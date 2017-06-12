Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 37 23 .617 —

Boston 34 27 .557 3½

Tampa Bay 34 32 .515 6

Baltimore 31 30 .508 6½

Toronto 31 32 .492 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 32 27 .542 —

Cleveland 31 29 .517 1½

Detroit 29 32 .475 4

Kansas City 28 34 .452 5½

Chicago 26 35 .426 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 44 20 .688 —

Los Angeles 33 33 .500 12

Seattle 31 33 .484 13

Texas 30 32 .484 13

Oakland 27 36 .429 16½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 1st game, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 12, San Diego 6

Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 16, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 11, Detroit 3

Toronto 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 6

San Francisco 13, Minnesota 8

Texas 5, Washington 1

Toronto 4, Seattle 0

Kansas City 8, San Diego 3

Detroit at Boston, late

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10

Baltimore (Miley 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5), 8:10

Seattle (Gallardo 2-6) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 8:10

Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (Musgrove 4-4), 8:10

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 10:07

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07

Arizona at Detroit, 7:10

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10

Oakland at Miami, 7:10

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10

Texas at Houston, 8:10

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Kansas City at San Francisco, 10:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 38 24 .613 —

New York 28 33 .459 9½

Miami 27 35 .435 11

Atlanta 27 35 .435 11

Philadelphia 21 40 .344 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 33 31 .516 —

Chicago 31 31 .500 1

St. Louis 29 32 .475 2½

Cincinnati 29 33 .468 3

Pittsburgh 28 35 .444 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 41 24 .631 —

Los Angeles 39 25 .609 1½

Arizona 39 26 .600 2

San Francisco 26 39 .400 15

San Diego 24 40 .375 16½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 1, 1st game

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 7, Miami 6

Kansas City 12, San Diego 6

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 1, 2nd game

Arizona 3, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Colorado 5

San Francisco 13, Minnesota 8

Texas 5, Washington 1

Arizona 11, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 7

Kansas City 8, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Washington (Strasburg 7-2), 7:05

Colorado (Freeland 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-3), 7:10

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-3), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15, 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Arizona at Detroit, 7:10

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10

Oakland at Miami, 7:10

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15, 2nd game

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10

Kansas City at San Francisco, 10:15

Friday’s Late Boxscore

Dodgers 7, Reds 2

Cincinnati Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 C.Tylor cf 4 2 2 0

Cozart ss 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 2 0 0

Votto 1b 4 1 1 1 Ju.Trnr 3b 3 1 1 2

Suarez 3b 3 1 0 0 Gterrez lf 3 1 2 2

Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 Maeda p 1 0 0 0

Kvlehan lf 4 0 1 0 Frsythe 2b 3 0 1 0

Peraza 2b 4 0 3 1 A.Brnes c 4 0 2 1

Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 3 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan rf-lf 4 1 1 1

Bchanan p 0 0 0 0 R.Hill p 2 0 0 0

B.Wood p 1 0 0 0 Puig rf 2 0 0 0

Storen p 0 0 0 0

Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0

Cngrani p 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 32 7 9 6

Cincinnati 010″000″001 — 2

Los Angeles 202″200″01x — 7

E–R.Hill (1), Buchanan (1). DP–Cincinnati 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B–C.Taylor (10). HR–Votto (17), Ju.Turner (2), K.Hernandez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Garrett (L,3-5) 1 2 2 2 1 2

Buchanan 2 1/3 5 4 4 3 1

Wood 2 2/3 0 0 0 1 2

Storen 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cingrani 1 1 1 1 0 0

Los Angeles

Hill (W,3-2) 5 2 1 1 3 5

Maeda (S,1-1) 4 3 1 1 0 6

Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd HBP–by Buchanan (Turner). Umpires–Home, Rob Drake. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Tony Randazzo. T–3:02. A–44,036 (56,000).

Saturday’s Boxscores

White Sox 5, Indians 3

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Ti.Andr ss 5 1 2 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0

Me.Cbrr lf 5 0 3 1 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0

Abreu 1b 5 1 3 1 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0

A.Grcia rf 3 1 2 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1

T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 2 2

Dvidson dh 3 0 1 2 Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 0

Hanson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 2 0 0 0

Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 2 0 B.Zmmer ph-cf 2 0 0 0

K.Smith c 3 0 0 1 Gomes c 3 0 0 0

L.Grcia cf 4 1 0 0 Daniel. rf 2 0 1 0

Chsnhll ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Totals 35 5 14 5 Totals 32 3 5 3

Chicago 310″000″010 — 5

Cleveland 000″201″000 — 3

E–Brantley (1), Ti.Anderson (14). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Chicago 7, Cleveland 4. 2B–Abreu (12), Y.Sanchez 2 (9), Brantley (11), Encarnacion (5). HR–C.Santana (8), Encarnacion (12). CS–T.Frazier (2). SF–K.Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Holmberg (W,1-0) 5 3 2 2 1 4

Beck H,3 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Jennings H,3 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Swarzak H,6 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Robertson (S,10-11) 2 0 0 0 1 4

Cleveland

Tomlin (L,3-8) 2 2/3 9 4 3 0 0

Otero 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Goody 1 2 0 0 1 0

McAllister 2 1 0 0 0 1

Shaw 2 2 1 1 1 1

HBP–by Tomlin (Garcia). WP–Robertson. Umpires–Home, Bruce Dreckman. First, Mike Everitt. Second, Ryan Blakney. Third, Jordan Baker. T–2:59. A–31,753 (35,051).

