Area golf: Cooks’ mission is promoting youth golf

Promoting junior golf has been a lifelong mission for Cathy Cook, so it is only natural that she sometimes gets emotional when the topic comes up.

When she and her brother, John Cook, the former PGA Tour and current Champions Tour player dropped in recently at Red Hawk Run to teach a clinic to youth golfers, nothing could have prepared her for what she found there.

The course is in its third year of supporting junior golf through The First Tee of Hancock County. Thanks to the efforts of Red Hawk general manager Anthony Brock, the local program that teaches life skills to children through golf also includes, since late last year, a program specifically for students from Awakening Minds Art, many of whom were on hand to greet the Cooks.

“Through First Tee, we’re working on how to grip a club. But these kids (from Awakening Minds) are working just on how to introduce themselves and say ‘hello,'” Cathy Cook said through trembling lips as she wiped a tear from her eye. “For many of them, it’s the first time they’ve been focused on anything. That’s really important stuff.”

Cook’s father, Jim Cook, had managed Red Hawk on a contract basis for four years until last December, when he and son John bought the place from a consortium doing business as Homage Investment Holdings. With interest in golf waning — there are about 8 million fewer people playing the game today than there were 15 years ago — finding ways to grow the game at the grassroots level has been the cause du jour for most golf course owners and operators for the past decade. The Cook family has been building the game from the bottom up long before that because they wanted to, not because they had to.

“Junior golf was good to us growing up in Ohio and Southern California. It was a big part of our lives and it’s what we did in the summer growing up,” said John Cook, also a former Buckeye golfer who has won more than $11 million in 38 years as a tour pro.

“To have programs that get kids out and about and active rather than indoors and inactive is important, and golf is a game you can play for a lifetime. You don’t have to be great at golf to enjoy it. You have to be exposed to it in the right way. Cathy has helped grow the game for thousands of kids. She teaches them something they can enjoy for the rest of their lives. It’s all about growing the game and teaching kids life skills.”

Cathy Cook is a First Tee pioneer and launched the state’s first chapter in suburban Columbus more than 20 years ago. She also played a lead role in writing the curriculum that volunteers still use today to teach the program to more than 5 million children annually at 1,200 chapters worldwide.

Started in 1997 by the Masters Tournament, PGA Tour, PGA of America, LPGA and the USGA, The First Tee is an outreach initiative that teaches core life values through golf. The program promotes honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment, all of which will serve participants on the golf course as well as off it. To date, the program claims to have reached 10 million kids, including more than 200 locally.

The program has grown from 148 in 2015 to nearly 220 this year, and it’s not done yet, says Brock.

“The sky’s the limit as to where we can go,” he said. “The progress is measurable by the number of kids in the program. Not only are they playing golf, they are learning lessons that will last a lifetime.”

The program provides benefits of a different nature to students from Awakening Minds. The local 501(c)(3) serves special needs students by using art — and now golf — as a form of physical, behavioral and emotional therapy. The game is adapted to meet the unique needs of each individual student, including one golfer with cerebral palsy who plays thanks to the use of a walker.

“It gives them a sense of normalcy and allows them to participate in a program they probably couldn’t participate in otherwise,” said Awakening Minds founder and director Sarah Crisp.

“This is not just leisure for them. This is necessary therapeutic activity that is fun for them, not work.”

Cathy Cook was happy to see that a program developed initially to grow the game while also giving back to the community by providing life skills to children, can be adapted to provide so much more than was ever intended.

“It provides a spark of hope and something to look forward to,” she said.

“For Anthony and his staff to take what we wrote and incorporate here for these kids, and for them to take what he did and be able to play golf is huge.”

John Reitman is director of news, editorial and education for TurfNet, an Orlando, Florida-based news and information service for the golf industry. He can be reached at jreitman@turfnet.com.

