Toronto, 38; Sano, Minnesota, 38; 4 tied at 37.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 43; Garcia, Chicago, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 40; 4 tied at 38.

HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 80; Altuve, Houston, 74; Castro, New York, 72; Garcia, Chicago, 71; Andrus, Texas, 70; Hosmer, Kansas City, 69; Bogaerts, Boston, 68; Correa, Houston, 65; Simmons, Los Angeles, 64; 4 tied at 63.

DOUBLES–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 19; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Schoop, Baltimore, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; Moreland, Boston, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 16; 3 tied at 15.

TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 19 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Springer, Houston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15; Sano, Minnesota, 15; 1 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES–Andrus, Texas, 14; Dyson, Seattle, 14; Maybin, Los Angeles, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Vargas, Kansas City, 8-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Sale, Boston, 7-2; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; 9 tied at 6-4.

ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.18; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.44; McCullers, Houston, 2.71; Sale, Boston, 2.89; Severino, New York, 2.90; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.94; Darvish, Texas, 3.18; Stroman, Toronto, 3.25; Miley, Baltimore, 3.27; 1 tied at 3.36.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 119; Archer, Tampa Bay, 106; Estrada, Toronto, 90; Darvish, Texas, 89; McCullers, Houston, 81; Porcello, Boston, 78; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Bauer, Cleveland, 76; Severino, New York, 76; 2 tied at 71.

National League

BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .362; Posey, San Francisco, .348; Cozart, Cincinnati, .347; Murphy, Washington, .336; Blackmon, Colorado, .333; Ozuna, Miami, .323; Kemp, Atlanta, .322; Harper, Washington, .316; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .310; Gyorko, St. Louis, .307; 1 tied at .306.

RUNS–Goldschmidt, Arizona, 53; Harper, Washington, 47; Blackmon, Colorado, 46; Thames, Milwaukee, 45; Votto, Cincinnati, 45; Arenado, Colorado, 42; Seager, Los Angeles, 41; 4 tied at 40.

RBI–Lamb, Arizona, 53; Reynolds, Colorado, 51; Blackmon, Colorado, 49; Zimmerman, Washington, 49; Votto, Cincinnati, 48; Duvall, Cincinnati, 46; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 46; Harper, Washington, 45; Arenado, Colorado, 42; Shaw, Milwaukee, 42; 2 tied at 41.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 83; Inciarte, Atlanta, 75; Zimmerman, Washington, 75; Murphy, Washington, 73; Ozuna, Miami, 72; Arenado, Colorado, 68; Cozart, Cincinnati, 68; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 67; Nunez, San Francisco, 67; 3 tied at 66.

DOUBLES–Herrera, Philadelphia, 21; Arenado, Colorado, 20; Zimmerman, Washington, 18; Shaw, Milwaukee, 17; Kemp, Atlanta, 16; Murphy, Washington, 16; 6 tied at 15.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Cozart, Cincinnati, 5; Fowler, St. Louis, 4; Gordon, Miami, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; 10 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Schebler, Cincinnati, 17; Zimmerman, Washington, 17; Bour, Miami, 16; Reynolds, Colorado, 16; Thames, Milwaukee, 16; Votto, Cincinnati, 16; 5 tied at 15.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 28; Gordon, Miami, 19; Turner, Washington, 18; Nunez, San Francisco, 16; Peraza, Cincinnati, 14; Villar, Milwaukee, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Broxton, Milwaukee, 10; Inciarte, Atlanta, 10; 1 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 8-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 8-2; Freeland, Colorado, 7-3; Scherzer, Washington, 7-3; Strasburg, Washington, 7-2; 6 tied at 6-3.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.20; Scherzer, Washington, 2.35; Leake, St. Louis, 2.70; Strasburg, Washington, 2.80; Ray, Arizona, 2.86; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.88; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.94; Gonzalez, Washington, 3.03; Nova, Pittsburgh, 3.04; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; 1 tied at 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 114; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 101; Greinke, Arizona, 100; Ray, Arizona, 95; Samardzija, San Francisco, 94; deGrom, New York, 94; Strasburg, Washington, 89; Martinez, St. Louis, 88; Cueto, San Francisco, 81; Arrieta, Chicago, 76; 1 tied at 72.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s RESULT