Red Sox 11, Tigers 3

Detroit Boston

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 Betts rf 3 1 0 0

Cstllns 3b 4 0 1 1 Pedroia 2b 4 3 2 1

Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 1 1 Marrero 2b 0 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 2 3 1

J.Mrtin rf 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 2 2 3

Upton lf 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 3

Mahtook cf 4 0 1 1 H.Rmirz dh 5 0 1 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0

J.Iglss ss 4 1 2 0 Rtledge 3b 2 1 2 2

Leon c 4 1 1 1

Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 34 11 13 11

Detroit 000″021″000 — “3

Boston 002″010″35x — 11

E–Bradley Jr. (1). LOB–Detroit 6, Boston 11. 2B–Castellanos (14), Upton (13), J.Iglesias (14), Bogaerts 2 (15), Moreland (18). SB–Rutledge (1). SF–Pedroia (3), Benintendi (6), Leon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Verlander 5 5 3 3 4 3

Stumpf 2/3 0 0 0 1 2

Saupold (L,1-1) 1 4 3 3 1 1

Rodriguez 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Leon 1 4 5 5 3 1

Boston

Sale (W,8-2) 7 9 3 3 0 7

Barnes H,9 1 0 0 0 0 2

Boyer 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP–Saupold. Umpires–Home, Dave Rackley. First, Alfonso Marquez. Second, Bill Welke. Third, Chad Fairchild. T–3:39. A–37,162 (37,499).

Dodgers 5, Reds 4

Cincinnati Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Peraza 2b 4 0 1 1 Utley 2b 4 1 3 1

Cozart ss 3 1 0 0 Gterrez ph 1 0 0 0

Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 2 2

Suarez 3b 4 1 2 0 C.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0

Schbler cf 4 0 0 0 A.Gnzal 1b 3 0 0 1

Msoraco c 4 1 1 3 Bllnger lf 4 1 1 1

Gennett lf 4 1 1 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0

Kvlehan rf 4 0 1 0 Frsythe 3b 4 0 1 0

Wjcchws p 2 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 2 2 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 A.Wood p 0 0 0 0

Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0

Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0

Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0

Storen p 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0

Cngrani p 0 0 0 0 Ju.Trnr ph 1 0 1 0

Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 34 5 10 5

Cincinnati 001″003″000 — 4

Los Angeles 300″010″001 — 5

E–Cozart (6). LOB–Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B–Gennett (8), Utley 2 (6), C.Seager 2 (16), Puig (8). HR–Mesoraco (4), Bellinger (13). SF–A.Gonzalez (3). S–A.Wood 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Wojciechowski 5 6 4 4 0 1

Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0

Lorenzen 2 1 0 0 1 1

Storen (L,1-2) 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Cingrani 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles

Wood 5 2/3 5 3 3 0 7

Fields BS,2 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 3

Baez 1 2 0 0 0 0

Jansen (W,4-0) 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Wood (Cozart). Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Pat Hoberg. Second, Tony Randazzo. Third, Rob Drake. T–3:04. A–43,439 (56,000).

Sunday’s Boxscores

Dodgers 9, Reds 7

Cincinnati Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 5 0 1 0 Utley 2b 2 2 1 2

Cozart ss 5 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 2 4

Votto 1b 5 1 1 1 Ju.Trnr 3b 5 0 2 0

Duvall lf 5 1 1 1 A.Gnzal 1b 3 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 2 2 0 Hatcher p 0 0 0 0

Schbler rf 4 2 2 2 Frsythe ph 1 0 0 0

Brice p 0 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0

Alcantr rf 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes ph 1 0 0 0

Peraza 2b 3 0 2 1 Jansen p 0 0 0 0

Msoraco c 4 1 2 2 C.Tylor cf 4 1 0 0

Adleman p 3 0 1 0 Bllnger lf-1b 4 2 2 3

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 3 0

Kvlehan rf 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 1 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Ryu p 1 0 0 0

Gterrez ph 1 0 0 0

Strplng p 0 0 0 0

K.Hrnan ph-lf 1 1 0 0

Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 34 9 10 9

Cincinnati 031″003″000 — 7

Los Angeles 020″010″06x — 9

E–Peraza (3). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B–Schebler (9), Mesoraco (4), C.Seager (17). HR–Votto (18), Duvall (15), Schebler (18), Mesoraco (5), Utley (4), C.Seager (9), Bellinger 2 (15). SF–Peraza (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Adleman 5 5 3 2 2 4

Peralta 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 0

Brice H,1 1 2 2 2 0 0

Iglesias L,2-1 BS,1 2/3 1 4 4 3 2

Los Angeles

Ryu 4 6 4 4 0 5

Stripling 2 5 3 3 0 0

Hatcher 1 0 0 0 1 1

Avilan (W,1-1) 1 1 0 0 1 0

Jansen (S,11-11) 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Peralta (Seager). Umpires–Home, Pat Hoberg. First, Tony Randazzo. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Gerry Davis. T–2:58. A–42,674 (56,000).

Indians 4, White Sox 2

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

L.Grcia cf 3 0 2 0 Daniel. rf 3 0 1 0

W.Grcia cf 1 0 0 0 Chsnhll ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Me.Cbrr lf 2 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1

Abreu 1b 3 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0

A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0

T.Frzer 3b 4 0 3 2 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 0

Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 2 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 0 0

Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 1 1 1 0

Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 B.Zmmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0

K.Smith ph-c 2 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 1

Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 3 1 2 1

Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 31 4 7 3

Chicago 000″002″000 — 2

Cleveland 010″200″10x — 4

E–Daniel.Robertson (1), A.Garcia (7), Narvaez (3). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Chicago 6, Cleveland 6. 2B–A.Garcia (13), T.Frazier (10), Lindor (17), Encarnacion (6), E.Gonzalez (1). SB–B.Zimmer (4). CS–L.Garcia (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Quintana (L,2-8) 5 5 3 3 2 3

Beck 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 0

Kahnle 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Infante 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Carrasco (W,6-3) 5 1/3 7 2 2 1 4

Miller H,15 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3

Shaw H,10 1 0 0 0 1 1

Allen (S,15-16) 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Carrasco (Abreu). WP–Quintana 2, Kahnle. Umpires–Home, Mike Everitt. First, Ryan Blakney. Second, Jordan Baker. Third, Bruce Dreckman. T–3:16. A–26,611 (35,051).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Judge, New York, .345; Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Bogaerts, Boston, .332; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .328; Castro, New York, .325; Altuve, Houston, .322; Hicks, New York, .317; Hosmer, Kansas City, .314; 1 tied at .310.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 54; Springer, Houston, 47; Castro, New York, 46; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 45; Gardner, New York, 44; Altuve, Houston, 40; Bautista, Toronto, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Correa, Houston, 40; 3 tied at 39.

