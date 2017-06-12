Local roundup: Post 3 team falls in tourney semifinals

OTTAWA — Sandusky’s Legion baseball team raced to a 7-0 lead, then weathered a Findlay comeback and held on to beat the Post 3 squad 11-8 on Sunday in one of two semifinal games in the championship round of the Tawa Run Classic played at Ottawa’s Memorial Park.

Mike Haynes had three singles, a home run and drove in four runs to spearhead Sandusky’s 14-hit attack. Joe Wetten (1B, 2B, RBI), Nathan Delk (1B, 2B, RBI) and James Fisher (2-1B, RBI) added two hits each for Sandusky, which avenged a 7-5 loss to Findlay in Saturday’s pool play, but could close the deal on Sunday, falling 9-3 to Piqua in the tournament’s championship game.

Kyle Reinbolt had two singles and a double to lead Findlay (7-3) in Sunday’s semifinal. Sam Shelt-Palm (2-1B, RBI) had two hits and Angel Garcia, Dakota Bricker and Donovan Vogel all added RBI singles for Findlay.

Findlay rebounded from Friday’s 13-2 loss to Ottawa with two wins on Saturday, beating Ashland 9-1 and Sandusky 7-5.

Max Rinebolt got the win and Trey Bame the save in Saturday’s win over Sandusky. Rinebolt went the first 51/3 innings; Bame locked it down after Sandusky trimmed the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth.

Nathan Insley led Findlay at the plate, belting a two-run home run in the first inning and adding an RBI double in the third. Philip Buckingham (1B, 2B, RBI), Brayden Wentling (1B, 3B, RBI) and Kyle Reinbolt (1B, 2B, 2 RBI) also had two hits in the game.

Trevor Solether pitched four shutout innings and Findlay played long ball in Saturday’s 9-1 win over Ashland.

Austin Harper led off the game with a solo home run, Rinebolt belted a two-run shot in the fourth and Palm (1B, 3B), Wentling (1B, 3B, RBI) and Bricker (1B, 3B) all had triples, a fitting kind of hit in a game where Findlay had three 3-run rallies.

Ottawa and Findlay square off again Wednesday, this time in a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Flag City Field.

SUNDAY’S GAME

SANDUSKY 11, FINDLAY 8

Sandusky 205 020 2 — 11 14 0

Findlay 000 230 3 — 8 14 3

WP — Fisher. LP — Bame (1-1). TOp hitters: (San) Haynes HR, 3-1B, 4 RBI; Wetten 1B, 2B, RBI; Delk 1B, 2B, RBI; Fisher 2-1B, RBI; Hodgekinson 2-1B. (Fin) Palm 2-1B, RBI; Garcia 1B, RBI; Reinbolt 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Bricker 1B, 2 RBI; Vogel 1B, RBI.

records: Findlay 7-3.

SATURDAY’S GAMEs

FINDLAY 9, ASHLAND 1

Ashland 000 010 0 — 1 3 2

Findlay 330 300 x — 9 10 2

WP — Solether (1-1). LP — Fisher (1-1). TOp hitters: (Fin) Harper 1B, HR, 2 RBI; Palm 1B, 3B; Wentling 1B, 3B, RBI; Bricker 3B, RBI; Rinebolt HR, 2 RBI.

FINDLAY 7, SANDUSKY 5

Findlay 203 010 1 — 7 12 1

Sandusky 101 003 0 — 5 9 1

WP — Rinebolt (2-0). LP — Webb. TOp hitters: (Fin) P. Buckingham 1B, 2B, RBI; Insley 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Wentling 1B, 3B, RBI; Reinbolt 1B, 2B, 2 RBI. (San) Webb 2-1B, 2 RBI; Fisher 2-2B, 2 RBI.

Gettys signs contract

Findlay High School graduate and former Rutgers center C.J. Gettys has signed a professional contract to play basketball in England for the Cheshire Phoenix.

A 7-foot center, Gettys earned third team all-Ohio honors as a junior and senior at Findlay High, where he finished his career as the Trojans all-time leader in rebounds (633) and No. 2 on the school’s scoring list with 1,156 points.

Gettys played college basketball at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. With NCAA eligibility remaining after graduating from UNCW, Gettys enrolled at Rutgers and played the 2016-17 season with the Scarlet Knights. Gettys was the only Rutgers player to start all 33 games, averaging 7.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while blocking 26 shots.

Cheshire is one of 12 teams that comprise the British Basketball League (BBL). The Phoenix completed an 11-22 season on April 25 with a 128-77 win over Leads.

Swisher wins title

BOWLING GREEN — Findlay’s Drew Swisher, who played No. 1 singles on the Findlay High boys tennis team this spring, dominated two matches and rallied in the third to win the Boys 16 Singles title during the Northwest Ohio Tennis Association qualifier held at Bowling Green State University.

Swisher blanked Colin Welch of Ohara, Ohio and Perrysburg’s Nathan Englehart by 6-0, 6-0 scores in the first two rounds. In the finals, he rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Sylvania’s Anish Karnani.

Winning the qualifier earned Swisher in trip to the Midwest Closed tournament to be held June 24-29 in Indianaplis. Swisher has also been chosen to represent Northwest Ohio in the Boys 16/18 Team Cup tournament June 16-18 in South Bend, Indiana.

ONU runners shine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ohio Northern University runners Emily Richards and Matt Molinaro turned in record-setting performances in the 800-meter run over the weekend in the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville. Tennessee.

Richards finished third in the women’s 800 with a time of 2:00.62, but in the process broke her own NCAA Division III record in the event by almost two full seconds. Her effort also automatically qualified the ONU junior for the United States Track & Field Championships to be held June 23-25 in Sacramento, Cal.

Richards finished in a near photo finish with two former NCAA Division I 800-meter champions, Laura Roesler (2:00.54; 2014 NCAA champ at Oregon) and Jamaica’s Natoya Goule (2:00.56; 2015 NCAA champion at Clemson).

Molinaro was eighth in the men’s elite 800 with a time of 1:47.73, setting a new ONU record in the process.

Aces are wild

Aces were wild on area golf courses with three hole-in-ones being scored over the past few days.

Leipsic’s Bill Niese scored a hole-in-one during the Hancock County Home Builders golf outing at Hillcrest Golf Club on Friday, acing the 144-yard No. 12 hole. Witnessing the shot were Troy Niese, Gary Schroeder and Russell Knisely.

On Sunday at North Baltimore’s Birch Run Golf Course, Jim Bucher aced the 115-yard No. 10 hole with a 6-iron. Mike Wheeler witnessed the shot.

And at Lakeland Golf Course on Saturday, Fostoria’s Kirby Wilson used a 52-degree sand wedge to score a hole-in-one on the 110-yard No. 13 hole. Witnessing his ace were John Miller and Jon Mayer.