Golden State 113, Cleveland 91

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 132, Cleveland 113, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s RESULT

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Monday’s game

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.0

Sunday, June 18

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Washington 6 2 .750 —

New York 5 3 .625 1

Atlanta 4 3 .571 1½

Indiana 3 5 .375 3

Connecticut 2 5 .286 3½

Chicago 1 7 .125 5

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 0 1.000 —

Seattle 5 2 .714 2

Los Angeles 4 2 .667 2½

Phoenix 5 3 .625 2½

Dallas 3 5 .375 4½

San Antonio 0 8 .000 7½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

New York 76, Atlanta 61

Phoenix 98, Indiana 90, OT

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7

Minnesota at Washington, 7

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7

Chicago at San Antonio, 8

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals

Best-of-7

Wednesday’s RESULT

Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1

SaturdaY’s RESULT

Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s RESULT

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1, series tied 2-2

Thursday’s GAME

Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 0, Pittsburgh leads series, 3-2

Sunday’s GAME

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

x-Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 8 2 5 29 26 15

Chicago 7 3 4 25 23 16

Orlando City 7 5 3 24 16 18

New York City FC 7 5 3 24 27 19

Columbus 7 8 1 22 24 26

New England 5 5 5 20 26 21

New York 6 7 2 20 15 21

Atlanta United FC 5 5 3 18 28 20

Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18

Montreal 4 4 4 16 19 18

D.C. United 4 7 3 15 10 21

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 4 4 25 19 10

FC Dallas 6 2 5 23 21 11

Houston 7 6 2 23 27 22

Portland 6 5 3 21 24 21

Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18

Seattle 5 6 4 19 18 22

San Jose 5 6 4 19 16 20

Los Angeles 5 5 3 18 19 19

Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33

Real Salt Lake 4 10 2 14 15 35

Colorado 4 8 1 13 12 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s games

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 4

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 8

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30

Saturday, June 17

Seattle at New York City FC, 1

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7

Chicago at New England, 7:30

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9

Portland at Colorado, 9:30

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10

Houston at Los Angeles, 11

Sunday, June 18

New York at Philadelphia, 5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Carlos Rodon to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Blaine Hardy to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Buck Farmer from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASGTROS — Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of RHP Francis Martes from Fresno (PCL). Transferred RHP Collin McHugh to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Billy Burns and RHP Kevin McCarthy to Omaha (PCL). Recalled SS Ramon Torres from Omaha. Reinstated LHP Scott Alexander from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent LHP Sean Doolittle to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Brad Miller on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jacob Faria from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mike Bolsinger outright to Buffalo (IL). Sent RHP Glenn Sparkman to New Hampshire (EL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the paternity leave list. Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 3B Adonis Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Lane Adams from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day DL (retroactive to June 5). Selected the contract of RHP Seth Frankoff from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Jordan Patterson to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated INF/OF Alexi Amarista from paternity leave.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Fabio Castillo from Oklahoma City (PCL) and optioned him back to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Matt Garza on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Reinstated 3B Travis Shaw on paternity leave.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Johnny Barbato to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Mike Blanke.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Ottavio Dattolo. Released RHP Tyler Harris.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Ben McKendall.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Phillippe Aumont. Released INF Brian Bistagne.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released INF Zach Mathieu.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released LHP Joe Webb.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Kevin McNorton.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Josh Turner. Released RHP Chris Long and LHP Brandon Maddern.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Carlos Pinales.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Announced their NBADL team in Oshkosh will be called the Wisconsin Herd.

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Traded 2018 second-round draft pick to Connecticut for F Jordan Hooper. FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Buffalo WR Walter Powell four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Haason Reddick to a four-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Jordan Willis to a four-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived C Connor Bozick and DTs Nick James and Maurice Swain. Signed OT Tony Hills and DTs Ego Ferguson and Bruce Gaston.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Mitch Mathews.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived C Khaled Holmes. Signed DT Corbin Bryant.