RBI–Judge, New York, 47; Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 45; Holliday, New York, 44; Smoak, Toronto, 43; Garcia, Chicago, 42; Castro, New York, 41; Davis, Oakland, 41; Mazara, Texas, 41; 2 tied at 40.

HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 82; Castro, New York, 79; Altuve, Houston, 78; Garcia, Chicago, 75; Hosmer, Kansas City, 75; Andrus, Texas, 74; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Judge, New York, 72; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; Simmons, Los Angeles, 68; 1 tied at 67.

DOUBLES–Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 19; Betts, Boston, 18; Moreland, Boston, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; 4 tied at 16.

TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 17; Moustakas, Kansas City, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 15; 4 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Los Angeles, 19; Dyson, Seattle, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-2; Santana, Minnesota, 8-3; Vargas, Kansas City, 8-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; 10 tied at 6-5.

ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.18; Santana, Minnesota, 2.20; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Severino, New York, 2.75; Sale, Boston, 2.97; Bundy, Baltimore, 3.05; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Cashner, Texas, 3.17; Darvish, Texas, 3.18; 1 tied at 3.27.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 126; Archer, Tampa Bay, 114; Estrada, Toronto, 90; Darvish, Texas, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Severino, New York, 84; Porcello, Boston, 78; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Bauer, Cleveland, 76; Pineda, New York, 75; 1 tied at 74.

National League

BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .365; Posey, San Francisco, .341; Blackmon, Colorado, .337; Murphy, Washington, .335; Cozart, Cincinnati, .329; Kemp, Atlanta, .326; Ozuna, Miami, .324; Harper, Washington, .320; Reynolds, Colorado, .314; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .311; 1 tied at .307.

RUNS–Goldschmidt, Arizona, 54; Blackmon, Colorado, 53; Harper, Washington, 49; Votto, Cincinnati, 47; Seager, Los Angeles, 45; Thames, Milwaukee, 45; Conforto, New York, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 43; Zimmerman, Washington, 41; 6 tied at 40.

RBI–Lamb, Arizona, 56; Reynolds, Colorado, 54; Blackmon, Colorado, 53; Votto, Cincinnati, 50; Zimmerman, Washington, 49; Duvall, Cincinnati, 47; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 47; Arenado, Colorado, 46; Harper, Washington, 46; 2 tied at 43.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Inciarte, Atlanta, 78; Ozuna, Miami, 78; Murphy, Washington, 77; Zimmerman, Washington, 77; LeMahieu, Colorado, 72; Arenado, Colorado, 71; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 71; Kemp, Atlanta, 70; 3 tied at 69.

DOUBLES–Herrera, Philadelphia, 23; Arenado, Colorado, 21; Zimmerman, Washington, 19; Kemp, Atlanta, 18; Seager, Los Angeles, 17; Shaw, Milwaukee, 17; Blackmon, Colorado, 16; Diaz, St. Louis, 16; Murphy, Washington, 16; 9 tied at 15.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Cozart, Cincinnati, 5; Fowler, St. Louis, 4; Gordon, Miami, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; 10 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Schebler, Cincinnati, 18; Votto, Cincinnati, 18; Reynolds, Colorado, 17; Zimmerman, Washington, 17; Bour, Miami, 16; Bruce, New York, 16; Lamb, Arizona, 16; Stanton, Miami, 16; Thames, Milwaukee, 16; 5 tied at 15.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 28; Gordon, Miami, 21; Turner, Washington, 21; Nunez, San Francisco, 16; Peraza, Cincinnati, 14; Villar, Milwaukee, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Broxton, Milwaukee, 10; Inciarte, Atlanta, 10; 2 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 8-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 8-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-3; Freeland, Colorado, 7-3; Scherzer, Washington, 7-4; Strasburg, Washington, 7-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 7-4; 6 tied at 6-7.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.20; Scherzer, Washington, 2.36; Leake, St. Louis, 2.70; Strasburg, Washington, 2.80; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.83; Ray, Arizona, 2.86; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.88; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.91; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.94; Martinez, St. Louis, 2.96; 1 tied at 3.16.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 124; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 101; Greinke, Arizona, 100; Samardzija, San Francisco, 100; Martinez, St. Louis, 99; Ray, Arizona, 95; deGrom, New York, 94; Strasburg, Washington, 89; Cueto, San Francisco, 81; Arrieta, Chicago, 79; 1 tied at 76.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-7

Wednesday’s RESULT

Golden State 118, Cleveland 113

Friday’s RESULT

Cleveland 137, Golden State 116, Golden State leads series 3-1

Monday’s game

Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Washington 7 3 .700 —

New York 6 3 .667 ½

Atlanta 4 4 .500 2

Connecticut 3 5 .375 3

Indiana 4 6 .400 3

Chicago 2 7 .222 4½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 9 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 5 3 .625 3½

