FAST swimming: FAST swimmers win five titles

Findlay Area Swim Team swimmers accounted for five individual titles over the weekend when the local club hosted the 35th annual Flag City Invitational swim meet at Riverside Pool.

Delaney Spradlin figured in two of those victories, winning both the 50-meter butterfly (33.94) and the 100-meter freestyle (1:08.62) in the girls 11-12 age group.

FAST won two events in the boys 13-14 division, with Selby Wilt finishing first in the 50 free (27.61) and Parker Stocker capturing the 100 fly (1:06.58). Stocker and Wilt doubled up in the open 800-meter relay, joining Zane Laws and Ethan Spradlin to win that event with a time of 9:22.98.

Ethan Spradlin was also second in the 400 free (4:47.77) and third in the 400 individual medley in the boys 15-16 competition.

Stocker had just the one win, but earned a ton of third-place points in the 50 free (28.07), 200 free (2:17.65), 400 free (4:51.30), 200 backstroke (2:36.28) and 200 fly (2:44.76).

In addition to her first-place points in the 50 fly and 100 free, Delaney Spradlin earned FAST additional points by placing third in the 200 free (2:32.83) and 200 IM (2:56.24), fourth in the 100 back (1:22.12), fifth in the 50 free (32.60), sixth in the 50 back (38.72) and eighth in the 200 back (2:57.71) and 50 breaststroke (44.33).

Sydney Porinchok also placed in eight events in the girls 13-14 portion of the meet, finishing fourth in the 200 breast (3:18.01), fifth in the 100 breast (1:31.02), 200 fly (3:01.86) and 200 IM (2:55.61), sixth in the 50 free (31.53), 100 fly (1:18.50) and 400 IM (6:13.76) and seventh in the 100 free (1:10.89.)

Sarah Clinger, a state qualifier for the Findlay High swim team, didn’t win an event but was No. 2 in total points (121) in the girls 17-over division by placing fifth or better in eighth events: second in the 100 (1:30.26) and 200 (3:25.42) breaststroke, third in the 200 fly (3:00.87), fourth in the 100 back (1:21.35) and fifth in the 50 free (31.23), 200 free (2:38.59), 100 fly (1:15.81) and 200 IM (2:58.23).

Michaela Nordhaus, also swimming in the 17-over women’s divisions, placed third in the 200 back (2:54.52) and 100 breast (1:44.45) and fourth in both the 200 free (2:33.69) and 1500 free (21:03.66).

The Putnam County YMCA team captured a pair of relays.

Olivia Fenbert, Marissa Beckett, Gia Johnson and Taylor Knott teamed up to win the 200 free (2:17.79) and 400 free (5:05.59) relays.

Ben Sealts also won the 17-and over 200 backstroke in a time of 2:24.79 for the Putnam County squad.

Findlay’s Brady Ireland, who swims for Toledo St. Francis at the high school level and with the Greater Toledo Aquatic Club during the long course season, was second (154 points) to GTAC teammate Zach McClellan (164) for high-point honors in the boys 15-16 division. Ireland won the 50 (26.12) and 100 (56.77) freestyles, was second in four other events and swam a leg on four winning relays in helping the Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (4,9761/2) beat out the Westerville Aquatic Club (3,9281/2) for the large team championship.

The Bowling Green Swim Club (2,279) topped the Buckeye Swim Club (1,705) for the small team title.

FAST finished with 1,1531/2 points and finished eighth among th 20 teams that took part in the meet.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club 4,976½. 2, Westerville Aquatic Club 3,928½. 3, Bowling Green Swim Club 2,279. 4, Buckeye Swim Club 1,705. 5, Wapakoneta Family YMCA 1,314. 6, Sylvania Tsunami Swim Club 1,286. 7, San Otter Swimming 1,250½. 8, Findlay Area Swim Team 1,153½. 9, SWAC Swim Team 1,069. 10, Three Rivers Aquatic Club 922. 11, Vacationland Swim Club 539½. 12, Putnam County YMCA Swim Team 536½. 13, Toledo YMCA Swimming 456. 14, Kettering City Swim Team 301. 15, Fort Wayne Sharks 297. 16, Rocket Swim Club 156. 18, University Swim Club 115. 19, Dayton Raiders & Napoleon Aquatic Club 33.

