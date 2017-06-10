Prep track: All-Time Courier Track Honor Roll

The Courier began publishing a track and field honor roll before any newspaper in this part of the state.

It has been a staple of the Saturday morning sports section each spring for more than 30 years.

A total of 11 individuals and a pair of relays qualified for the girls Courier All-Time Track Honor Roll list this season.

Area individuals had a dominant season in the throws. Molly Leppelmeier finished her career with Division III state titles in the shot put and discus and has the top distance in both the shot put (49-8) and discus (171-5) for the The Courier’s coverage area all-time in both events.

Findlay’s Zaresha Neal had the No. 2 all-time discus throw at 164-5. Leipsic’s Grace Rigel had the 12th-best shot put mark (45-1) and Riverdale’s Carrol Pauley is 16th on the all-time discus (145-5) list.

After setting the all-time mark in the girls high jump at 5-10 last year, Ottoville’s Brooke Mangas now has the No. 2 mark as well after her leap of 5-8 earlier this season.

St. Wendelin’s Sophia Volpe took over the top spot in the 3,200 run as she became the first area girl to post a sub-11 minute time (10:55.27). Volpe is second in the 1,600 (5:04.63). Mohawk’s Destini Oler (14th, 800, 2:16.75) and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Melissa Knott (6th, 100 hurdles, 14.72) also cracked the all-time honor roll.

Ottoville’s 1,600 relay (8th, 3:59.23) and Liberty-Benton’s 3,200 relay (5th, 9:28.36) also made the list.

As for the boys all-time list, Bluffton’s Trevor Bassitt ran the fastest 300 hurdles race in the Courier’s coverage area when he clocked a time of 37.94 at the state meet. Bassitt also ran the No. 3 time all-time in the 100 hurdles (14.20).

Columbus Grove’s Rece Roney made the all-time track honor roll in the shot put (7th, 58-½), Cory-Rawson’s Mason Warnimont qualified for the list in the 200 (6th, 21.75) and Nick Bame (6th, 1:54.59) and Brendan Siefker (8th, 4:21.15) made the cut in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs respectively.

The following are the all-time season’s bests on the Courier All-Time Track Honor Roll.