Phoenix 5 4 .556 4

Seattle 5 4 .556 4

Dallas 4 6 .400 5½

San Antonio 0 9 .000 9

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Atlanta 71, Connecticut 104

Chicago 85, San Antonio 81, OT

Los Angeles 89, Phoenix 87

Sunday’s Results

Washington 88, Indiana 70

New York 94, Seattle 86

Minnesota 91, Dallas 74

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Seattle, 10

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 8 2 5 29 26 15

Chicago 8 3 4 28 25 16

New York City FC 7 5 3 24 27 19

Orlando City 7 5 3 24 16 18

Columbus 7 8 1 22 24 26

New England 5 5 5 20 26 21

New York 6 7 2 20 15 21

Atlanta United FC 5 6 3 18 28 22

Montreal 4 4 5 17 20 19

Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18

D.C. United 4 7 3 15 10 21

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 4 5 26 20 11

Portland 7 5 3 24 26 21

FC Dallas 6 3 5 23 21 13

Houston 7 6 2 23 27 22

Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18

Seattle 5 6 4 19 18 22

San Jose 5 6 4 19 16 20

Los Angeles 5 5 3 18 19 19

Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33

Real Salt Lake 4 10 2 14 15 35

Colorado 4 8 1 13 12 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Chicago 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Montreal 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Portland 2, FC Dallas 0

Saturday’s GAMES

Seattle at New York City FC, 1

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7

Chicago at New England, 7:30

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9

Portland at Colorado, 9:30

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10

Houston at Los Angeles, 11

Sunday’s GAMES

New York at Philadelphia, 5

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals

Best-of-7

Monday’s RESULT

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Thursday’s RESULT

Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 0, Pittsburgh leads series, 3-2

Sunday’s RESULT

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

x-Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Edwin Jackson for assignment. Recalled RHP Logan Verrett from Norfolk. Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk. Agreed to terms with OF Adam Brett Walker on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Chattanooga (SL). Selected the contract of LHP Nik Turley from Rochester. Designated RHP Drew Rucinski for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Domingo German to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Frankie Montas to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Boog Powell to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated OF Mitch Haniger from the 10-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHPs Chih-Wei Hu, Ryan Garton and Ryne Stanek to Durham (IL). Reinstated RHPs Matt Andriese and Jumbo Diaz from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF Carlos Gomez to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Socrates Brito to Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Tom Wilhelmsen for assignment. Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from paternity leave.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jason Hursh to Gwinnett (IL). Placed LHP Eric O’Flaherty on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Gwinnett. Selected the contract of LHP Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Brian Ellington to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHP Drew Steckenrider from New Orleans.

NEW YORK METS — Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Bard on a minor league contract. Activated RHP Seth Lugo from the 60-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 2B Cesar Hernandez on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Joaquin Benoit from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP A.J. Schugel. Selected the contract of RHP Edgar Santana from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHPs Dovydas Neverauskas and Tyler Glasnow to Indianapolis. Designated RHP Pat Light for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Sean Gilmartin off waivers from the N.Y. Mets and optioned him to Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Kevin Quackenbush to El Paso (PCL). Designated RHP Jake Esch for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Phil Maton from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Koda Glover on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Joe Blanton from the 10-day DL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Mike Schwartz. Released INF Brett Wiley.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released C Tony Caldwell and LHP Corey Williams.

TEXAS AIR HOGS — Released RHP Jared Mortensen and OF Jake Luce.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Brandon Quintero.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Richard Cruz-Sanchez. Released LHP Dennis Neal.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Zach Wendorf. Released LHP Matt Terrones.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Chris Washington. Released RHP Payton Lobdell. FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with LB Melvin Ingram on a four-year contract.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Sprint Cup

NASCAR Monster Energy Pocono 400

Final Results

1. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160.

2. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 160.

3. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160.

4. (5) Kurt Busch, Ford, 160.

5. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160.

6. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 160.

7. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 160.

8. (25) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 160.

9. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160.

10. (3) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 160.

11. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 160.

12. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160.

13. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 160.

14. (10) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 160.

15. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 160.

16. (24) Danica Patrick, Ford, 160.

17. (20) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 160.

18. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 160.

19. (29) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 160.

20. (13) Paul Menard, Chevy, 160.

21. (22) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 160.

22. (21) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 160.

23. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 160.

24. (11) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 160.

25. (31) David Ragan, Ford, 159.

26. (16) Darrell Wallace Jr.(i), Ford, 159.

27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 158.

28. (35) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 157.

29. (33) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 156.

30. (32) Cole Whitt, Chevy, Engine, 155.

31. (36) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 154.

32. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Drive Shaft, 153.

33. (39) Derrike Cope, Chevy, 153.

34. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, Brakes, 146.

35. (26) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, Accident, 140.

36. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, Accident, 95.

37. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, Accident, 95.

38. (28) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, Engine, 58.

39. (38) Cody Ware, Chevy, Vibration, 35.

Formula One Series

F1 Grand Prix du Canada

Final Results

1. (1) Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 70 laps, 1 hour, 33 minutes, 5.154 seconds.

2. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 70, +19.783 seconds behind.

3. (6) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 70, +35.297.

4. (2) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 70, +35.907.

5. (8) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India Mercedes, 70, +40.476.

6. (9) Esteban Ocon, France, Force India Mercedes, 70, +40.716.

7. (4) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 70, +58.632.

8. (10) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 70, +60.374.

9. (17) Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 69, +1 lap.

10. (14) Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 69, +1 lap.

11. (15) Jolyon Palmer, Britain, Renault, 69, +1 lap.

12. (18) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 69, +1 lap.

13. (19) Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber Ferrari, 69, +1 lap.

14. (16) Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren Honda, 69, +1 lap.

15. (20) Pascal Wehrlein, Germany, Sauber Ferrari, 68, +2 laps.

16. (12) Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren Honda, 66, did not finish.

Not classified

(11) Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Toro Rosso, 54, did not finish.

(5) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 10, did not finish.

