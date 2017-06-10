Area roundup: Ridenour second at state target shooting meet

DELAWARE — Heritage Christian’s Megan Ridenour finishes second in the girls high gun novice division to lead the Minutemen target shooting team at last week’s Ohio State High School Target League state tournament in Delaware.

Ridenour finished with a score of 49 to trail only Albany Alexander’s Sydney Arthur’s winning score of 56.

Stewart Federal Hocking won the team title with 436 points. Albany Alexander (427) was second followed by North Ridgeville (418), Frankfort Adena (406) and Heritage Christian (356).

Heritage Christian’s Caleb Bame posted a score of 60 in the boys novice division.

In the boys junior varsity division, Will Sorensen led the Minutemen with an 80. Matt Bame shot a 78, Andrew Ridenour finished with a 77 and Robert Sorensen added a 61.

Foltz, Harris win

McCOMB — Hunter Foltz and Emma Harris made it three-for-three on Friday, both winning their age divisions at McComb’s Shady Acres Golf Course for their third titles in as many Findlay Area Golf Association (FAGA) tournaments.

Foltz was red hot on a warm, breezy day, carding a 7-under par 65 in two trips around the 9-hole course. Austin Radcliff (79) edged Carter Brand (81) for second in the boys 16-18 division.

Harris won her third straight tournament in the girls 14-18 group, shooting an 84 to finish ahead of Chloe Holliday (88) and Jordan Bucher (94).

Andrew Kuenzli won his second title in three FAGA tournamenst with an 81 in the boys 14-15 division. Henry Rill carded a 5-over 77 in the boys 12-13 division, while Sam Swisher’s 52 topped the 9-hole competition in the boys 10-11 event.

FAGA GOLF

AT BIRCH RUN GOLF CLUB

BOYS 16-18 — 1, Hunter Foltz 65. 2, Austin Radcliff 79. 3, Carter Brand 81.

BOYS 14-15 — 1, Andrew Kuenzli 81. 2, Noah Brand 87. 3, Travis Neumeister 91.

BOYS 12-13 — 1, Henry Rill 77. 2, Owen Coffey 83. 3, Carson Foltz 85.

BOYS 10-11 — 1, Sam Swisher 52. 2, Isaac Dyer 56. 3, Ryan Clarke 58.

GIRLS 14-18 — 1, Emma Harris 84. 2, Chloe Holliday 88. 3, Jordan Bucher 94.

NWC scholar athletes

The Northwest Conference has announced its scholar athletes for the spring season of the 2016-17 school year.

To be eligible, student athletes must have lettered in a varsity sport and maintained a GPA of 3.5-4.0 (gold) or 3.00-3.49 (silver).

Below are area spring athletes were won the award.

Ada

BOYS’ TRACK — (gold) Nathan Mattson, Noah Mattson, Jake Agin, Larry Zembower, Addul-Gader Bagais, Miguel Jordan, Carson Hissong, Alex Morgan, Nicholas Kamatali. (silver) Michael Crouse.

GIRLS’ TRACK — (gold) Libbie Milks, Grace Nelson, Caitlyn Stover, Morgan Swick, Hailey Callahan, Anabel Alexander, Mara Guyton, Katie Butterfield, Nora Dellifield, Kendal Guagenti, Abigail James, Ruth Pfeiffer. (silver) Olivia Ennis, Gizem Tanriverdi.

BASEBALL — (gold) Seth Evans, Aaron Everhart, Austin Amburgey, Jackson Conrad. (silver) Alex Sweigart.

SOFTBALL — (gold) Madisyn Gossard, Kaiti Newland, Sydney Newland, Olivia Alexander, Taryn Fullom, Raina England, Alexis Ennis, Nicki Lehsten, Sidney Gossard. Teara Coulson.

BOYS’ TENNIS — (gold) Zach Beaschler, Eli Garmon, Evan Smittle, Cade Mullins, Jake Colwell, Acel Gamble, Xavier Hollinger, Nathan Hurtig, Issac Spar, Hunter Wells, Theodore Hadley.

Bluffton

BOYS’ TRACK — (gold) Tanner Pinks, Logan Rhodes, Xavier Dunifon, Baylor Garmatter, Cole Wilson, Kaleb Jefferson, Luke Young, Jackson Steinmetz, Nick Marcum, Antony Kingsley, Christopher, Harnish, Josh Begg, Trevor Bassitt, Isaac Andreas. (silver) Deandre Nassar, Owen Bischoff, Chad Veit.

GIRLS’ TRACK — (gold) Madison Bassett, Katie Wright, Kayla White, Abbey Gambrell, Darby Prichard, Ana Spiridigliozzi, Emily Metzger, Sierra Ribley, Karis Wilson, Kelli Leugers, Alison Wise, Sydney Hoff, Lucie Fett, Leah Conley, Kayla Kindle, Sarah Theisen, Haley Baker. (silver) Sarah Cartwright, Arielle O’Neal, Joscelin Reineke, Chase Koontz, Alyssa Casemier.

BASEBALL — (gold) Zane Myers, Aaron Belcher, Braeden Edwards, Kaden Reneker, Colin Phillips, Dakota Bricker, Tyler McLaughlin, Matt Bowden. (silver) Brice Rayle, Jason Bracy.

SOFTBALL — (gold) Libby Schaadt, Brinkley Garmatter, Grace Nickels, Aimee Ritter, Katie Prater, Averey Rumer, Jazmynn Wilson, Abbie Parkins.

SOFTBALL — (silver) Mara Minnig, Alivia Koenig, Ameiri Siferd.

BOYS’ TENNIS — (gold) Brice Metzger, Christian Groman, Levi Mikesell, Trevor Bunch, Tad Steiner. (silver) Korey Strahm, Gabe Denecker, Ryan Sprague, Justin Haggard, Jaret Geiser, Jake Staley.

Columbus Grove

BOYS’ TRACK — (gold) Caiden Grothaus, Grant Cassidy, Ryan Tabler, Preston Brubaker, Logan Ridenour, Enoch Jones, Breece Pingle. (silver) Rece Roney, Lachlan Clymer, Ross Renner, Tanner Smith, Jordan Bellman.

GIRLS’ TRACK — (gold) Macy McCluer, Kara Sanderson, Jade Clement, Allison Choi, Taylor Ellerbrock, Kayla Reynolds, Carlee McCluer, Hallie Malsam, Kirsten Malsam, Leah Myerholtz, Autumn Thompson, Amy Vorst, Madison Nicklaus, Cassidy Brinkman, Alyssa Ellerbrock, Makena Doseck, Becca Choi, Leanndra Price. (silver) Haley Roe, Alycea Ruhlen, Rylee Sybert, Madisyn Maag, Sydney Witteborg.

BASEBALL — (gold) Reid Stechschulte, Adam Birkemeier, Ethan Blankemeyer, Brady Hauenstein. (silver) Owen Fuerst.

SOFTBALL — (gold) Grace Schroeder, Jenny Ellerbrock, Madison Nusbaum, Lauren Birkemeier, Victoria Warnecke, Abby Gladwell. (silver) Teyah Sautter, Danielle Bame, Joy Stechschulte, Emily Watt.