WINNERS & AREA TOP 16 FINISHES

GIRLS 8-UNDER DIVISION

200 FREE — 1, Mia Harris (Greater Toledo AC) 3:21.22.

100 BACK — 1, Maura Desmond (Greater Toledo AC) 1:47.41.

50 BREAST — 1, Harris (Greater Toledo AC) 58.02.

50 FREE — 1, Harris (Greater Toledo AC) 43.03.

100 FREE — 1, Harris (Greater Toledo AC) 1:31.85.

100 BREAST — 1, Harris (Greater Toledo AC) 2:02.28.

50 BACK — 1, Desmond (Greater Toledo AC) 49.03.

50 FLY — 1, Desmond (Greater Toledo AC) 48.00.

GIRLS 9-10 DIVISION

200 FREE — 1, Kaitlyn Sallows (Buckeye SC) 2:34.09. 15, Kirsten Stevens (FAST) 3:36.19.

100 BACK — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 1:23.41.

100 FLY — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 1:24.16. 10, Stevens (FAST) 2:12.67.

50 BREAST — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 47.33. 5, Rory Youngpeter (Putnam County YMCA) 51.48. 15, Stevens (FAST) 1:00.49.

50 FREE — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 33.96.

100 FREE — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 1:12.44. 14, Youngpeter (Putnam County YMCA) 1:33.35.

100 BREAST — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 1:40.27. 6, Youngpeter (Putnam County YMCA) 1:51.98. 14, Stevens (FAST) 2:09.04.

50 BACK — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 39.35. 13, Youngpeter (Putnam County YMCA) 51.68. 15, Stevens (FAST) 52.29.

50 FLY _ 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 35.85. 15, Stevens (FAST) 57.46.

GIRLS 10-UNDER DIVISION

200 FREE RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (Kaelah Baccus, Kennedy Keefe, Meaghan Desmond, Faith Krueger) 2:35.87.

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (Baccus, Keefe, Desmond, Krueger) 2:57.11.

200 BACK — 1, Sallows (Buckeye SC) 2:55.89. 8, Stevens (FAST) 4:01.81.

GIRLS 11-12 DIVISION

200 FREE RELAY — 1, Putnam County YMCA (Taylor Knott, Marissa Beckett, Olivia Fenbert, Gia Johnson) 2:17.79.

200 FREE — 1, Jillian Lynam (SWAC) 2:25.47. 3, Delaney Spradlin (FAST) 2:32.83. 9, Marissa Beckett (Putnam County YMCA) 2:46.44.

100 BACK — 1, Emilia Green (Unattached) 1:19.41. 4, Spradlin (FAST) 1:22.12. 10, Fenbert (Putnam County YMCA) 1:24.87.

100 FLY — 1, Lynam (SWAC) 1:15.70.

50 BREAST — 1, Gwen Stacey (Westerville AC) 39.01. 8, Spradlin (FAST) 44.33.

50 FREE — 1, Green (Unattached) 31.83. 4, Fenbert (Putnam County YMCA) 32.31. 5, Spradlin (FAST) 32.60. 7, Johnson (Putnam County YMCA) 33.00. 15, Beckett (Putnam County YMCA) 34.80.

400 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Westerville Aquatic Club 5:40.51.

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Westerville Aquatic Club (Mariella Wilson, Stacey, Emma Stoll, Brenna Mowrey) 2:30.52. 3, Putnam County YMCA (Knott, Beckett, Fenbert, Johnson) 2:39.03.

200 BACK — 1, Harms (Greater Toledo AC) 2:52.03. 8,. Spradlin (FAST) 2:57.71.

100 FREE — 1, Delaney Spradlin (FAST) 1:08.62. 9, Johnson (Putnam County YMCA) 1:14.42.

100 BREAST — 1, Stacey (Westerville AC) 1:27.37.

50 BACK — 1, Green (Unattached) 36.77. 6, Spradlin (FAST) & Johnson (Putnam County YMCA) 38.72. 9, Fenbert (Putnam County YMCA) 39.27. 14, Beckett (Putnam County YMCA) 40.73.

50 FLY — 1, Spradlin (FAST) 33.94. 10, Fenbert (Putnam County YMCA) 36.82. 14, Johnson (Putnam County YMCA) 38.67. 15, Beckett (Putnam County YMCA) 39.22. 16, Knott (Putnam County YMCA) 40.56.

