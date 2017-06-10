FAST swimming: Spradlin shines on first day

Ethan Spradlin figured in a first, a second and a third on Friday in leading the Findlay Area Swim Team during the opening day of the 35th annual Flag City Invitational swim meet at the Riverside Park Pool.

Spradlin anchored the winning 800-meter relay team in the men’s 17-over division, joining Parker Stocker, Selby Wilt and Zane Laws to post a top time of 9:22.98.

Spradlin was also second in the 15-16 age division of the 400 free (4:47.77) and third (5:24.27) behind former FAST teammate Brady Ireland (5:19.58) in the 400 individual medley. Ireland, who swims for Toledo St. Francis at the high school level and with the Greater Toledo Aquatic Club during the long course season, won the 200 freestyle and was second in the 100 butterfly in helping St. Francis win the Three Rivers Athletic Conference last January.

Also in the men’s 17-over division, Ben Sealts placed second (4:54.59) and Luke Kleman third (5:14.69) in the 400 free. Both swim for the Putnam County YMCA Swim Team after completing their high school careers at Ottawa-Glandorf.

In the boys 13-14 competiton, Stocker was third (4:51.30), Laws fifth (5:18.33) and Joseph Vasiloff seventh (5:25.14) in the 400 free. Wilt was seventh (5:58.14) in the 400 IM.

Delaney Spradlin had the top finish among FAST’s female swimmers, placing third in the 200 IM (2:56.24) in the 11-12 age group. Spradlin was also a member of the fifth-place 800 free relay team (10:43.57), along with Sydney Porinchok, Paige Black and Gabby Diehl.

In the 13-14 division, Diehl was fifth (5:23.88) in the 400 free and Black sixth (6:12.08) in the 400 IM. Porinchok was sixth (6:13.76) in the 15-16 girls 400 IM.

Michela Nordhaus was forth (21:03.66) in the 17-over women’s 1,500, and Kirsten Stevens was fifth (4:43.22) in the 9-10 girls 200 breaststroke.

FAST was in fifth place with 287 team points in the annual event. The Westerville Aquatic Club led the 18-team field with 807 points. The Buckeye Swim Club was second by a slight 535-511 edge over the Greater Toledo Aquatic Club.

The meet continues today and Sunday, with morning sessions beginning at 8:30 a.m. and afternoon competition at 1:30 p.m. both days.

WINNERS & TOP AREA FINISHES

WOMENS 17-AND-OVER DIVISION

1,500 FREE — 1, Meghan Burnard (Bowling Green SC) 19:08.13. 4, Michaela Nordhaus (FAST) 21:03.66.

800 FREE RELAY — 1, Buckeye Swim Club 9:56.40. 5, FAST (Sydney Porinchok, Delaney Spradlin, Paige Black, Gabby Diehl) 10:43.57.

400 IM — 1, Burnard (Bowling Green SC) 5:45.68.

400 FREE — 1, Caroline Neely (Bowling Green SC) 5:03.69.

GIRLS 15-16 DIVISION

1,500 FREE — 1, Elizabeth Intihar (Buckeye SC) 18:54.40.

400 IM — 1, Rona Mejiritski (Bowling Green SC) 5:37.93. 6, Porinchok (FAST) 6:13.76.

400 FREE — 1, Intihar (Buckeye SC) 4:46.76. 8, Alexis Kitchen (Putnam County) 5:45.66.

GIRLS 13-14 DIVISION

1,500 FREE — 1, Julia Quin (Kettering City ST) 19:21.41.

400 IM — 1, Julia Beer (Sylvania AC) 5:36.33. 6, Black (FAST) 6:12.08.

400 FREE — 1, Joslyn Jurski (Toledo YMCA) 5:02.42. 5, Diehl (FAST) 5:23.88. 12, Katie Suermann (FAST) 5:45.38.

GIRLS 12-UNDER DIVISION

1,500 FREE — 1, Ella Schirtzinger (Westerville AC) 24:06.74.

GIRLS 11-12 DIVISION

200 FLY — 1, Jillian Lynam (SWAC Team) 2:46.01.

200 IM — 1, Lyman (SWAC) 2:44.26. 3, Delaney Spradlin (FAST) 2:56.24.

200 BREAST — 1, Gwen Stacey (Westerville AC) 3:08.56.

400 IM — 1, Stacey (Westerville AC) 6:05.24.

400 FREE — 1, Lynam (SWAC Team) 5:05.06.

GIRLS 9-10 DIVISION

200 IM –1, Kaitlyn Sallows (Buckeye SC) 3:01.99. 11, Kirsten Stevens (FAST) 4:04.50.

400 FREE — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 5:28.97.

GIRLS 10-UNDER DIVISION

200 FLY — 1, Faith Krueger (Greater Toledo AC) 3:12.51.

400 IM — 1, Krueger (Greater Toledo AC) 6:28.68.

200 BREAST — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 3:29.79. 5, Stevens (FAST) 4:43.22.

GIRLS 8-UNDER DIVISION

200 FLY — 1, Maura Desmond (Greater Toledo AC) 4:00.70.

400 FREE — 1, Desmond (Greater Toledo AC) 7:27.23.

MENS 17-AND-OVER DIVISION

1,500 FREE — 1, Logan Indest (Buckeye SC) 18:19.57.

800 FREE RELAY — 1, FAST (Parker Stocker, Shelby Wilt, Zane Laws, Ethan Spradlin) 9:22.98.

400 IM — 1, Indest (Buckeye SC) 5:09.56.

400 FREE — 1, Dominic Carifa (Westerville AC) 4:38.69. 2, Ben Sealtz (Putnam County) 4:54.59. 3, Luke Kleman (Putnam County) 5:14.69.

BOYS 15-16 DIVISION

200 FLY — 1, Theo Jones (Greater Toledo AC) 18:34.62.

400 IM — 1, Zach McClellan (Greater Toledo AC) 5:05.53. 3, Spradlin (FAST) 5:24.27.

400 FREE — 1m Braydon Kime (Kettering City ST) 4:38.90. 2, Spradlin (FAST) 4:47.77.

BOYS 13-14 DIVISION

200 FLY — 1, Charlie Clark (Vacation SC) 17:59.45.

400 IM — 1, John Burnard (Bowling Green SC) 5:13.61. 7, Wilt (FAST) 5:58.14.

400 FREE — 1, Brogan Robinson (Westerville AC) 4:39.11. 3, Parker Stocker (FAST) 4:51.30. 5, Laws (FAST) 5:18.33. ,7, Joseph Vasiloff (FAST) 5:25.14. 9, Gus Cleary (FAST) 6:08.18.

BOYS 12-UNDER DIVISION

200 FLY — 1, Jack Delligatti (Westerville AC) 25:08.28.

BOYS 11-12 DIVISION

200 FLY — 1, Owen Dankert (Three Rivers AC) 2:41.78.

400 IM — 1, David Grant (Vacation SC) 6:06.13.

200 BREAST — 1, Dankert (Three Rivers AC) 3:03.47. 6, Riley Verb (Putnam County) 3:21.18.

400 FREE — 1, Ethan Jones (Bowling Green SC) 5:14.99.

BOYS 10-UNDER DIVISION

200 FLY — 1, David Liu (Greater Toledo AC) 3:16.44.

400 IM — 1, Liu (Greater Toledo AC) 6:35.30.

200 BREAST — 1, Hayden Lynam (SWAC Team) 3:37.41.

BOYS 9-10 DIVISION

400 FREE — 1, Andrew Huang (Buckeye SC) 5:41.39.

Comments

comments