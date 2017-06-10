Legion baseball: Ottawa sends Post 3 to its first loss

OTTAWA — Ryan McCracken delivered a two-run single in the first inning and a three-double in the second, fueling two early rallies that carried Ottawa’s Legion baseball team to a 13-2 romp over Findlay on Friday in the opening round of the Tawa Run Classic at Ottawa’s Memorial Park.

Kaden Sullivan and Derek Buss had two hits and two RBI each. Corbin Niese (1B, 2B) and Ryan Gossard (2-1B) also had two hits for Ottawa (2-7), which scored six runs in the top of the first inning and tacked on another five runs in the second.

Dakota Bricker had a single and a triple and Philip Buckingham and Trey Bame had RBI singles for Findlay (5-2).

The tournament continues today with Findlay facing Sandusky at 10 a.m. and Ashland at 3 p.m.

Ottawa 650 20 — 13 12 0

Findlay 010 10 — 2 5 1

WP — Youngpeter. LP — Insley (1-1). TOp hitters: (Ott) Niese 1B, 2B; Sullivan 2-1B, 2 RBI; Gossard 2-1B; Buss 2-1B, 2 RBI; McCracken 1B, 2B, 5 RBI. (Fin) Bricker 1B, 3B; P. Buckingham 1B, RBI; Bame 1B, RBI.

records: Ottawa 2-7, Findlay 5-2.