Girls Track

Shot Put

1, Molly Leppelmeier, McComb, 2017 49-8

2, Jackie Leppelmeier, McComb, 2011 49-3½

3, Lynea Diller, Columbus Grove, 2016 47-7½

4, Stacy Wannemacher, Ottoville, 2006 47-1½

5, Molly Leppelmeier, McComb 46-9

6, Jackie Leppelmeier, McComb, 2010 46-6½

7, Meghan Horn, Upper Sandusky, 2002 45-11½

8, Alyssa Gary, Liberty-Benton, 2011 45-11

9, Caity Matter, Bluffton, 2000 45-9¼

10, Rebecca Leppelmeier, McComb, 2013 45-7¾

11, Grace Rigel, Leipsic, 2016 45-3

12, Grace Rigel, Leipsic, 2017 45-1

12, Holly Averesch, Leipsic, 2015 45-0

13, Meghan Horn, Upper Sandusky, 2001 44-11½

14, Stacy Wannemacher, Ottoville, 2005 44-6¾

Discus

1. Molly Leppelmeier, McComb, 2017 171-5

2. Zaresha Neal, Findlay, 2017 164-5

3, Lynea Diller, Columbus Grove, 2016 159-6

4, Rebecca Leppelmeier, McComb, 2013 155-2½

5, Holly Averesch, Leipsic, 2015 155-0

6, Alyssa Gary, Liberty-Benton, 2012 150-6

7, Holly Averesch, Leipsic, 2014 149-8

8, Caity Matter, Bluffton, 2000 149-6

9, Alyssa Gary, Liberty-Benton, 2011 149-4

10, Carroll Pauley, Riverdale, 2015 148-11

11, Alyssa Gary, Liberty-Benton, 2010 148-9

12, Jen Williams, Findlay, 1997 148-7

13, Kori Reiser, Elmwood, 2012 148-7

14, Lyne’a Diller, Columbus Grove, 2015 148-6

15, Molly Leppelmeier, McComb, 2016 146-7

14, Stacey Wannemacher, Ottoville, 2004 145-11

16, Jackie Leppelmeier, McComb, 2011 145-5

16, Carrol Pauley, Riverdale, 2017 145-5

17, Jackie Leppelmeier, McComb, 2010 143-1

High Jump

1, Brooke Mangas, Ottoville, 2016 5-10

2, Brooke Mangas, Ottoville, 2017 5-8

2, Lydia Guagenti, Bluffton, 2011 5-8

2, Lydia Guagenti, Bluffton, 2012 5-8

2, Brooke Mangas, Ottoville, 2015 5-8

6, Beth Baldridge, Carey, 1997 5-7¼

7, Beth Baldridge, Carey, 1998 5-7

8, Cara May, Columbus Grove, 2005 5-6

8, Kerri Kraus, Upper Sandusky, 2004 5-6

8, Emily Herring, Upper Sandusky, 2000 5-6

8, Kristen Mowrey, Van Buren, 2000 5-6

8, Kristen Mowrey, Van Buren, 1999 5-6

8, Ann Stechschulte, Bluffton, 1997 5-6

8, Michelle Harris, Riverdale, 1990 5-6

8, Julie Bruggemeier, Old Fort, 1991 5-6

8, Suzy Rausch, Cory-Rawson, 1983 5-6

8, Lydia Guagenti, Bluffton, 2009 5-6

8, Riley Eversole, Columbus Grove, 2012 5-6

8, Lindsey Bishop, Liberty-Benton, 2016 5-6

Long Jump

1, Sarah Benson, Van Buren, 2012 18-4½

2, Colleen Abke, Elmwood, 1985 18-3

3, Sarah Benson, Van Buren, 2011 18-2½

4, Abbie Stechschulte, Col. Grove, 2000 17-10

5, Cassie Walters, Arcadia, 1984 17-9¾

5, Kathy McCarthy, Upper Sandusky, 1991 17-9¾

5, Lindsey Bishop, Liberty-Benton, 2016 17-9¾

7, LeeAnn Watkins, North Baltimore, 1994 17-8½

7, Sarah Benson, Van Buren, 2013 17-8½

7, Julie Weising, Liberty-Benton, 1993 17-8½

7, Shelly Price, Arlington, 1984 17-8½

Pole Vault

1, Ellie Braidic, Pandora-Gilboa, 2012 12-11

2, Tori Meyer, Patrick Henry, 2011 12-8

3, Amanda Hotaling, North Baltimore, 2012 12-6

4, Amanda Hotaling, North Baltimore, 2011 12-4

5, Amanda Hotaling, North Baltimore, 2010 12-3

5, Ellie Braidic, Pandora-Gilboa, 2010 12-3

