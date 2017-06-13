FAGA golf: Munoz, Lammers win Fostoria C.C. FAGA event

FOSTORIA — Matt Munoz and Ethan Lammers carded the best rounds of the day in winning their age divisions of the Findlay Area Golf Association (FAGA) tournament held at the Fostoria Country Club on Monday.

Munoz fired a 78 to claim the boys 16-18 division over Austin Radcliff (80) and Carter Brand (81). Lammers posted his 78 in the boys 12-13 competition.

Andrew Kuenzli won the boys 14-15 division with an 80 and Isaac Dyer’s 59 topped the 10-11 group.

In the girls tournament Chloe Holliday’s 84 won the 14-18 division, while Claire Recker (57) took the 10-13 title.

FAGA GOLF

AT FOSTORIA COUNTRY CLUB

BOYS 16-18 — 1, Matt Munoz 78. 2, Austin Radcliff 80. 3, Carter Brand 81.

BOYS 14-15 — 1, Andrew Kuenzli 81. 2, Noah Brand 85. 3, Hunter Baker 102.

BOYS 12-13 — 1, Ethan Lammers 78. 2, Henry Rill 83. 3, Nick Feighner 90.

BOYS 10-11 — 1, Isaac Dyer 59. 2, Reid Patterson 62. 3, Sam Swisher 63.

GIRLS 14-18 — 1, Chloe Holliday 84. 2, Kiara Robinson 96. 3, Taylor Adams 100.

GIRLS 10-13 — 1, Claire Recker 57. 2, Marissa Cline 63.