Hockey

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Brenden Kotyk.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Named Joe Gelderman team president and Jason Dawbin director of ticket sales. Promoted Clyde Patterson to director of community and youth hockey relations.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced American para track and field athlete Peter Park accepted a 21-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation and American weightlifter Kelly Dykes received an eight-year sanction for a second anti-doping rule violation.

Soccer

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Pablo Vranjican.

College

BARTON — Named Ginna Lewis trainer.

CAMPBELL — Promoted director of men’s basketball operations Kenneth White to assistant coach.

FARMINGDALE STATE — Named Kristy Nix women’s volleyball coach.

FAYETTEVILLE STATE — Announced it will revive its women’s track and field program for the 2017-18 academic year. Named Inez Turner women’s track and field coach.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Promoted assistant director of women’s basketball operations Kevin DeMille to assistant coach.

PITTSBURGH — Released G Cameron Johnson from the men’s basketball team.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Tommy Brown assistant men’s basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Adam Buie men’s and women’s golf coach.

WOFFORD — Named Trent Bunn and Amanda Parris assistant women’s basketball coaches.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

FedEx St. Jude Classic

First Round

Matt Every 33-31 — 64 -6

Scott Brown 31-33 — 64 -6

Stewart Cink 33-31 — 64 -6

Sebastian Munoz 32-32 — 64 -6

Charl Schwartzel 31-34 — 65 -5

Matt Jones 32-33 — 65 -5

Retief Goosen 34-32 — 66 -4

Chez Reavie 33-33 — 66 -4

Peter Malnati 32-35 — 67 -3

Grayson Murray 34-33 — 67 -3

John Huh 34-33 — 67 -3

Harris English 35-32 — 67 -3

Chad Campbell 34-33 — 67 -3

Troy Merritt 35-33 — 68 -2

Kevin Chappell 34-34 — 68 -2

Ernie Els 37-31 — 68 -2

Spencer Levin 35-33 — 68 -2

Scott Stallings 35-33 — 68 -2

Brian Campbell 35-33 — 68 -2

Peter Uihlein 33-35 — 68 -2

Chris Stroud 35-33 — 68 -2

Ben Crane 33-35 — 68 -2

Kyle Reifers 34-34 — 68 -2

Steve Wheatcroft 32-36 — 68 -2

Mark Hubbard 33-35 — 68 -2

Jonathan Randolph 33-35 — 68 -2

Trey Mullinax 34-34 — 68 -2

Rick Lamb 35-33 — 68 -2

Alex Cejka 34-35 — 69 -1

Ryan Palmer 32-37 — 69 -1

Fabian Gomez 36-33 — 69 -1

Cameron Tringale 35-34 — 69 -1

Martin Flores 37-32 — 69 -1

Kevin Tway 34-35 — 69 -1

Brandon Hagy 35-34 — 69 -1

Bryson DeChambeau 35-34 — 69 -1

Seamus Power 33-36 — 69 -1

Brian Stuard 35-34 — 69 -1

Graeme McDowell 36-33 — 69 -1

Brooks Koepka 34-35 — 69 -1

Phil Mickelson 35-34 — 69 -1

Dominic Bozzelli 34-35 — 69 -1

Ian Poulter 35-34 — 69 -1

Whee Kim 34-35 — 69 -1

Carl Pettersson 34-35 — 69 -1

Johnson Wagner 33-36 — 69 -1

Xander Schauffele 36-33 — 69 -1

Bill Lunde 35-35 — 70 E

Nick Watney 33-37 — 70 E