7, Jenna Oard, Columbus Grove, 2006 12-2

8, Willow Thompson, Arlington, 2014 12-1

9, Tori Meyer, Patrick Henry, 2010 11-9

9, Willow Thompson, Arlington, 2013 11-9

11, Ellie Braidic, Pandora-Gilboa, 2011 11-8

11, Amanda Hotaling, North Baltimore, 2009 11-8

11, Jenna Oard, Columbus Grove, 2005 11-8

100 Meters

1, Michaela Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2015 11.67

2, Bonnie Stratton, Bluffton, 2008 11.8

3, Michaela Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2013 11.86

3, Michaela Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2016 11.86

5, Katie Reiser, Elmwood, 2010 12.0

6, Michaela Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2014 12.01

7, Renee Schumacker, Ottawa-Glandorf, 1991 12.1

7, Bonnie Stratton, Bluffton, 2009 12.1

9, Jana Dearth, Cory-Rawson, 1998 12.2

9, Ashley Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2003 12.2

9, Madison Stechschulte, OGlandorf, 2015 12.20

9, Monica Stone, Elmwood, 1988 12.2

9, Katie Reiser, Elmwood, 2009 12.2

9, Sarah Benson, Van Buren, 2013 12.2

200 Meters

1, Michaela Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2015 24.19

2, Michaela Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2016 24.35

3, Bonnie Stratton, Bluffton, 2008 24.6

4, Michaela Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2013 24.63

5, Katie Reiser, Elmwood, 2010 24.7

6, Michaela Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2014 24.86

7, Madison Stechschulte, O-Glandorf, 2015 24.96

8, Sarah Benson, Van Buren,, 2013 25.00

8, Katie Reiser, Elmwood, 2009 25.0

10, Katie Reiser, Elmwood, 2008 25.2

10, Jana Dearth, Cory-Rawson, 1997 25.2

12, Madison Stechschulte, O-Glandorf, 2014 25.25

13, Danielle Jacoby, Carey, 2007 25.3

13, Ashley Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2003 25.3

13, Hannah Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2009 25.3

13. Shelby Stump, Hardin Northern, 2010 25.3

400 Meters

1, Danielle Jacoby, Carey, 2007 56.8

2, Lori Bruskotter, Fort Jennings, 2013 57.62

3, Katie Reiser, Elmwood, 2010 57.7

4, Danielle Gottfried, Upper Sandusky, 2000 57.7

5, Jamie Depinet, New Riegel, 2004 57.8

6, Janine May, Findlay, 2004 57.9

6, Shelby Stump, Hardin Northern, 2011 57.9

8, Lauren Smith, Van Buren, 2002 58.1

9, Shelby Stump, Hardin Northern, 2010 58.2

9, Hannah Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2011 58.2

9, Emily Heitmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2007 58.2

9, Jamie Depinet, New Riegel, 2006 58.2

800 Meters

1, Leah Recker, Liberty-Benton, 2016 2:11.95

2, Hannah Chappell-Dick, Bluffton, 2012 2:12.13

3, Lauren Slusser, Columbus Grove, 2001 2:14.1

4, Leah Recker, Liberty-Benton, 2015 2:14.39

5, Kesha Brooks, Liberty-Benton, 2006 2:14.5

6, Elissa Ellerbrock, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2014 2:14.83

7, Keri Hilty, Bluffton, 2003 2:15.5

8, Elissa Ellerbrock, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2015 2:15.52