400 FREE RELAY — 1, Putnam County YMCA (Beckett, Knott, Fenbert, Johnson) 5:05.59.

GIRLS 13-14 DIVISION

200 BACK — 1, Julia Beer (Sylvania AC) 2:39.14.

50 FREE — 1, Molly Dynda (Greater Toledo AC) 29.74.

100 BREAST — 1, Mia Cheatwood (Greater Toledo AC) 1:22.01. 6, Paige Black (FAST) 1:29.06.

100 FLY — 1, Beer (Sylvania AC) 1:008.55. 14, Abby Warnecke (Putnam County YMCA) 1:26.81. 15, Paige Black (FAST) 1:27.27.

200 FREE — 1, Cheatwood (Greater Toledo AC) 2:24.74.

200 BREAST — 1, Cheatwood (Greater Toledo AC) 3:02.00. 6, Black (FAST) 3:14.24.

100 FREE — 1, Katie McKay (Three Rivers AC) 1:05.90.

200 FLY — 1, Beer (Sylvania AC) 2:41.76. 9, Black (FAST) 3:30.15.

100 BACK — 1, Beer (Sylvania AC) 1;16.12.

200 IM — 1, Cheatwood (Greater Toledo AC) 2:38.05. 16, Black (FAST) 3:01.02.

GIRLS 15-16 DIVISION

200 BACK — 1, Abigail Ellsworth (Westerville AC) 2:45.17.

50 FREE — 1, Ellsworth (Westerville AC) 30.78. 6, Sydney Porinchok (FAST) 31.53.

100 BREAST — 1, Elizabeth Intihar (Buckeye SC) 1:26.36. 5, Porinchok (FAST) 1:31.02.

100 FLY — 1, Rona Mejiritski (Bowling Green SC) 1:11.71. 6, Porinchok (FAST) 1:18.50.

200 FREE — 1, Intihar (Buckeye SC) 2:16.96. 16, Alexis Kitchen (Putnam County YMCA) 2:46.82.

200 BREAST — 1, Visci (Vacationland SC) 3:08.96. 4, Porinchok (FAST) 3:18.01.

100 FREE — 1, Rona Mejiritski (Bowling Green SC) 1:06.46. 7, Porinchok (FAST) 1:10.89.

200 FLY — 1, Meijiritski (Bowling Green SC) 2:35.38. 5, Porinchok (FAST) 3:01.86.

100 BACK — 1, McKennah Fitzgerald (SOS) 1:14.36. 7, Alexis Kitchen (Putnam County YMCA) 1:24.95.

200 IM — 1, Visci (Vacationland SC) 2:43.44. 5, Porinchok (FAST) 2:55.61. 14, Kitchen (Putnam County YMCA) 3:08.77.

WOMEN 17-OVER DIVISION

200 FREE RELAY — 1, Bowling Green SC (Mandy Washko, Franziska Wohlert, Caroline Neely, Michaela Ruddock) 2:03.77.

200 BACK — 1, Cassidy Wilson (Greater Toledo AC) 2:40.16. 3, Michaela Nordhaus (FAST) 2:54.52.

50 FREE — 1, Wohlert (Bowling Green SC) 29.13. 5, Sarah Clinger (FAST) 31.23. 9, Nordhaus (FAST) 32.92.

100 BREAST — 1, Kotone Pax (Sylvania AC) 1:21.43. 2, Clinger (FAST) 1:30.26. 3, Nordhaus (FAST) 1:44.45.

100 FLY — 1, Wilson (Greater Toledo AC) 1:12.79. 5, Clinger (FAST) 1:15.81. 8, Nordhaus (FAST) 1:22.04.

200 FREE — 1, Washko (Bowling Green SC) 2:17.45. 4, Nordhaus (FAST) 2:33.69. 5, Clinger (FAST) 2:38.59.

400 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Bowling Green Swim Club (Wohlert, Fisher, Mejiritski, Meghan Burnard) 5:02.65.

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo AC (Haley Patrick, Michaela Desmond, Molly Dynda, Wilson) 2:21.38.

200 BREAST — 1, Wohlert (Bowling Green SC) 3:02.57. 2, Clinger (FAST) 3:25.42.

100 FREE — 1, Washko (Bowling Green SC) 1:04.26.

200 FLY — 1, Annie McNenny (Westerville AC) 2:41.42. 3, Clinger (FAST) 3:00.87.

100 BACK — 1, Elodie Schreiber (Bowling Green SC) 1;13.26. 4, Clinger (FAST) 1:21.35.

200 IM — 1, Wohlert (Bowling Green SC) 2:36.70. 5, Clinger (FAST) 2:58.23.

400 FREE RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (Lexi Gilley, Cassidy Wilson, Haley Patrick, Molly Dynda) 4:29.09.