Daniel Berger 35-35 — 70 E

Michael Thompson 35-35 — 70 E

— Camilo Villegas 35-3570 E

Bob Estes 34-36 — 70 E

Bobby Gates 36-34 — 70 E

Ben Martin 32-38 — 70 E

Scott Piercy 35-35 — 70 E

Vijay Singh 34-36 — 70 E

David Hearn 36-34 — 70 E

Derek Fathauer 36-34 — 70 E

Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-35 — 70 E

Luke List 36-34 — 70 E

Steven Alker 36-34 — 70 E

Joel Dahmen 36-34 — 70 E

Ryan Brehm 35-35 — 70 E

Patrick Rodgers 33-38 — 71 +1

Roberto Castro 36-35 — 71 +1

Tag Ridings 34-37 — 71 +1

Danny Lee 35-36 — 71 +1

Cody Gribble 35-36 — 71 +1

Adam Scott 35-36 — 71 +1

Russell Knox 38-33 — 71 +1

Hunter Mahan 36-35 — 71 +1

John Peterson 37-34 — 71 +1

Greg Owen 36-35 — 71 +1

Brett Drewitt 35-36 — 71 +1

Zack Sucher 34-37 — 71 +1

Braden Thornberry 38-33 — 71 +1

Shawn Stefani 36-35 — 71 +1

Sung Kang 35-36 — 71 +1

Chris Kirk 34-37 — 71 +1

Smylie Kaufman 34-37 — 71 +1

Tim Wilkinson 35-36 — 71 +1

Willy Wilcox 35-36 — 71 +1

Brendon de Jonge 36-36 — 72 +2

Cameron Percy 35-37 — 72 +2

J.T. Poston 36-36 — 72 +2

K.J. Choi 35-37 — 72 +2

Billy Horschel 36-36 — 72 +2

Davis Love III 36-36 — 72 +2

Kyle Stanley 34-38 — 72 +2

Boo Weekley 35-37 — 72 +2

Jason Bohn 35-37 — 72 +2

Ryan Blaum 35-37 — 72 +2

D.A. Points 36-36 — 72 +2

Jim Furyk 36-36 — 72 +2

Francesco Molinari 34-38 — 72 +2

Robert Streb 35-37 — 72 +2

Stuart Appleby 34-38 — 72 +2

Andres Gonzales 39-33 — 72 +2

Patton Kizzire 35-37 — 72 +2

Curtis Luck 36-36 — 72 +2

Max Homa 36-36 — 72 +2

Chip Deason 36-36 — 72 +2

Brad Fritsch 35-37 — 72 +2

Garrett Osborn 37-35 — 72 +2

Miguel Angel Carballo 35-37 — 72 +2

Jordan Russell 38-34 — 72 +2

Seung-Yul Noh 36-37 — 73 +3

Tyrone Van Aswegen 38-35 — 73 +3

Bryce Molder 37-36 — 73 +3

Robert Garrigus 35-38 — 73 +3

Daniel Summerhays 36-37 — 73 +3

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 37-36 — 73 +3

Harold Varner III 33-40 — 73 +3

Mark Anderson 36-37 — 73 +3

Ricky Barnes 37-36 — 73 +3

Brett Stegmaier 37-36 — 73 +3

Michael Putnam 37-36 — 73 +3

John Rollins 38-35 — 73 +3

Ryan Armour 35-38 — 73 +3

Sam Horsfield 35-38 — 73 +3

Tom Hoge 35-38 — 73 +3

Rory Sabbatini 36-38 — 74 +4

Will MacKenzie 35-39 — 74 +4

Zac Blair 36-38 — 74 +4

Andrew Loupe 37-37 — 74 +4

J.B. Holmes 37-37 — 74 +4

Rickie Fowler 36-38 — 74 +4

Charlie Wi 38-36 — 74 +4

Richy Werenski 36-38 — 74 +4

Julian Etulain 36-38 — 74 +4

George McNeill 38-36 — 74 +4

J.J. Henry 34-40 — 74 +4

Steven Bowditch 35-39 — 74 +4

Sam Saunders 34-40 — 74 +4

Arjun Atwal 40-35 — 75 +5

William McGirt 37-38 — 75 +5

Andres Romero 35-40 — 75 +5

Tyler Aldridge 37-38 — 75 +5

Mark Wilson 37-38 — 75 +5

Hudson Swafford 36-39 — 75 +5

Chad Collins 35-40 — 75 +5

Brian Gay 37-39 — 76 +6

John Merrick 38-38 — 76 +6

Blayne Barber 39-37 — 76 +6

Nicholas Lindheim 40-36 — 76 +6

Russell Henley 38-38 — 76 +6

Dicky Pride 37-39 — 76 +6

Bobby Wyatt 42-35 — 77 +7

Oliver Peacock 37-40 — 77 +7

Hiroshi Iwata 39-38 — 77 +7

Shane Bertsch 38-39 — 77 +7