9, Maddie Borer, St. Wendelin, 2016 2:15.53

10, Hannah Gephart, Findlay, 2008 2:15.8

11, Ann Stechschulte, Bluffton, 1996 2:16.3

12, Hannah Roebke, Cory-Rawson, 2014 2:16.39

13, Jessica Falk, Upper Sandusky, 2000 2:16.6

14, Destini Oler, Mohawk, 2017 2:16.75

15, Alana Margraf, New Riegel, 2003 2:16.8

16, Lauren Slusser, Columbus Grove, 2002 2:17.0

17, Kesha Brooks, Liberty-Benton, 2007 2:17.3

1,600 Meters

1, Emily Stahl, Findlay, 2015 5:00.16

2, Sophia Volpe, St. Wendelin, 2017 5:04.63

3, Meghan Bartel, Liberty-Benton, 2015 5:04.82

4, Sophia Volpe St. Wendelin, 2016 5:05.49

5, Micki Bish, Liberty-Benton, 1988 5:06.0

6, Meghan Bartel, Liberty-Benton, 2016 5:06.14

7, Deanna Horne, Liberty-Benton, 1985 5:07.5

8, Shayla Siefker, Ottoville, 2011 5:07.6

9, Carime Reinhart, Hopewell-Loudon, 2004 5:08.3

10, Shayla Siefker, Ottoville, 2010 5:08.4

11, Carime Reinhart, Hopewell-Loudon, 2001 5:08.5

12, Shayla Siefker, Ottoville, 2009 5:08.6

13, Ann Stechschulte, Bluffton, 1997 5:08.7

14, Carime Reinhart, Hopewell-Loudon, 2003 5:08.9

15, Deanna Horne, Liberty-Benton, 1984 5:09.3

3,200 Meters

1, Sophia Volpe, St. Wendelin, 2017 10:55.27

2, Brier Sterling, Findlay, 2009 11:02.2

3, Carrie Smith, Liberty-Benton, 1997 11:04.0

4, Emily Stahl, Findlay, 2015 11:07.74

5, Carime Reinhart, H-Loudon, 2001 11:08.3

6, Emily Stahl, Findlay, 2014 11:11.68

7, Brier Sterling, Findlay, 2007 11:12.2

7, Allison Leckrone, Findlay, 2007 11:12.2

9, Abbie Selhorst, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2008 11:14.1

10, Carrie Fett, Bluffton, 2003 11:16.3

11, Carime Reinhart, H-Loudon, 2004 11:17.0

12, Jen Spieldenner, Findlay, 2002 11:18.7

13, Carime Reinhart, H-Loudon, 2002 11:18.9

100 Intermediate Hurdles

1, Abbie Stechschulte, Columbus Grove, 2003 14.3

2, Kristen Mowrey, Van Buren, 2000 14.5

3, Wolf, Upper Sandusky, 1996 14.6

3, Samantha Rhodes, Liberty-Benton, 2012 14.6

5, Whitney Goller, Liberty-Benton, 2009 14.7

6, Melissa Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2017 14.72

7, Jackie Inkrott, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2002 14.9

8, Jackie Inkrott, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2000 15.0

8, Sara Morman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2005 15.0

8. Jaunna Gase, Fostoria St. Wendelin, 2010 15.0

11, Paige Vaupel, LIberty-Benton, 2008 15.1

11, Kendra Bassitt, Bluffton, 2007 15.1

11, Wells, McComb, 2004 15.1

11, Kelly Spurlock, Carey, 2003 15.1

11, Wells, McComb, 2003 15.1

11, Amanda Walsh, Liberty-Benton, 1997 15.1

11, Abbie Stechschulte, Columbus Grove, 2001 15.1

11, Barb Kirian, Arcadia, 1995 15.1

11, Jaunna Gase, Fostoria St. Wendelin, 2009 15.1

11, Brenda Terrian, Liberty-Benton, 1993 15.1

300 Low Hurdles

1, Allison Schroeder, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2007 43.9

1, Kristen Mowrey, Van Buren, 2000 43.9

3. Kristen Mowrey, Van Buren, 1999 44.3

4, Allison Schroeder, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2008 44.4

5, Samantha Rhodes, Liberty-Benton, 2012 44.5

6, Mikaela Ramsey, Findlay, 2016 44.54

7, Kayla Brown, Riverdale, 2007 44.7

8, Tracy Douce, Bluffton, 1988 44.8

9, Kayla Brown, Riverdale, 2009 44.9

10, Tracy Douce, Bluffton, 1987 45.0

11, Allison Schroeder, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2006 45.2