BOYS 8-UNDER DIVISION

200 FREE — 1, Thomas Lathrop (Greater Toledo AC) 3:55.71.

100 BACK — 1, Jonas Baccus (Greater Toledo AC) 2:00.77.

50 BREAST — 1, Mason Schuchter (Westerville AC) 1:09.51.

50 FREE — 1, Lathrop (Greater Toledo AC) 48.98.

100 FREE — 1, Lathrop (Greater Toledo AC) 1:47.62.

100 BREAST — 1, Lathrop (Greater Toledo AC) 2:31.34.

50 BACK — 1, Baccus (Greater Toledo AC) 50.13.

50 FLY — 1, Lathrop (Greater Toledo AC) 58.17.

BOYS 9-10 DIVISION

200 FREE — 1, Alex Pesek (USC) 2:41.18. 15, A.J. Iliff (FAST) 3:31.58. 16, Duncan Black (FAST) 3:32.20.

100 BACK — 1, Keegan Freeworth (Bowling Green SC) 1:29.57.

100 BREAST — 1, Ross Honigford (YWSC) 1:41.73.

50 BACK — 1, Liu (Greater Toledo AC) 42.03. 11, Iliff (FAST) 51.61. 12, Black (FAST) 51.69.

BOYS 10-UNDER DIVISION

200 FREE RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (David Liu, Oliver Lazenby, Brayden Mowery, Max Buff) 2:36.00.

100 FLY — 1, Pesek (USC) 1:21.32.

50 BREAST — 1, Ross Honigford (YWSC) 46.25. 16, Black (FAST) 56.68.

50 FREE — 1, Pesek (USC) 33.62.

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (Liu, Lazenby, Mowery, Buff) 3:00.15.

200 BACK — 1, Freeworth (Bowling Green SC) 3:15.00.

100 FREE — 1, Logan Poswinski (SWAC) 1:18.62. 14, Iliff (FAST) 1:31.47. 15, Black (FAST) 1:32.91.

50 FLY — 1, Luke Wierwille (YWSC) 38.74. 7, Black (FAST) 42.94.

BOYS 11-12 DIVISION

200 FREE RELAY — 1, Three Rivers Aquatic Club (Nick Eddy, Owen Dankert, Chandler Marsh, Joseph Hammers) 2:05.26.

200 FREE — 1, Dankert (Three Rivers AC) 2:19.07.

100 BACK — 1, Hansen Lee (Greater Toledo AC) 1:13.62. 14, Riley Verb (Putnam County YMCA) 1:29.23.

100 FLY — 1, Dankert (Three Rivers AC) 1:10.82.

50 BREAST — 1, Josh Van Cott (Sylvania AC) 39.75. 3, Verb (Putnam County YMCA) 40.07.

400 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club 5:11.70.

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (Hansen Lee, Wyyatt Sturdevant, Alan Flansburg, Buff) 2:22.60.

200 BACK — 1, Lee (Greater Toledo AC) 2:38.05.

100 FREE — 1, Dankert (Three Rivers AC) 1:03.65.

100 BREAST — 1, Josh Van Cott (Sylvania AC) 1:26.08. 3, Verb (Putnam County YMCA) 1:28.14.

50 BACK — 1, Buff (Greater Toledo AC) 32.25. 11, Verb (Putnam County YMCA) 40.28.

50 FLY — 1, Buff (Greater Toledo AC) 30.97.

400 FREE RELAY — 1, Three Rivers Aquatic Club (Nick Eddy, Joseph Hammes, Chandler Marsh, Owen Dankert) 4:32.83.

BOYS 13-14 DIVISION

200 BACK — 1, Abram Hagedorn (Toledo YMCA) 2:32.81. 3, Parker Stocker (FAST) 2:36.26. 9, Selby Wilt (FAST) 2:41.79. 10, Zane Laws (FAST) 2:45.48.

50 FREE — 1, Wilt (FAST) 27.61. 3, Stocker (FAST) 28.07. 16, Laws (FAST) 30.11.

100 BREAST — 1, Jack Van Cott (Sylvania AC) 1:19.89. 9, Stocker (FAST) 1:28.05. 10, Wilt (FAST) 1:31.01. 12, Vasiloff (FAST) 1:31.48.

100 FLY — 1, Stocker (FAST) 1:06.58. 14, Wilt (FAST) 1:19.34. 16, Laws (FAST) 1:21.56.

200 FREE — 1, Brogan Robinson (Westerville SC) 2:11.90. 3, Stocker (FAST) 2:17.65. 11, Wilt (FAST) 2:29.21. 13, Vasiloff (FAST) 2:30.58.