David Duval 35-43 — 78 +8

Ken Duke 40-38 — 78 +8

Richie Schembechler II 41-37 — 78 +8

LPGA Tour

LPGA Classic

First Round

a-denotes amateur

Suzann Pettersen 30-34 — 64 -8

Mi Hyang Lee 32-32 — 64 -8

Shanshan Feng 32-33 — 65 -7

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 33-32 — 65 -7

Hyo Joo Kim 33-32 — 65 -7

Emily K. Pedersen 34-32 — 66 -6

Alena Sharp 34-32 — 66 -6

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 31-35 — 66 -6

Ariya Jutanugarn 32-35 — 67 -5

Lexi Thompson 31-36 — 67 -5

In Gee Chun 32-35 — 67 -5

Angel Yin 30-37 — 67 -5

Lee Lopez 33-34 — 67 -5

Brittany Marchand 33-34 — 67 -5

Sarah Jane Smith 32-36 — 68 -4

Jacqui Concolino 31-37 — 68 -4

Lindy Duncan 34-34 — 68 -4

Giulia Molinaro 35-33 — 68 -4

Haeji Kang 34-34 — 68 -4

Danielle Kang 33-35 — 68 -4

Sun Young Yoo 34-34 — 68 -4

Minjee Lee 33-35 — 68 -4

Jane Park 34-34 — 68 -4

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 34-35 — 69 -3

Dani Holmqvist 38-31 — 69 -3

Belen Mozo 35-34 — 69 -3

Charley Hull 34-35 — 69 -3

In-Kyung Kim 33-36 — 69 -3

Gaby Lopez 35-34 — 69 -3

Amy Yang 34-35 — 69 -3

Mi Jung Hur 33-36 — 69 -3

Karine Icher 34-35 — 69 -3

Alison Lee 34-35 — 69 -3

Ryann O’Toole 35-34 — 69 -3

Paula Reto 36-33 — 69 -3

Lee-Anne Pace 36-33 — 69 -3

Bronte Law 33-36 — 69 -3

Pavarisa Yoktuan 34-35 — 69 -3

Holly Clyburn 37-33 — 70 -2

Tiffany Joh 36-34 — 70 -2

Brittany Lang 35-35 — 70 -2

Ilhee Lee 36-34 — 70 -2

Augusta James 36-34 — 70 -2

Julieta Granada 35-35 — 70 -2

Daniela Iacobelli 37-33 — 70 -2

Mina Harigae 34-36 — 70 -2

Felicity Johnson 36-34 — 70 -2

Lizette Salas 33-37 — 70 -2

Caroline Masson 34-36 — 70 -2

Angela Stanford 33-37 — 70 -2

Candie Kung 33-37 — 70 -2

Chella Choi 33-37 — 70 -2

Laura Davies 36-34 — 70 -2

Megan Khang 34-36 — 70 -2

Annie Park 35-35 — 70 -2

Emily Tubert 37-34 — 71 -1

Mariajo Uribe 34-37 — 71 -1

Brooke M. Henderson 35-36 — 71 -1

Laetitia Beck 36-35 — 71 -1

Perrine Delacour 36-35 — 71 -1

Brianna Do 36-35 — 71 -1

Min Seo Kwak 33-38 — 71 -1

Catriona Matthew 35-36 — 71 -1

Sadena A Parks 35-36 — 71 -1

Allie White 38-33 — 71 -1

Jackie Stoelting 35-37 — 72 E

Kristy McPherson 34-38 — 72 E

Kris Tamulis 36-36 — 72 E

Mariah Stackhouse 36-36 — 72 E

Joanna Klatten 39-33 — 72 E

Prima Thammaraks 35-37 — 72 E

Kelly W Shon 37-35 — 72 E

Kelly Tan 36-36 — 72 E

Justine Dreher 35-37 — 72 E

Karen Chung 33-39 — 72 E

Nannette Hill 33-39 — 72 E

a-Grace St-Germain 38-34 — 72 E

Cheyenne Woods 36-36 — 72 E

Beatriz Recari 35-37 — 72 E

Mindy Kim 35-37 — 72 E

Jennifer Ha 33-39 — 72 E

Caroline Inglis 39-34 — 73 +1

Olafia Kristinsdottir 35-38 — 73 +1

Jing Yan 37-36 — 73 +1

Austin Ernst 38-35 — 73 +1

Laura Diaz 37-36 — 73 +1

Cindy LaCrosse 36-37 — 73 +1

Nicole Broch Larsen 37-36 — 73 +1

Ashleigh Buhai 38-35 — 73 +1

Luciane Lee 35-38 — 73 +1

Madeleine L Sheils 34-39 — 73 +1

Katie Burnett 37-36 — 73 +1

Jenny Coleman 36-37 — 73 +1

Vicky Hurst 38-35 — 73 +1

Britney K Yada 36-37 — 73 +1