11, Lynzi Daughenbaugh, U. Sandusky, 2009 45.2

11, Tricia Erford, Liberty-Benton, 2002 45.2

400 Relay

1, Bluffton, 2007 49.4

1, Upper Sandusky, 2006 49.4

1, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2002 49.4

4, Carey, 2005 49.6

4, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2004 49.6

6, Liberty-Benton, 2014 49.68

7, Upper Sandusky, 2007 49.9

7, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2012 49.9

9, Cory-Rawson, 1997 50.0

10, Columbus Grove, 2014 50.06

11, Ottawa-Glandorf, 1992 50.1

11, Ottawa-Glandorf, 1993 50.1

800 Relay

1, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2013 1:43.7

2, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2015 1:43.72

3, Upper Sandusky, 2006 1:43.8

4, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2014 1:43.87

5, Bluffton, 2008 1:43.9

6, Carey, 2004 1:44.2

7, Carey, 2005 1:44.4

8, Liberty-Benton, 1997 1:44.5

9, Liberty-Benton, 2016 1:44.61

10, Columbus Grove, 2008 1:44.8

11, Upper Sandusky, 2009 1:44.8

12, Upper Sandusky, 2007 1:44.9

13. Fort Jennings, 2013 1:45.11

1,600 Relay

1, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2007 3:56.5

2, Fostoria, 1985 3:57.8

3, Columbus Grove, 2008 3:58.0

4, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2005 3:58.2

5, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2008 3:58.8

6, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2015 3:58.99

7, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2006 3:59.2

8, Ottoville, 2017 3:59.23

9, Cory-Rawson, 1997 3:59.7

10, Cory-Rawson, 1998 3:59.8

11, Carey, 2005 4:00.0

12, Liberty-Benton, 2003 4:00.1

3,200 Relay

1, Findlay, 2009 9:17.7

2, Liberty-Benton, 2016 9:19.74

3, Upper Sandusky, 1996 9:25.8

4, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2008 9:26.6

5, Liberty-Benton, 2017 9:28.36

6, Findlay, 2007 9:28.7

7, Liberty-Benton, 2006 9:32.0

8, Findlay, 2008 9:32.9

9, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2006 9:33.1

10, Liberty-Benton, 2007 9:33.5

11, Liberty-Benton, 2015 9:35.56

12, Ottoville, 2009 9:36.0

13, Liberty-Benton, 2012 9:37.1

Boys Track

Shot Put

1, John Cornelius, Elmwood, 1988 60-5¼

2, Curtis Hoag, Riverdale, 2006 60-3

3, Dave Sprouse, Findlay, 1986 59-7¾

4, Matt Knippen, Ottoville, 2004 58-8½

5, Cory Echelberry, Fostoria, 1999 58-6

6, Jake Carrizales, Patrick Henry, 2013 58-1½

7, Rece Roney, Columbus Grove, 2017 58-½

8, Cory Meuleman, Columbus Grove, 2007 57-9½

9, Dave Sprouse, Findlay, 1985 57-5½

10, Ken Diltz, Continental, 2002 57-5½

11, Blake Maag, Columbus Grove, 2002 57-2¼

Discus

1, Cory Echelberry, Fostoria, 1999 203-7

2, Cory Meuleman, Columbus Grove, 2007 188-4

3, Austin Boyd, Liberty-Benton, 2016 188-0

4, A.J. Granger, Liberty-Benton, 1996 187-0

5, Shae Watkins, Arcadia, 2016 186-8