(7) Felipe Massa, Brazil, Williams Mercedes, did not finish.

(13) Carlos Sainz, Spain, Toro Rosso, did not finish.

IndyCar Texas 600

Final Results

1. (9) Will Power, Chevy, 248, Running

2. (4) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 248, Running

3. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 248, Running

4. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 248, Running

5. (20) Gabby Chaves, Chevy, 248, Running

6. (15) Marco Andretti, Honda, 248, Running

7. (21) Conor Daly, Chevy, 247, Running

8. (6) Max Chilton, Honda, 245, Running

9. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 243, Contact

10. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 243, Contact

11. (14) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 224, Contact

12. (18) JR Hildebrand, Chevy, 215, Running

13. (17) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 201, Contact

14. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 151, Contact

15. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 151, Contact

16. (5) Tristan Vautier, Honda, 151, Contact

17. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 151, Contact

18. (22) Carlos Munoz, Chevy, 151, Contact

19. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 151, Contact

20. (10) Helio Castroneves, Chevy, 90, Contact

21. (1) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 41, Mechanical

22. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 36, Contact

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

FedEx St. Jude Classic

Daniel Berger (500), $1,152,000 70-68-66-66–270 -10

Whee Kim (245), $563,200 69-66-69-67–271 -9

Charl Schwartzel (245), $563,200 65-66-74-66–271 -9

Rafa Cabrera Bello (104), $252,000 70-66-65-71–272 -8

Kevin Chappell (104), $252,000 68-67-68-69–272 -8

Billy Horschel (104), $252,000 72-66-70-64–272 -8

Chez Reavie (104), $252,000 66-65-72-69–272 -8

a-Braden Thornberry, $0 71-69-67-65–272 -8

Phil Mickelson (80), $198,400 69-67-69-68–273 -7

Dominic Bozzelli (61), $143,200 69-67-69-69–274 -6

Chad Campbell (61), $143,200 67-69-66-72–274 -6

Stewart Cink (61), $143,200 64-68-69-73–274 -6

Ben Crane (61), $143,200 68-65-68-73–274 -6

Harris English (61), $143,200 67-72-70-65–274 -6

David Hearn (61), $143,200 70-67-67-70–274 -6

Adam Scott (61), $143,200 71-64-71-68–274 -6

Steve Wheatcroft (61), $143,200 68-69-69-68–274 -6

Trey Mullinax (44), $86,613 68-66-72-69–275 -5

Grayson Murray (44), $86,613 67-72-69-67–275 -5

Joel Dahmen (44), $86,613 70-66-69-70–275 -5

Fabian Gomez (44), $86,613 69-69-67-70–275 -5

Matt Jones (44), $86,613 65-69-69-72–275 -5

Luke List (44), $86,613 70-66-66-73–275 -5

Julian Etulain (36), $61,440 74-67-68-67–276 -4

Derek Fathauer (36), $61,440 70-65-70-71–276 -4

Francesco Molinari (36), $61,440 72-66-68-70–276 -4

Matt Every (30), $48,320 64-70-71-72–277 -3

Graeme McDowell (30), $48,320 69-69-71-68–277 -3

Seamus Power (30), $48,320 69-65-72-71–277 -3

Kyle Stanley (30), $48,320 72-66-67-72–277 -3

Brandon Hagy (23), $38,880 69-68-70-71–278 -2

Ian Poulter (23), $38,880 69-70-68-71–278 -2

Kyle Reifers (23), $38,880 68-68-73-69–278 -2

Robert Streb (23), $38,880 72-67-67-72–278 -2

Kevin Tway (23), $38,880 69-69-68-72–278 -2

Tyrone Van Aswegen (23), $38,880 73-67-65-73–278 -2

Ryan Brehm (15), $26,912 70-71-70-68–279 -1

Brian Campbell (15), $26,912 68-72-68-71–279 -1

Andres Gonzales (15), $26,912 72-69-69-69–279 -1

Russell Knox (15), $26,912 71-69-72-67–279 -1

Brooks Koepka (15), $26,912 69-66-71-73–279 -1

Spencer Levin (15), $26,912 68-69-74-68–279 -1

Seung-Yul Noh (15), $26,912 73-67-68-71–279 -1

Michael Putnam (15), $26,912 73-66-71-69–279 -1

Scott Stallings (15), $26,912 68-73-65-73–279 -1

Cameron Tringale (15), $26,912 69-69-69-72–279 -1

Ryan Armour (9), $17,741 73-67-70-70–280 E

K.J. Choi (9), $17,741 72-69-70-69–280 E

Retief Goosen (9), $17,741 66-68-70-76–280 E

Mark Hubbard (9), $17,741 68-72-70-70–280 E

Danny Lee (9), $17,741 71-70-69-70–280 E

Zac Blair (6), $14,896 74-67-70-70–281 +1

Scott Brown (6), $14,896 64-72-73-72–281 +1

Alex Cejka (6), $14,896 69-70-71-71–281 +1

J.B. Holmes (6), $14,896 74-64-71-72–281 +1

Will MacKenzie (6), $14,896 74-66-71-70–281 +1

Greg Owen (6), $14,896 71-68-73-69–281 +1

Xander Schauffele (6), $14,896 69-69-70-73–281 +1

Willy Wilcox (6), $14,896 71-68-69-73–281 +1

Brett Drewitt (5), $13,952 71-65-72-74–282 +2

Ernie Els (5), $13,952 68-69-74-71–282 +2

Ben Martin (5), $13,952 70-71-70-71–282 +2

Sebastian Munoz (5), $13,952 64-67-75-76–282 +2

Michael Thompson (5), $13,952 70-70-70-72–282 +2

Roberto Castro (4), $13,504 71-70-69-73–283 +3

Chris Stroud (4), $13,504 68-67-73-75–283 +3

John Huh (4), $13,312 67-70-70-77–284 +4

Steven Alker (3), $13,056 70-69-71-75–285 +5

Tag Ridings (3), $13,056 71-68-71-75–285 +5

Nick Watney (3), $13,056 70-69-73-73–285 +5

Rick Lamb (3), $12,800 68-67-77-77–289 +9

Made cut did not finish

Chip Deason, $12,352 72-69-72–213 +3

Martin Flores (3), $12,352 69-72-72–213 +3

Bobby Gates (3), $12,352 70-66-77–213 +3

Chris Kirk (3), $12,352 71-70-72–213 +3

Peter Malnati (3), $12,352 67-73-73–213 +3

Vijay Singh (3), $12,352 70-71-72–213 +3

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano (2), $11,840 73-68-73214 +4

