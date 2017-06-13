Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

FAGA golf: Munoz, Lammers win Fostoria C.C. FAGA event

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FOSTORIA — Matt Munoz and Ethan Lammers carded the best rounds of the day in winning their age divisions of the Findlay Area Golf Association (FAGA) tournament held at the Fostoria Country Club on Monday.
Munoz fired a 78 to claim the boys 16-18 division over Austin Radcliff (80) and Carter Brand (81). Lammers posted his 78 in the boys 12-13 competition.
Andrew Kuenzli won the boys 14-15 division with an 80 and Isaac Dyer’s 59 topped the 10-11 group.
In the girls tournament Chloe Holliday’s 84 won the 14-18 division, while Claire Recker (57) took the 10-13 title.

FAGA GOLF
AT FOSTORIA COUNTRY CLUB
BOYS 16-18 — 1, Matt Munoz 78. 2, Austin Radcliff 80. 3, Carter Brand 81.
BOYS 14-15 — 1, Andrew Kuenzli 81. 2, Noah Brand 85. 3, Hunter Baker 102.
BOYS 12-13 — 1, Ethan Lammers 78. 2, Henry Rill 83. 3, Nick Feighner 90.
BOYS 10-11 — 1, Isaac Dyer 59. 2, Reid Patterson 62. 3, Sam Swisher 63.
GIRLS 14-18 — 1, Chloe Holliday 84. 2, Kiara Robinson 96. 3, Taylor Adams 100.
GIRLS 10-13 — 1, Claire Recker 57. 2, Marissa Cline 63.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!
2016 High School Football edition available Aug. 25th! Follow the action: NASCAR Review Times Digital Experience! More Take 5: Sports Q n' A!

Sports News and Scores

Sports BUZZ Ohio

State Track: Ottoville’s Mangas denied a third state HJ title
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
State Track: Knott returns from injury to medal
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
State Track: Ottoville’s Siefker steals the show
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
State Track: Bluffton’s Bassitt bounces back in 300 hurdles
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Sun, Jun 04, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company