6, Shae Watkins, Arcadia, 2015 186-7

7, Dakota Vogt, Columbus Grove, 2013 185-8

8, Blaine Maag, Columbus Grove, 2005 184-8

9, Jason Hicks, Bluffton, 1997 181-0

10, Mike Dillon, Findlay, 1984 180-2½

11, Steve Dillingham, North Baltimore, 1985 179-10

12, Blaine Maag, Columbus Grove, 2004 179-3

13, Cory Echelberry, Fostoria, 1998 178-10

High Jump

1, Tyler Brown, Findlay, 2013 6-10¼

2, Tyler Brown, Findlay, 2012 6-8¼

3, Willie Vent, Upper Sandusky, 1989 6-8

3, Pete Beck, Carey, 1992 6-8

5, Aaron Bodart, Fostoria St. Wendelin, 1996 6-7¾

6, Tom Hochstettler, Pandora-Gilboa, 2010 6-7½

7, Aaron Bodart, Fostoria St. Wendelin, 1997 6-7

7, Mark Hiser, Fostoria, 1992 6-7

7, Chad Sendelbach, Hopewell-Loudon, 1992 6-7

7, Nate Neuenschwander, Pandora-Gilboa, 1991 6-7

7, Willie Vent, Upper Sandusky, 1988 6-7

7, Chad Olds, Continental, 1989 6-7

7, Travis Eickholt, Ottoville, 2010 6-7

Long Jump

1, Tyler Brown, Findlay, 2013 23-9¾

2, Sam Spallinger, Pandora-Gilboa, 2010 23-9

3, Bobby Gibson, Riverdale, 2000 22-10¼

4, Nick Newman, Continental, 2003 22-7¼

5, Sam Spallinger, Pandora-Gilboa, 2009 22-7

5, B.J. Lawson, Liberty-Benton, 2014 22-7

7, Troy Yant, Bluffton, 1985 22-6½

8, T.J. Imm, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2002 22-6¼

9, Jared Krout, Arlington, 2006 22-6

10, Tyler Brown, Findlay, 2012 22-4

11, Steve Endicott, Van Buren, 1984 22-3¾

Pole Vault

1, Heath Nickles, Columbus Grove, 2008 16-1½

2, Heath Nickles, Columbus Grove, 2007 15-7

3, Tyler Wolfe, Columbus Grove, 2011 15-6

4, Shane Shockey, Bluffton, 2006 15-5½

5, Dylan Cornwell, Liberty-Benton, 2014 15-5

6, Tyler Wolfe, Columbus Grove, 2010 15-4

6, Brad Keller, Liberty-Benton, 2011 15-4

8, Collin Grothaus, Columbus Grove, 2013 15-3

9, Heath Nickles, Columbus Grove, 2006 15-0

9, Brad Keller, Liberty-Benton, 2009 15-0

9, Brad Keller, Liberty-Benton, 2010 15-0

9, Tyler Wolfe, Columbus Grove, 2012 15-0

9, Collin Grothaus, Columbus Grove, 2012 15-0

8, Cody Swisher, Findlay, 2012 15-0

9, Dylan Cornwell, Liberty-Benton, 2013 15-0

100 Meters

1, James Estrada, Fostoria, 1994 10.5

1, James Estrada, Fostoria, 1995 10.5

1, James Estrada, Fostoria, 1993 10.5

4, Travis Bolen, Hardin Northern, 2005 10.6

4, Sam Spallinger, Pandora-Gilboa, 2010 10.6

6, Josh Haddox, McComb, 2002 10.7

6, Billy Patton, Arlington, 1990 10.7

6, Sam Benjamin, Liberty-Benton, 2006 10.7

6, Steve Endicott, Van Buren, 1984 10.7

6, Ray Foster, Fostoria Senior, 2010 10.7

6, Aaron Coppler, Arlington, 2010 10.7

6, John Inniger, Arlington, 2011 10.7

200 Meters

1, Sam Spallinger, Pandora-Gilboa, 2010 21.6

2, John Inniger, Arlington, 2011 21.7

2, Jared Krout, Arlington, 2006 21.7

2, John Guagenti, Bluffton, 2008 21.7

2, Sam Spallinger, Pandora-Gilboa, 2009 21.7

6, Mason Warnimont, Cory-Rawson, 2017 21.75