Peter Uihlein, $11,840 68-73-73–214 +4

Sung Kang (2), $11,584 71-70-74–215 +5

Ryan Palmer (2), $11,584 69-71-75–215 +5

Hunter Mahan (2), $11,264 71-68-77–216 +6

John Peterson (2), $11,264 71-68-77–216 +6

Brian Stuard (2), $11,264 69-69-78–216 +6

Max Homa (2), $11,008 72-68-77–217 +7

Jonathan Randolph (1), $10,880 68-73-79–220 +10

LPGA Tour

LPGA Classic

x-Ariya Jutanugarn, $255,000 67-70-65-69–271 -17

In Gee Chun, $136,119 67-66-68-70–271 -17

Lexi Thompson, $136,119 67-65-67-72–271 -17

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $88,542 66-69-68-69–272 -16

Laura Gonzalez Escallon, $64,788 65-72-70-67–274 -14

Mi Hyang Lee, $64,788 64-72-70-68–274 -14

Perrine Delacour, $43,336 71-62-71-71–275 -13

Minjee Lee, $43,336 68-66-69-72–275 -13

Lindy Duncan, $43,336 68-65-67-75–275 -13

Suzann Pettersen, $34,985 64-71-68-73–276 -12

Austin Ernst, $29,391 73-65-72-67–277 -11

Chella Choi, $29,391 70-68-70-69–277 -11

Brooke M. Henderson, $29,391 71-67-68-71–277 -11

Hyo Joo Kim, $29,391 65-67-73-72–277 -11

Mi Jung Hur, $21,744 69-69-71-69–278 -10

Angel Yin, $21,744 67-72-69-70–278 -10

Lizette Salas, $21,744 70-68-70-70–278 -10

Tiffany Joh, $21,744 70-69-68-71–278 -10

Paula Reto, $21,744 69-66-71-72–278 -10

Shanshan Feng, $21,744 65-69-72-72–278 -10

Alena Sharp, $21,744 66-66-70-76–278 -10

Alison Lee, $17,795 69-69-70-71–279 -9

Charley Hull, $17,795 69-68-70-72–279 -9

Emily K. Pedersen, $17,795 66-69-71-73–279 -9

Karine Icher, $15,895 69-67-73-71–280 -8

Candie Kung, $15,895 70-68-70-72–280 -8

Ashleigh Buhai, $15,895 73-66-67-74–280 -8

Pavarisa Yoktuan , $12,806 69-71-70-71–281 -7

Belen Mozo, $12,806 69-70-71-71–281 -7

Caroline Masson, $12,806 70-69-70-72–281 -7

Danielle Kang, $12,806 68-70-71-72–281 -7

Megan Khang, $12,806 70-69-69-73–281 -7

Haeji Kang, $12,806 68-68-72-73–281 -7

Lee-Anne Pace, $12,806 69-71-66-75–281 -7

Sarah Jane Smith, $12,806 68-71-66-76–281 -7

Lee Lopez, $10,409 67-69-71-75–282 -6

Jackie Stoelting, $10,409 72-68-64-78–282 -6

Jing Yan, $9,001 73-66-73-71–283 -5

Jane Park, $9,001 68-74-67-74–283 -5

In-Kyung Kim, $9,001 69-69-71-74–283 -5

Mariajo Uribe, $9,001 71-69-68-75–283 -5

Amy Yang, $9,001 69-69-70-75–283 -5

Gaby Lopez, $7,630 69-73-68-74–284 -4

Dori Carter, $7,630 74-67-69-74–284 -4

Angela Stanford, $7,630 70-71-69-74–284 -4

Ryann O’Toole, $6,450 69-70-73-73–285 -3

Mina Harigae, $6,450 70-71-69-75–285 -3

Beatriz Recari, $6,450 72-68-68-77–285 -3

Sun Young Yoo, $6,450 68-67-72-78–285 -3

Bronte Law, $6,450 69-65-73-78–285 -3

Brittany Marchand, $6,450 67-70-67-81–285 -3

Annie Park, $5,528 70-72-69-75–286 -2

Nicole Broch Larsen, $5,528 73-67-69-77–286 -2

Felicity Johnson, $5,528 70-65-73-78–286 -2

Thidapa Suwannapura, $4,751 74-68-73-72–287 -1

Sadena A Parks, $4,751 71-70-72-74–287 -1

Mindy Kim, $4,751 72-66-75-74–287 -1

Jacqui Concolino , $4,751 68-71-72-76–287 -1

Giulia Molinaro, $4,751 68-70-73-76–287 -1

Dani Holmqvist, $4,751 69-72-69-77–287 -1

Ilhee Lee, $4,233 70-72-72-75–289 +1

Allie White, $3,974 71-71-74-74–290 +2

Holly Clyburn, $3,974 70-71-75-74–290 +2

Catriona Matthew , $3,974 71-68-74-77–290 +2

Kelly W Shon, $3,974 72-69-71-78–290 +2

Karen Chung, $3,974 72-70-67-81–290 +2

Laura Davies, $3,715 70-72-70-80–292 +4

Min Seo Kwak, $3,585 71-71-76-76–294 +6

Laetitia Beck, $3,585 71-71-72-80–294 +6

Britney K Yada, $3,456 73-69-72-82–296 +8

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, $3,413 69-70-77-82–298 +10