Demi Runas 36-37 — 73 +1

Dori Carter 36-38 — 74 +2

Min-G Kim 36-38 — 74 +2

Stephanie L Meadow 35-39 — 74 +2

Ayako Uehara 37-37 — 74 +2

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 36-38 — 74 +2

Rachel Rohanna 38-36 — 74 +2

Nontaya Srisawang 37-37 — 74 +2

Emily Collins 38-36 — 74 +2

Karlin Beck 36-38 — 74 +2

Shannon Fish 37-37 — 74 +2

Nasa Hataoka 38-36 — 74 +2

Wichanee Meechai 36-38 — 74 +2

Beth Allen 38-36 — 74 +2

Thidapa Suwannapura 38-36 — 74 +2

Sarah Kemp 39-35 — 74 +2

Caroline Westrup 35-39 — 74 +2

Alejandra Llaneza 38-37 — 75 +3

Michelle Piyapattra 38-37 — 75 +3

a-Jaclyn Lee 39-36 — 75 +3

Stephanie Kono 39-36 — 75 +3

Silvia Cavalleri 36-39 — 75 +3

Celine Herbin 38-37 — 75 +3

Lorie Kane 39-37 — 76 +4

Giulia Sergas 38-38 — 76 +4

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 36-40 — 76 +4

Pornanong Phatlum 37-39 — 76 +4

Simin Feng 36-40 — 76 +4

Jennifer Kirby 38-38 — 76 +4

Maia Schechter 38-38 — 76 +4

Hannah Burke 37-39 — 76 +4

Maria Parra 40-36 — 76 +4

Julie Yang 39-37 — 76 +4

Vivian Tsui 38-38 — 76 +4

Jessy Tang 39-38 — 77 +5

Nicole Jeray 39-38 — 77 +5

Julia Roth 37-40 — 77 +5

Briana Mao 42-35 — 77 +5

Jaye Marie Green 38-39 — 77 +5

Katie Kempter 39-38 — 77 +5

Samantha Postillion 39-38 — 77 +5

Ssu-Chia Cheng 40-37 — 77 +5

Allyssa Ferrell 37-40 — 77 +5

Ji Young Oh 40-38 — 78 +6

a-Maddie Szeryk 39-39 — 78 +6

Wendy Doolan 38-40 — 78 +6

Samantha Richdale 39-40 — 79 +7

Krista Puisite 40-39 — 79 +7

Bertine Strauss 39-41 — 80 +8

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Results

Findlay Rec Softball

MEN’S “C” LEAGUE

Valfilm 8, Tipton Machinery 5

Bush League 13, Marathon12

S & S Landscaping 17, Helms Construction 6

National Guard 20, Synergy/AEC 10

MEN”S “D” LEAGUE

Ace Logistics 7, Norada Lanes 3

Reineke Ford 11, Marathon 1

Ball Metal 18, First National 13

Western & Southern 18, Beer Barrel 8

Recreation Volleyball

‘C’ LEAGUE

COURT 1

Two Bump Chumps 25-25-15, Dorecho 23-15-7

Danger Zone 25-25-9, Volley Brawlers 19-23-15

Court Jesters 25-20-15, Wingdings 12-25-9

COURT 2

Screamin’ Sand Monkeys 20-25-15, Heitkamp Homes 25-20-7

Two Bump Chumps 25-25-15, My Charmed Chaos17-14-10

My Charmed Chaos 25-25-15, Notorious D.I.G. 9-9-11

COURT 3

Pickles 25-25-15, Notorious D.I.G. 7-19-3

Screamin’ Sand Monkeys 25-25-10, No Dig’gity 14-20-15

Pickles 24-25-15, MBBC 25-12-6

COURT 4

Volley Brawlers 25-25-15, 18-13-8

Heitkamp Homes 25-22-15, Wingdings 20-25-6

Danger Zone 25-25-10, Carmar’s A Beach 15-16-15

Area Golf

BROKEN BIRDIES GOLF COURSE

LADIES LEAGUE

ODD HOLE SCORE, EVEN HOLE PUTTS — (1st flight) Lynett Lang 33; (2nd flight) Deb Warren 39; (3rd flight) Dee McCamey 45. LOW GROSS — Lang.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Legion Baseball

TAWA RUN CLASSIC

AT OTTAWA

Findlay vs. Ottawa, 3:30

LOCAL & AREA

Trojan Football Camp