7, Tyler Brown, Findlay, 2013 21.86

8, James Estrada, Fostoria, 1995 21.9

8, James Estrada, Fostoria, 1994 21.9

8, Sean Sewell, Cory-Rawson, 2009 21.9

11, Mason Warnimont, Cory-Rawson, 2016 21.96

12, Sam Benjamin, Liberty-Benton, 2006 22.0

12, James Estrada, Fostoria, 1993 22.0

400 Meters

1, Tyler Brown, Findlay, 2013 47.08

2, John Guagenti, Bluffton, 2008 47.4

3, Jared Krout, Arlington, 2006 47.8

4, John Henkelman, Findlay, 1996 48.1

5, Curtis Smithey, Elmwood, 2008 48.6

5, Sam Spallinger, Pandora-Gilboa, 2010 48.6

7, Tyler Brown, Findlay, 2012 48.7

8, Troy Jolliff, Bluffton, 1985 49.1

9, Jared Krout, Arlington, 2005 49.2

9, C.J. Finerd, McComb, 1996 49.2

800 Meters

1, Isaiah Gaines, Findlay, 2016 1:52.39

2, Seth Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2010 1:52.4

3, Seth Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2008 1:52.5

4, Isaiah Gaines, Findlay, 2015 1:54.02

5, Joseph Misamore, Findlay, 2016 1:54.04

6, Nick Bame, Hardin Northern, 2017 1:54.59

6, Ryan Sottoway, Findlay, 2006 1:54.6

7, Matt Schweingruber, Bluffton, 1994 1:55.0

8, Ryan Sottoway, Findlay, 2005 1:55.1

9, Ryan Sottoway, Findlay, 2004 1:55.2

9, Ted Simmons, Van Buren, 2014 1:55.2

10, Mike Stechschulte, Bluffton, 1992 1:55.3

11, Kent Collins, Upper Sandusky, 2002 1:55.4

11, Kent Collins, Upper Sandusky, 2003 1:55.4

13, Jacob Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2013 1:55.54

1,600 Meters

1, Sam Bell, Findlay, 1995 4:18.23

2, Brendan Siefker, Ottoville, 2016 4:18.84

3, Brett Baddorf, Findlay, 1997 4:19.0

4, Nick Bame, Hardin Northern, 2016 4:19.56

5, Mike Stechschulte, Bluffton, 1992 4:20.3

6, Matias Trampe-Kindt, O-Glandorf, 2014 4:20.30

7, Kenny Bateson, Elmwood, 2001 4:21.1

8, Brendan Siefker, Ottoville, 2017 4:21.15

9, Seth Butler, Liberty-Benton, 2010 4:21.6

10, Chad Hermiller, Columbus Grove, 1998 4:21.7

11, Shoayb Bascal, Findlay, 2009 4:21.8

12, Brian Meinardi, Liberty-Benton, 1995 4:21.8

13, Josh Souder, Fostoria St. Wendelin, 2002 4:22.0

14, Jason Bumb, New Riegel, 2004 4:22.3

3,200 Meters

1, Sam Bell, Findlay, 1995 9:18.52

2, Sam Bell, Findlay, 1994 9:25.14

3, Jake Graham, Findlay, 2013 9:29.84

4, Brendan Siefker, Ottoville, 2016 9:31.58

5, Shoayb Bascal, Findlay, 2009 9:32.3

6, Mondo Tijerina, Columbus Grove, 1988 9:33.7

7, Jason Bumb, New Riegel, 2004 9:33.9

8, Sam Bell, Findlay, 1993 9:35.3

9, Kevin Rigg, Columbus Grove, 1984 9:37.5

10, B.J. Hoff, Fostoria, 1990 9:37.5

11, Mondo Tijerina, Columbus Grove, 1989 9:37.6

110 High Hurdles

1, Lucas Horstman, Cory-Rawson, 2009 14.1

2, Lucas Horstman, Cory-Rawson, 2008 14.2

3, Trevor Bassitt, Bluffton, 2017 14.20

4, John Bowman, Liberty-Benton, 2005 14.3

4, Ryan Cook, Liberty-Benton, 2009 14.3

6, Jamie Clay, Fostoria, 1989 14.4