PGA Champions Tour

Principal Charity Classic

Principal Charity Classic

Brandt Jobe, $262,500 67-66-69–202 -14

Scott McCarron, $140,000 67-70-66–203 -13

Kevin Sutherland, $140,000 66-69-68–203 -13

Bernhard Langer, $105,000 66-71-67–204 -12

Scott Verplank, $72,333 67-70-68–205 -11

Steve Flesch, $72,333 69-67-69–205 -11

Tom Lehman, $72,333 69-67-69–205 -11

Stephen Ames, $52,500 69-69-69–207 -9

Marco Dawson, $52,500 68-70-69–207 -9

Michael Bradley, $42,000 68-68-72–208 -8

Todd Hamilton, $42,000 69-69-70–208 -8

Jerry Kelly, $42,000 67-71-70–208 -8

Mark Brooks, $32,375 74-67-68–209 -7

Glen Day, $32,375 66-67-76–209 -7

Joe Durant, $32,375 70-69-70–209 -7

Skip Kendall, $32,375 68-70-71–209 -7

Woody Austin, $25,506 69-72-69–210 -6

Jay Don Blake, $25,506 70-71-69–210 -6

Mark Calcavecchia, $25,506 67-71-72–210 -6

Lee Janzen, $25,506 73-68-69–210 -6

David Frost, $19,906 70-70-71–211 -5

Wes Short, Jr., $19,906 68-76-67–211 -5

Jerry Smith, $19,906 73-68-70–211 -5

David Toms, $19,906 68-70-73–211 -5

Doug Garwood, $16,319 72-68-72–212 -4

Gary Hallberg, $16,319 73-71-68–212 -4

Brian Henninger, $16,319 72-68-72–212 -4

Tim Petrovic, $16,319 69-75-68–212 -4

Clark Dennis, $12,403 69-73-71–213 -3

John Huston, $12,403 72-70-71–213 -3

Gene Sauers, $12,403 72-70-71–213 -3

Bob Tway, $12,403 71-71-71–213 -3

Olin Browne, $12,403 70-71-72–213 -3

Bill Glasson, $12,403 70-76-67–213 -3

Tom Pernice Jr., $12,403 71-69-73–213 -3

Fran Quinn, $12,403 73-70-70–213 -3

Mike Goodes, $9,625 70-71-73–214 -2

Loren Roberts, $9,625 72-71-71–214 -2

Duffy Waldorf, $9,625 71-72-71–214 -2

Fred Funk, $8,400 70-72-73–215 -1

Billy Mayfair, $8,400 73-70-72–215 -1

Scott Parel, $8,400 72-74-69–215 -1

Esteban Toledo, $8,400 68-71-76–215 -1

Paul Broadhurst, $6,125 69-76-71–216 E

Bart Bryant, $6,125 72-73-71–216 E

Russ Cochran, $6,125 67-75-74–216 E

Carlos Franco, $6,125 71-68-77–216 E

James Kingston, $6,125 70-71-75–216 E

Steve Lowery, $6,125 68-70-78–216 E

Jeff Sluman, $6,125 69-73-74–216 E

Rod Spittle, $6,125 72-73-71–216 E

Willie Wood, $6,125 71-73-72–216 E

Jim Carter, $4,200 75-74-68–217 +1

Jesper Parnevik, $4,200 70-71-76–217 +1

Tommy Tolles, $4,200 73-74-70–217 +1

Michael Allen, $3,500 68-76-74–218 +2

Billy Andrade, $3,500 70-74-74–218 +2

Greg Bruckner, $3,500 74-75-69–218 +2

Larry Mize, $3,500 70-76-72–218 +2

Kirk Triplett, $3,500 71-73-74–218 +2

Scott Dunlap, $2,625 73-75-71–219 +3

Damon Green, $2,625 73-72-74–219 +3

Peter Jacobsen, $2,625 74-73-72–219 +3

Blaine McCallister, $2,625 69-74-76–219 +3

Phillip Price, $2,625 70-74-75–219 +3

Tom Byrum, $1,855 74-69-77–220 +4

Jay Haas, $1,855 74-73-73–220 +4

Joey Sindelar, $1,855 72-76-72–220 +4

Ron Streck, $1,855 72-72-76–220 +4

Tommy Armour III, $1,540 74-73-74–221 +5

Steve Pate, $1,435 74-74-74–222 +6

Craig Parry, $1,330 72-77-74–223 +7

Bob Gilder, $1,190 70-79-75–224 +8

Lonnie Nielsen, $1,190 77-74-73–224 +8

Dan Forsman, $1,085 72-76-77–225 +9

Fuzzy Zoeller, $1,015 76-76-76–228 +12

Bobby Gage, $945 79-79-71–229 +13

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Findlay Recreation Volleyball

COED “A” LEAGUE

COURT 1

Can You Dig It? vs. Grab Bag, 6

Grab Bag vs. Sets on the Beach, 6:45

Rough Sets vs. Sets on the Beach, 7:30

COURT 2

Husky Bones vs. We Like Sets, 6

Husky Bones vs. Sand Wasps, 6:45

Sand Wasps vs. Set 2 Kill, 7:30

COURT 3

NW Mutual Free Agents vs. Spikes Unlimited, 6

Flag City Sports & Spine vs. Spikes Unlimited, 6:45

J. Alexander Roofing vs. Vapor Emporia, 7:30

COURT 4

Property Analysts vs. Spiked Lee, 6

Property Analysts vs #wHaTuPbeaches, 6:45

Flag City Sports & Spine vs. #wHaTuPbeaches, 7:30

LOCAL & AREA

Trojan Football Camp

The 2017 Findlay Trojan Football Camp will begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, June 15th. Camp is open to students entering grades 1-6 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Donnell Stadium. Cost is $45. Campers can register at Donnell Stadium before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the $45 price. Forms can also be downloaded off of the Findlay City Schools website. For more information, contact FHS coach Mark Ritzler at mritzler@fcs.org.