The 2017 Findlay Trojan Football Camp will begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, June 15th. Camp is open to students entering grades 1-6 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Donnell Stadium. Cost is $45. Campers can register at Donnell Stadium before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the $45 price. Forms can also be downloaded off of the Findlay City Schools website. For more information, contact FHS coach Mark Ritzler at mritzler@fcs.org.

NB Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball coach. Applications should be directed to athletic director Sarah Bugner at sbugner@nbls.org or superintendent Ryan Delaney at rdelaney@nbls.org.

H-L Golf Scramble

BASCOM — Teams are being sought for the first Hopewell-Loudon golf scramble, scheduled for June 17 at Loudon Meadows Golf Club. Proceeds will benefit the school’s golf program. On-site registration will take place at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $200 per team and includes skins games, prizes and a 50-50 drawing. Deadline is June 10. Spots can be reserved by calling 419-619-1039 or 419-435-8500.

Redmen Club Golf Outing

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a golf outing Sunday at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per foursome. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.

Ted Dennis Memorial Golf Outing

VANLUE — The Ted Dennis Memorial Golf Outing, sponsored by the Vanlue Athletic Boosters, will be held July 9 at Hillcrest Golf Club. Entry fee $200 per four-person team and includes green fees, cart, lunch and 50/50 ticket. Deadline to enter is June 30. Registration forms can be sent to Chris Yeater 19140 CR 169 Findlay, OH 45840 or by email to Cyeater@tds.net and pay at the course.

Bluffton Recreation Tournaments

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Family Recreation is accepting registrations for 3-on-3 basketball tournaments ($100 per team) to be held Saturday and 3-on-3 soccer tournaments ($80 per team) on June 24 and July 29. Registration is available on line at www.bfronline.com. Or call BFR at 419-358-4150.

McComb Seeks Jr. High Volleyball Coaches

McCOMB — McComb Middle School is looking for 7th and 8th grade volleyball coaches for the 2017 season. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Shawn Woolf at woolfs@mb.noacsc.org

Bluffton University Sports Camps

BLUFFTON –Bluffton University is offering basketball a skills camp as well as youth soccer and boys and girls soccer ID camps this summer. Information and registration forms can be found at bluffton.edu/athletics/camps.html.

Riverdale Coaching Openings

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale has the following coaching openings: head baseball coach, head girls track coach, JV volleyball coach and 8th grade volleyball coach. Interested candidates should send a resume to athletic director Craig Taylor via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have or be willing to get all the requirements for coaching as mandated by the OHSAA. Any questions can be directed to the email address.