7, Zach Nye, Patrick Henry, 2014 14.45

8, Matthew Smith, Liberty-Benton, 2000 14.5

8, Martin Burke, Fostoria, 1998 14.5

10, Trevor Bassitt, Bluffton, 2016 14.53

11, Zach Nye, Patrick Henry, 2013 14.56

12, Craig Barker, McComb, 2004 14.6

12, Sam Busching, Liberty-Benton, 1998 14.6

12, Brian Ferris, Cory-Rawson, 2004 14.6

12, John Bowman, Liberty-Benton, 2004 14.6

12, Heath Nickles, Columbus Grove, 2008 14.6

12, Dakota Conkle, Liberty-Benton, 2012 14.6

12, Jay Mitsch, Carey, 1993 14.6

300 Intermediate Hurdles

1, Trevor Bassitt, Bluffton, 2017 37.94

2, Heath Nickles, Columbus Grove, 2008 38.5

3, Kyle Smithey, Elmwood, 2012 38.7

3, Doug Schweingruber, Bluffton, 1988 38.7

5, Doug Schweingruber, Bluffton, 1987 38.9

6, Heath Nickles, Columbus Grove, 2007 39.0

7, Mike Hengstetler, Arcadia, 1990 39.1

7, Drew Luginbuhl, Bluffton, 2011 39.1

9, John Bowman, Liberty-Benton, 2005 39.2

9, Lucas Horstman, Cory-Rawson, 2009 39.2

11, Michael Reinhart, New Riegel, 2009 39.3

11, Dustin Geckle, Continental, 2007 39.3

*NOTE: The OHSAA changed the hurdle height in 1987.

400 Relay

1, Findlay, 2013 42.9

2, Findlay, 2015 43.04

3, Bluffton, 1986 43.2

4, Liberty-Benton, 2005 43.3

4, Liberty-Benton, 2003 43.3

6, Patrick Henry, 2015 43.33

7, Patrick Henry, 2014 43.34

8, Columbus Grove, 2005 43.4

8, Liberty-Benton, 2006 43.4

10, Liberty-Benton, 2004 43.5

11, Liberty-Benton, 2013 43.51

12, Bluffton, 2014 43.54

13, Columbus Grove, 2003 43.6

13, Liberty-Benton, 2007 43.6

800 Relay

1, Bluffton, 2008 1:28.4

2, Bluffton, 2014 1:29.07

Findlay, 2015 1:30.16

3, Ada, 2013 1:30.26

Bluffton, 2015 1:30.27

4, Liberty-Benton, 2005 1:30.4

4, Liberty-Benton, 2006 1:30.4

6, Bluffton, 2006 1:30.6

Cory-Rawson, 2015 1:30.63

7, Patrick Henry, 2007 1:30.8

8, Findlay, 2013 1:30.86

9, Liberty-Benton, 2004 1:31.2

9, Pandora-Gilboa, 2009 1:31.2

11, Liberty-Benton, 2012 1:31.3

1,600 Relay

1, Bluffton, 2008 3:21.4

2, Bluffton, 2014 3:21.46

3, Bluffton, 1986 3:21.7

4, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2002 3:23.2

4, Pandora-Gilboa, 2003 3:23.2

6, Bluffton, 2006 3:23.3

7, Columbus Grove, 2003 3:23.4

8, Ottawa-Glandorf, 1988 3:23.5

9, Columbus Grove, 2002 3:23.6

10, Upper Sandusky, 1987 3:23.7

11, Bluffton, 1985 3:23.9

3,200 Relay

1, Upper Sandusky, 2002 7:55.1

2, Findlay, 1982 7:55.2

2, Bluffton, 1992 7:56.9

4, Bluffton, 1994 7:58.7

5, Upper Sandusky, 2003 7:58.9

5, Findlay, 2009 7:58.9

7, Columbus Grove, 2015 8:00.94

8, Findlay, 2001 8:01.0

9, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2015 8:01.32

10, Columbus Grove, 1996 8:02.0

11, Riverdale, 2015 8:02.35

12, Findlay, 2008 8:02.9

13, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2014 8:03.19

14, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2013 8:03.49

