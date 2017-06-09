Prep Sports: Divisional landscape changes in basketball, wrestling

The landscape for area prep postseason basketball tournaments has shifted, as the OHSAA released its divisional breakdowns for boys and girls basketball as well as wrestling for next season on Thursday.

The divisions for the 2017-18 basketball seasons will be based on school enrollment added with the school’s competitive balance number for the first time in the OHSAA’s history.

Drops in enrollment will mean five area boys basketball teams will be switching to a lower division this season.

The area’s three school’ that played in the boys Division II tournament last season, Fostoria, Ottawa-Glandorf and Upper Sandusky, will be moving down from Division II to Division III this winter.

Riverdale and Patrick Henry, meanwhile, will both drop from Division III to Division IV.

Lakota is the lone area school to move up, as the Raiders will play in the Division III tournament instead of in Division IV.

Several other Northwest District boys teams will also be on the move this season.

There will be a big influx of teams in Division I, as Toledo Woodward, Bowling Green, Toledo Central Catholic, Mansfield Madison and Toledo Rogers will be moving up from Division II to Division I.

Other Northwest Ohio teams moving up include Clear Fork (Division III to Division II) and Fort Recovery and Wynford, which will both move up from Division IV to Division III.

Boys basketball teams moving down include Mansfield Senior (Division I to II), Huron, Oak Harbor, Rossford (Division II to III) and Allen East, Marion Local, Montpelier, Parkway, Seneca East, Ottawa Hills and Wayne Trace (Division III to IV).

Liberty-Benton and Hopewell-Loudon had the highest boys basketball numbers for area schools at 22. Findlay had a competitive balance number of 0.

Statewide, Cincinnati Moeller had the state’s highest competitive balance number at 187, while Toledo Central Catholic was the highest in the Northwest District at 161.

The competitive balance number corresponds to the number of players in the school’s program that come from outside the school district.

In girls basketball, a trio of teams coming off tremendous tournament success will all be switching divisions.

A drop in enrollment will place returning Division II state semifinalist Ottawa-Glandorf back down in Division III this season.

Riverdale and Columbus Grove, which also had successful postseasons, will drop from Division III to Division IV this winter.

Mohawk and Bluffton are the other area schools will make the move from Division III to Division IV in girls basketball.

Other girls basketball teams switching divisions in the Northwest District include Bowling Green from Division II to Division I, Mansfield Madison from Division I to Division II. Willard from Division III to Division II and Clear Fork from Division II to Division III.

Convoy Crestview, Lima Central Catholic, Hicksville, Fairview, Montpelier, New London, Spencerville and Lima Perry will move up from Division IV to Division III.

Delphos Jefferson, Ottawa Hills, Parkway, Fort Recovery and Gibsonburg will join Bluffton, Mohawk, Riverdale and Columbus Grove in moving down from Division III to Division IV.

The school with the highest area girls competitive balance number was Arcadia, which has a high percentage of open-enrollment students, at 18.

Findlay had a competitive balance number of 0, meaning all of the players in their program came from its middle schools. Conversely, the highest girls basketball competitive balance number came from Findlay’s Three Rivers Athletic Conference rival Toledo Central Catholic, which checked in with a 114.

The enrollment cutoffs were also released by the OHSAA for wrestling.

There were few changes for area teams, although with a smaller enrollment, Fostoria will move back down to Division III for the OHSAA individual tournament.

Upper Sandusky, which was one win away from a spot in the Division II state quarterfinals in the OHSAA team tournament, will drop to Division III in the team tourney but will remain in Division II for the individual tournament series.

Among Northwest District schools in the OHSAA individual tournament, Ashland and Mansfield Madison will move up from Division II to Division I, while Mansfield Senior will drop from Division I to II.

Galion, Clear Fork and Otsego will move up from Division III to Division II.

The divisional cutoffs for swimming and diving and bowling will be released in August along with divisions for spring sports.