Arcadia Golf Team Outing/Fundraiser

ARCADIA — Arcadia High School’s golf team will be holding a golf scramble on June 24 at Lakeland Golf Course. Registration is 7:30 a.m. with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $50 per player and includes 18 holes with cart and catered lunch. Registration forms are available by emailing rptigger@aol.com or by calling 419-419-672-9448. For more information contact Ron Pahl at rptigger@aol.com.

Volleyball Officials Class

FOSTORIA — Classes to become a licensed OHSAA volleyball official will begin June 11 at Fostoria Jr./Sr. HighSchool. Anyone interested in taking the class can log on to myohsaa.org for details. Students are required to complete 25 hours of combined class time and on-court training. For more information, contact Barb Hipsher at 419-619-0690.

Co-Ed Softball Tournament

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Family Recreation and Bluffton-Pandora Youth for Christ are sponsoring a double-elimination Co-Ed softball tournament to be held in the Pandora Park on June 24. Entry fee is $250. Proceeds benefit both YFC and BFR. For more information or to register a team contact Bluffton Family Recreation, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, 419-358-4150, or bfr@wcoil.com.

Woodmore Seeks Coaches

ELMORE — Woodmore High School is looking to fill vacancies for varsity track and field coach, varsity softball coach, and varsity volleyball coach. The Wildcats are a Div. III program that competes in the Northern Buckeye Conference. Candidates should have previous interscholastic coaching experience and evidence of strong leadership, management and communication skills. Interested candidates should forward letter of interest, resume, and references to: Steve Barr, Athletic Director, Woodmore High School, 633 Fremont St., Elmore, Ohio 43416; or via e-mail at: sbarr@woodmoreschools.com. Deadline is June 14.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Softball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity softball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, June 23.

Liberty-Benton Football Camp

The Eagle Football Camp will take place June 12-14, cost is $40 per person, 2nd family member is free includes camp shirt; camp will be held from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Liberty-Benton High School. Camp will include skill development and contests conducted by current coaches and players. Camp is open to students entering grades 3-6. Registration forms can be downloaded from www.liberty-benton.org or by contacting Tim Nichols at tnichols@liberty-benton.org or (567) 208-2569

Riverdale Travel Soccer Club Tryouts

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Tryouts for the Riverdale Travel Soccer Club teams will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Riverdale Soccer Complex (350 West Dixon St., Forest.) Tryouts are open to all area boys and girls; times are 6-6:45 p.m. for U11 and U12 players, 6:45-7:30 p.m. for those in U13 and U14/15. For more information go to www.Riverdaleyouthsoccer.com for the tryouts info or call/ text Dave Barnes at 419-674-7951.

Findlay Equestrian Clinic

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association, in partnership with the United States Hunter Jumper Association, will offer a clinic series called CORE (Cultivating Our Riders’ Education) at the University of Findlay equestrian complex June 23-25. The clinics offer enhanced opportunities to educate students in grades 6-12 and college riders about horsemanship and riding in a draw-based (catch-ride) format. Each CORE clinic will include instruction and testing in stable management and equine care, as well as mounted riding instruction. Mounted instruction will emphasize draw-based/catch riding techniques. In addition, nationally acclaimed equine instructors will give general instruction on equitation and riding skills. Riding spots for the clinics are for USHJA Active, USHJA Collegiate or USHJA Scholastic Members and IEA Members who compete at the Intermediate or Open levels. Auditing for the clinics must be reserved in advance and is free to any IEA or USHJA Members. Non-members may be charged a fee for auditing the clinic. For more information, visit www.findlayequestrianevents.com/events/clinics/

Upper Sandusky Hall of Fame

Jerry Snodgrass, Scott Elchert and Joe Harbour will be inducted into the Upper Sandusky Athletic Hall of fame prior to the Rams’ home football game against Mohawk on Sept. 22. A reception is scheduled for 5:45-6:30 p.m. in the athletic complex weight room for fans to greet the inductees. The induction ceremony is set for 6:40 p.m. on the stadium field.