50 FREE — 1, Scotty Buff (Greater Toledo AC) 28.74.

200 BREAST — 1, John Burnard (Bowling Green SC) 2:52.11. 7, Wilt (FAST) 3:10.04. 8, Stocker (FAST) 3:12.14. 13, Gus Cleary (FAST) 3:57.52.

100 FREE — 1, Burnard (Bowling Green SC) 1:01.23. 8, Wilt (FAST) 1:05.03. 10, Laws (FAST) 1:05.84. 14, Vasiloff (FAST) 1:07.94.

200 FLY — 1, Burnard (Bowling Green SC) 2:23.41. 3, Stocker (FAST) 2:44.76. 10, Wilt (FAST) 3:16.24.

100 BACK — 1, Burnard (Bowling Green SC) 1:14.07. 4, Laws (FAST) 1:15.97. 7, Wilt (FAST) 1:17.76. 11, Stocker (FAST) 1;19.21.

200 IM — 1, Burnard (Bowling Green SC) 2:29.40. 7, Laws (FAST) 2:45.40. 13, Vasiloff (FAST) 2:55.78.14, Wilt (FAST) 2:55.78.

BOYS 15-16 DIVISION

200 BACK — 1, Zach McClellan (Greater Toledo AC) 2:26.04.

50 FREE — 1, Brady Ireland (Greater Toledo AC) 26.12.

100 BREAST — 1, C.J. Layne (Bowling Green SC) 1:14.31.

100 FLY — 1, Bryce Handshoe (Fort Wayne YMCA) 1:02.01.

200 FREE — 1, McClellan (Greater Toledo AC) 2:10.09.

200 BREAST — 1, Layne (Bowling Green (SC) 2:43.95.

100 FREE — 1, Ireland (Greater Toledo AC) 56.77. 15, Giesken (Putnam County YMCA) 1;06.32.

200 FLY — 1, McClellan (Greater Toledo AC) 2:23.72.

100 BACK — 1, Dylan Weisenhauer (SOS) 1:07.53. 9, Giesken (Putnam County YMCA) 1;16.62.

200 IM — 1, McClellan (Greater Toledo AC) 2:25.26.

MEN 17-OVER DIVISION

200 FREE RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (Theo Jones, Brady Ireland, Patrick Heldreth, Zach McClellan) 1:52.56. 3, Putnam County YMCA (Seth Nelson, Zach Giesken, Luke Kleman, Ben Sealts) 1:56.35. 6, Findlay Area Swim Team (Stocker, Wilt, Joseph Vasiloff, Laws) 2:02.23.

200 BACK — 1, Sealts (Putnam County YMCA) 2:24.79.

50 FREE — 1, Dominic Carifa (Westerville AC) 27.23. 2, Nelson (Putnam County YMCA) 27.75. 3, Kleman (Putnam County YMCA) 27.89.

100 BREAST — 1, Logan Indest (Buckeye SC) 1:16.39.

100 FLY — 1, Carifa (Westerville AC) 1:04.34.

200 FREE — 1, Carifa (Westerville AC) 2:09.80. 3, Sealts (Putnam County YMCA) 2:14.61. 6, Kleman (Putnam County YMCA) 2:21.54. 7, Nelson (Putnam County YMCA) 2:24.49.

400 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (Sam Lathrop, Ireland, McClellan, Jones) 4:38.81.

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo AC (Lathrop, Jones, ireland, McClellan) 2:11.45. 6, Findlay Area Swim Team (Stocker, Wilt, Vasiloff, Laws) 2:21.64.

200 BREAST — 1, Sam Curran (Sylvania AC) 2:37.00.

100 FREE — 1, Cade Anderson (Fort Wayne YMCA) 57.46.5, Nelson (Putnam County YMCA) 1:03.00.

200 FLY — 1, Carifa (Westerville AC) 2:25.33.

100 BACK — Cade Anderson (Fort Wayne YMCA) 1:07.06.

200 IM — 1, Curran (Sylvania AC) 2:27.09. 8, Nelson (Putnam County YMCA) 2:44.63.

400 FREE RELAY — 1, Greater Toledo Aquatic Club (Patrick Heldreth, Theo Jones, Zach McClellan, Brady Ireland) 4:02.42. 7, Findlay Area Swim Team (Wilt, Laws, vasiloff, Stocker) 4:34.05.