NB Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball coach. Applications should be directed to athletic director Sarah Bugner at sbugner@nbls.org or superintendent Ryan Delaney at rdelaney@nbls.org.

H-L Golf Scramble

BASCOM — Teams are being sought for the first Hopewell-Loudon golf scramble, scheduled for June 17 at Loudon Meadows Golf Club. Proceeds will benefit the school’s golf program. On-site registration will take place at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $200 per team and includes skins games, prizes and a 50-50 drawing. Deadline is June 10. Spots can be reserved by calling 419-619-1039 or 419-435-8500.

Ted Dennis Memorial Golf Outing

VANLUE — The Ted Dennis Memorial Golf Outing, sponsored by the Vanlue Athletic Boosters, will be held July 9 at Hillcrest Golf Club. Entry fee $200 per four-person team and includes green fees, cart, lunch and 50/50 ticket. Deadline to enter is June 30. Registration forms can be sent to Chris Yeater 19140 CR 169 Findlay, OH 45840 or by email to Cyeater@tds.net and pay at the course.

McComb Seeks Jr. High Volleyball Coaches

McCOMB — McComb Middle School is looking for 7th and 8th grade volleyball coaches for the 2017 season. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Shawn Woolf at woolfs@mb.noacsc.org

Riverdale Coaching Openings

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale has the following coaching openings: head baseball coach, head girls track coach, JV volleyball coach and 8th grade volleyball coach. Interested candidates should send a resume to athletic director Craig Taylor via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have or be willing to get all the requirements for coaching as mandated by the OHSAA. Any questions can be directed to the email address.

Arcadia Golf Team Outing/Fundraiser

ARCADIA — Arcadia High School’s golf team will be holding a golf scramble on June 24 at Lakeland Golf Course. Registration is 7:30 a.m. with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $50 per player and includes 18 holes with cart and catered lunch. Registration forms are available by emailing rptigger@aol.com or by calling 419-419-672-9448. For more information contact Ron Pahl at rptigger@aol.com.

Co-Ed Softball Tournament

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Family Recreation and Bluffton-Pandora Youth for Christ are sponsoring a double-elimination Co-Ed softball tournament to be held in the Pandora Park on June 24. Entry fee is $250. Proceeds benefit both YFC and BFR. For more information or to register a team contact Bluffton Family Recreation, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, 419-358-4150, or bfr@wcoil.com.

Woodmore Seeks Coaches

ELMORE — Woodmore High School is looking to fill vacancies for varsity track and field coach, varsity softball coach, and varsity volleyball coach. The Wildcats are a Div. III program that competes in the Northern Buckeye Conference. Candidates should have previous interscholastic coaching experience and evidence of strong leadership, management and communication skills. Interested candidates should forward letter of interest, resume, and references to: Steve Barr, Athletic Director, Woodmore High School, 633 Fremont St., Elmore, Ohio 43416; or via e-mail at: sbarr@woodmoreschools.com. Deadline is June 14.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Softball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity softball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, June 23.

Liberty-Benton Football Camp

The Eagle Football Camp will take place June 12-14, cost is $40 per person, 2nd family member is free includes camp shirt; camp will be held from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Liberty-Benton High School. Camp will include skill development and contests conducted by current coaches and players. Camp is open to students entering grades 3-6. Registration forms can be downloaded from www.liberty-benton.org or by contacting Tim Nichols at tnichols@liberty-benton.org or (567) 208-2569

Riverdale Travel Soccer Club Tryouts

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Tryouts for the Riverdale Travel Soccer Club teams will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Riverdale Soccer Complex (350 West Dixon St., Forest.) Tryouts are open to all area boys and girls; times are 6-6:45 p.m. for U11 and U12 players, 6:45-7:30 p.m. for those in U13 and U14/15. For more information go to www.Riverdaleyouthsoccer.com for the tryouts info or call/ text Dave Barnes at 419-674-7951.

Findlay Equestrian Clinic

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association, in partnership with the United States Hunter Jumper Association, will offer a clinic series called CORE (Cultivating Our Riders’ Education) at the University of Findlay equestrian complex June 23-25. The clinics offer enhanced opportunities to educate students in grades 6-12 and college riders about horsemanship and riding in a draw-based (catch-ride) format. Each CORE clinic will include instruction and testing in stable management and equine care, as well as mounted riding instruction. Mounted instruction will emphasize draw-based/catch riding techniques. In addition, nationally acclaimed equine instructors will give general instruction on equitation and riding skills. Riding spots for the clinics are for USHJA Active, USHJA Collegiate or USHJA Scholastic Members and IEA Members who compete at the Intermediate or Open levels. Auditing for the clinics must be reserved in advance and is free to any IEA or USHJA Members. Non-members may be charged a fee for auditing the clinic. For more information, visit www.findlayequestrianevents.com/events/clinics/

Upper Sandusky Hall of Fame

Jerry Snodgrass, Scott Elchert and Joe Harbour will be inducted into the Upper Sandusky Athletic Hall of fame prior to the Rams’ home football game against Mohawk on Sept. 22. A reception is scheduled for 5:45-6:30 p.m. in the athletic complex weight room for fans to greet the inductees. The induction ceremony is set for 6:40 p.m. on the stadium field.

